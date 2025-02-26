Architects’ Sam Carter – My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Architects vocalist Sam Carter has shared his five favorite albums back when he was a teenager.

Every musician's journey is different and, in Carter's case, the soundtrack of his youth sounds quite a lot different than the music he's been making with Architects since 2007.

Born on Sept. 9, 1988, Carter's teenage years spanned from 2001 through 2007, which was a revolutionary time in popular rock music. While he was absorbing some modern day classics, he was digging into some game-changing records from decades past as well.

What You Need to Know About Architects

From: England

First Album: Nightmares (2006)

New Album: The Sky, The Earth & All Between

Architects, 'The Sky, The Earth & All Between' album cover Epitaph loading...

The Sky, The Earth & All Between is the 11th album from the British metalcore pack leaders and the successor to 2022's The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit. Further showcasing the band's multi-faceted songwriting skills, Architects balance redline adrenaline with some of the most dominant stadium-level hooks in heavy music.

Meanwhile, the group continues to challenge fans to confront the harsh realities of the world we inhabit, looking outward and within. The pulse-pounding "Whiplash" is just one of those examples.

'"Whiplash' marks the beginning of a new era for Architects. It is a song that speaks of tribalism, of a deepening chasm that lies between human beings based simply on opinions and beliefs," comments drummer Dan Searle. "It gave us the opportunity to explore these concepts in a way that we haven't before and for the first time in a while it gave us fuel to write something truly ferocious”.

Carter adds, “It’s us at our very best and we think it’ll be a fan favorite."

Architects, "Whiplash" Music Video

Produced by Jordan Fish (ex-Bring Me the Horizon), The Sky, The Earth & All Between wallops on sonic end of things, keeping Architects at the forefront of modern metalcore.

Over times, careers tend to ebb and flow, but this band only grows stronger, more confident and, most importantly, remain hungry.

Now, see Sam Carter's five favorite albums when he was a teenager directly below!

Architects' Sam Carter - My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Architects frontman Sam Carter throws it back to his teenage years and what his favorite albums were during that pivotal time. Gallery Credit: Sam Carter