17 Trends That Defined the Evolution of Fashion in Rock + Metal

Fashion and music go hand in hand with one another. The two forms of art give people a way to create an identity for themselves, therefore rock and metal have had many different fashion trends over the years that separate them from other styles of music.

Rock artists in the 1950s typically dressed very proper when they performed, with the exception of Elvis Presley, who often wore flashy leather outfits. The early 1960s saw bands such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones adopt this formal attire, wearing suits during live performances.

As the end of the '60s approached, the counterculture movement began, which saw a lot of color, fringe, flared pants, and accessories like scarves and headbands. It was a flamboyant statement against the dapper looks artists sported years prior.

More prominent fashion statements were made throughout the 1970s by glam rock artists. This style was characterized by androgynous clothing, glitter and makeup. Punk and heavy metal introduced black, leather and studs into the more aggressive styles of music, and these became staples over the decades to follow.

Glam carried into the '80s, which was seen with bands such as Motley Crue, Twisted Sister and Poison. Once grunge began to kick off, most rock enthusiasts were seen in flannels and other secondhand clothing. Nu-metal came and went in the late '90s and early 2000s, and then fashion trends in music started to be recycled.

Now, it seems everyone just wears whatever they want. As genre lines got blurred, so did fashion trends. There are still a ton of band tees, ripped jeans, studs and Dr. Martens to let people stand out as fans of heavy music, but it's not one-size-fits-all-approach anymore the way it had been in the past.