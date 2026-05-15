Sam Carter joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (May 14) to dive into the Architects' latest run of live shows across America — and he had some hopeful words about where the band is at with new music.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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As for touring the U.S., Carter did not shy away from sharing his enthusiasm for playing in front of American crowds.

"I fucking loved it," he shared with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about 2025's U.S. tour.

"I loved it so much. It was honestly one of my favorite times that we've had over there. I think we all got to experience it a bit more than before, just with a bit more of a mature head and going around and finding good food and meeting people."

Carter admitted a lot of his fellow Europeans view America as a "scary place," but he was genuine in his appreciation for the time he gets to spend in the states.

"Everyone that we meet and every Uber driver or every person in a restaurant or bar is so friendly and so nice and so inquisitive about why you're there," he said.

"Everywhere in America is special. Each place is so different, but the root of it is people just being proud of where they come from and being proud of America. We don't have that. I think that's the big difference between English people and Americans is we're just like, 'Yeah we live here. It's fuckin' shit. Sometimes it rains.' But like Americans are just, 'This is where we live. We love it. I hope you enjoy this city.'"

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And the best way for Carter to enjoy a city in America? Find the taxi drivers.

"[They're] like, 'Go to this place and go to this place. This is my favorite spot' I think that's how you find about about the real America."

What Else Did Architects' Sam Carter Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What the future looks like for new music: "We've started thinking about it straight off the bat. I think the good thing about Architects is it's never stopped. It's not like I can turn it off, unfortunately for my own mental health. It's on. So our brains are constantly going. Me and Dan [Searle] are working nonstop all the time about what we should do here and the idea for this. I just think it's a really healthy way of doing it, rather than just being like, 'Right, we're going to write for these two weeks and then we'll record.' I think this way you get to live with stuff for awhile, you get to really weed out what you think is great and what is just not that great after awhile. It's the luxury of writing. But yeah, we're always going. We're always trying to top what we do. We're pretty brutal to ourselves, really. No breaks and we're not very nice to ourselves. But hey, the outcome's good."

What it was like when The Sky, The Earth & All Between's "Everything Ends" hit No. 1 on Rock radio in the United States: "It's amazing, really amazing and something that we don't take for granted. We're very appreciative of the support that people have been giving us ... It's a game changer really for your band. I think it just means that you've been played a lot and there's a lot of ears that will hear it, really. That's what I take away from it. I'm just like, wow, we were the most played that week, so that gives that song the best opportunity to get in people's ear holes, you know?"

What 17-year-old Sam Carter would think about where he is at today: "He'd be pretty stoked. I mean, I'm pretty stoked. As mad as it sounds, I try and keep in touch with that kid because I think that's important. There's obviously so much stress and pressure that comes with being a professional musician. But I think that you can move that stuff to the side and you can be that kid because that's what people want to see, the same kid that was there. They want to see that, the excitement and joy and love of what you do. But I don't think for a second I would have thought that any of this was possible. I don't. That's no part of me that thought we'd be able to do what we've done. I had No. 1 albums in the U.K. and other countries in the world. I've played Wembley and played the O2 and played the Co-op in Manchester. We've done all kinds of crazy stuff, but it doesn't feel like it's over."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below or the Video at the Top of the Page

Sam Carter joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, May 14; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.