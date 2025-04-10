On Wednesday (April 9), Architects frontman Sam Carter joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate his band's latest album, The Sky, the Earth & All Between. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"It feels amazing," Carter told host Chuck Armstrong about having the new record out in the world. Architects recently wrapped up a tour in Europe and he said the new music connected with fans in really powerful ways.

Get our free mobile app

"I think it's crazy for us, for our 11th album and it was our most successful first week ever. I don't know, many people can't say that on their 11th album and we're sort of like taking everything in."

Carter said when you've done something for so long, you can't take anything for granted because you know what the highs are like — but you also know what the lows are like.

"I feel like a little kid. I'm just having so much fun...in a touring band and recording music and it's still, you know, still pinch me moments. It's unbelievable."

Architects Prepare For U.S. Tour

Following the release of The Sky, the Earth & All Between, Architects have announced plans for a proper tour across America in support of it — something Carter is looking forward to.

Though, touring the States wasn't always something Carter enjoyed.

"When I was growing up, I just hated everything," he admitted, particularly about touring the U.S. But he said the last time Architects came through, he decided to have a complete shift in his attitude.

READ MORE: Architects' Sam Carter — My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

"I was like, I'm just going to lean into wherever we are. I'm just going to experience the culture, experience the people. No judgment on anything, wherever we are, I'm just going to enjoy it."

That led to Carter shooting guns in Vegas and doing his best cowboy impression in El Paso.

"I loved it so much ... It was the first time, I would just get up, go get a coffee, find a record store or just walk around the towns. Each state just has so much heart and character and soul and it was so cool to take it in. I'm excited to get back."

What Else Did Architects' Sam Carter Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why Black Sabbath are so important to him: "The vocals on those Sabbath records are unbelievable. They're so high, they're so clear. The pronunciation, it's just staggering ... No one is coming close to them. Still no one ... If I spend any more money on old Ozzy and Sabbath vintage shirts, my wife will kill me."

What it means to play — and sell out — a hometown venue in England: "When we were kids, its as like the pinnacle to do that room. And now when we do it, it sells out within about one minute."

Why he's been more reflective these days: "I think whenever we release a record, it kind of makes you stop and think a little bit more."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Sam Carter joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, April 9; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.