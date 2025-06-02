Here is your chance to win two tickets to Live Nation's Summer of Loud tour, featuring quadruple co-headliners Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive and an ESP LTD EC-1000 guitar!

"The Summer of Loud tour is about to be the best metal tour of the year," asserts I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage? It's going to be a tour you don't wanna miss."

Impressively, the trek finds The Amity Affliction, The Devil Wears Prada, Alpha Wolf, TX2, Kingdom of Giants and Dark Divine all joining at select stops as well.

"Summer of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery and it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life," Beartooth's Caleb Shomo enthuses.

For fans, it truly feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a lineup like this. An incredible night of beefy riffs, melodic solos and pulverizing breakdowns, all of which our lucky winner can play on a brand new guitar, too!

See details on what you can win and how to enter directly below.

What You Can Win

Two (2) tickets to the Summer of Loud show of your choice winner responsible for travel and lodging

ESP LTD EC-1000 Vintage Black Guitar

ESP says of the instrument,

Guitars in the LTD EC-1000 Series are designed to offer the tone, feel, looks, and quality that working professional musicians need in an instrument, along with the pricing that typical musicians can still afford. The EC-1000 VB is consistently one of the most popular guitars due to its combination of incredible looks and great performance. It offers a vintage looking body/neck/headstock binding and gold hardware, and includes premier components like LTD locking tuners, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and the aggressive punch of active EMG 81/60 pickups. It also offers set-thru construction with a mahogany body, 3 pc. mahogany neck, and 24-fret Macassar ebony fingerboard.

See more specs at the ESP website.

esp guitar ESP loading...

How to Enter

The contest is open now through Monday, June 16, 2025 at 11:59PM ET.

Use the form below to enter for your chance to win!

Summer of Loud 2025 Tour Dates

"This summer tour has shaped up to be a huge and exciting line up," says Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach. "I am honored and stoked to be able to share the stage with such solid and killer bands. I feel a deep sense of purpose with this new album and to be able to play some of these songs on stages across the U.S. and Canada. This is the tour of the summer!"

Parkway Drive's Winston McCall weighs in, saying "Summer of Loud, yep that sounds correct. This is the literal definition of a stacked line up, it's straight up insane. Nothing but power from top to bottom, this is going to be a summer to remember. So stoked to be part of it, so psyched to bring the carnage and chaos. Let's fucking GO!!!"

See all of the Summer of Loud 2025 tour dates below.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, autographed poster, exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit VIP Nation.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Living the Dream Foundation. A press release describes the organization as "a non-profit foundation that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope and appreciate every day, regardless of their affliction."

6/21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/26 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion

6/27 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/28 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/01 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

7/05 — Irvine, Calif. @ Great Park Live

7/06 — Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

7/08 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/09 — Denver, Colo. @ The JunkYard

7/11 — Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

7/12 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

7/13 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/15 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

7/16 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/20 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

7/23 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/24 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion