Beartooth's Caleb Shomo has made his first social media post since deleting his account a few months ago.

The rocker's personal Instagram account disappeared shortly after Beartooth shared the video for their latest song "Free," which received quite a bit of criticism online from fans and even some other musicians.

What Did Caleb Shomo Post on Social Media?

Shomo shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly marking his social media return. He shared images from his personal life, from shows, behind-the-scenes moments and more. It's currently the only post on his Instagram page — check it out at this location.

Beartooth also seem to be teasing new music — the band shared a photo on social media yesterday of someone's feet standing behind a shovel with the caption, "I'm not the battle. I am the war."

A fan on Reddit noted that they heard a teaser for a new song after scanning a QR code on a poster they found. They provided a link to pre-save a new track titled "Pure Ecstasy."

"This song sounds SO GOOD," another fan enthused.

What Did People Say About Caleb Shomo in March?

After Beartooth shared the video for the song "Free," some people mocked the singer over his appearance and demeanor — particularly Attila's Chris Fronzak, who wrote on X, "Looks like Caleb Shomo dropped the 'S.'"

Shomo addressed some of the comments in an interview shortly thereafter.

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"I don't make this art solely to be gaining fans and solely [for] monetary success and critical success and all those things," he said on 95.5 KLOS' Whiplash With Full Metal Jackie (via Blabbermouth).

"Truth be told, especially with 'Free,' I'm really doing this for myself. I'm doing this just so I can really be putting out the most honest art that I can be putting out and be the most true depiction of myself through my art that I can give, because that's the point of Beartooth. And I really don't wanna shy away from that."

Fronz apologized for his comments afterward and Disturbed's David Draiman even got involved in the conversation, praising Shomo for being bold and calling him "one of the most formidable young frontmen in rock."

Before recruiting permanent band members, Shomo used to perform every instrument and sing on Beartooth's music. See some other rockers who've done the same in the gallery below.