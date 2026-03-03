Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo deleted his personal Instagram account just days after the band dropped its new single, "Free," and its accompanying music video, which received mixed reactions on social media.

So, what exactly is the big deal about "Free"?

Why Everyone Is Talking About Beartooth's New Song and Video

Beartooth released "Free" on Friday (Feb. 27), marking their first release on Fearless Records after more than a decade on Red Bull Records.

"'Free' is the start of the next chapter of my music and my life," Shomo said in a statement. "The emotional roller coaster that is living can be very complicated at times. In one day you can equally experience pure fear and pure joy. This song shows a glimpse of what is to come from the next Beartooth album, which is the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

The song itself combines poppy vocal melodies and clean guitars with anthemic radio-rock choruses and intermittent screams, evoking Beartooth's early sound in spots while largely signaling a new musical direction.

But it's the "Free" music video that's generated the most online discourse.

Watch Beartooth's 'Free' Music Video

In the video, Shomo sports eye makeup and painted nails along with a variety of flashy outfits, including a glittery crop top and an ornate fur coat that drew comparisons to Yungblud. The frontman dances expressively throughout the video, which shouldn't surprise fans of Beartooth, as Shomo has always been a charismatic performer.

And yet, some people — including other rock and metal musicians — took the "Free" video as an invitation to mock Shomo.

What Are People Saying About Beartooth's 'Free' Song and Video?

Leading the charge was Attila frontman Chris Fronzak, who posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Looks like Caleb Shomo dropped the 'S.'"

Fronz's homophobic post received some negative replies, but the singer doubled down, calling his critics "butthurt" and "little babies." When asked why he was hating on Shomo, Fronz replied to one X user, "Who said it's hate? It's not hate at all. It's a joke. Why you so wound up?"

Other fans and musicians were more sympathetic toward Shomo. Carson Pace, lead singer of the Callous Daoboys, defended the frontman and reflected fondly on their time opening for Beartooth on tour.

"Beartooth truly has 0 ego," Pace wrote on X. "They treated us incredibly last year, and Caleb hung out and watched every opening band. If you don’t like the music that’s fine, it’s not for you. They took us out because they like being a gateway band. All the love in the world to those guys."

Singer Lauren Babic — who fronts the metal bands Red Handed Denial, CrazyEightyEight, and Skylimit — also decried the negative feedback on "Free," writing: "The comments I'm seeing on new Beartooth are horrific. Y'all are so ugly for that. Shame on you."

Still, Beartooth's new song and video also received plenty of positive feedback from fans, who praised Shomo for being comfortable in his own skin and his personal growth (the singer has been vocal about his previous mental health struggles and complicated relationship with alcohol).

"You're threatened by Caleb Shomo's appearance by saying homophobic comments and passing them off as jokes and making him delete his socials. I'm threatened by Caleb Shomo pulling off a glittery tank top better than I ever could. We are not the same," X user @OhMyEmz wrote.

Loudwire has reached out to Beartooth's team for comment on the deletion of Shomo's Instagram account.

In the meantime, the band is currently opening for Bad Omens on a North American tour that will run through the end of the month.

