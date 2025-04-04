24 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 27 – April 3, 2025)
The 2025 touring circuit just keeps getting richer with another 24 new rock and metal tours announced over this past week. That's not including the festivals, cruises and specialty shows that were also revealed over the past seven days.
Billy Corgan announced that he's formed a solo band titled Billy Corgan and the Machines of God to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the 25th anniversary of Machina / The Machines of God and their most recent effort Aghori Mhori Mei.
You also have Lamb of God playing with some of the biggest names in metal including Hatebreed, Body Count, GWAR, Power Trip, Cavalera, Shadows Fall, Frozen Soul and Harms Way on select dates. Plus, both Architects and Marilyn Manson have announced major headlining runs.
Elsewhere this past week, we got the full lineups for the Soundside and Michigan Metal Fest festivals. Modest Mouse and Coheed and Cambria announced the lineups for their upcoming cruises. And there's plenty more to investigate.
What tours and shows will you go see? Scroll below to see the latest touring announcements.
Architects
Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 22
Support Acts: Erra, Holy Watr
Ticketing Info
Scotty Austin
Tour Dates: April 9 - 26; May 9 - June 5; July 4; July 25 - Aug. 30; Oct. 9 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Billy Corgan and the Machines of God
Tour Dates: June 7 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 25th anniversary of Machina/The Machines of God and Aghori Mhori Mei.
Ticketing Info
Burning Witches
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Creed
Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 30 (Added 5 new shows)
Support Acts: Daughtry, Mammoth WVH, Hinder
Ticketing Info
Dexter and the Moonrocks
Tour Dates: April 16 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Go for Broke Tour
Tour Dates: May 25 - June 15
Notes: Nobro With Bad Waitress, Gen and the Degenerates
Ticketing Info
The Hives
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Lamb of God
Tour Dates: July 18 - Nov. 6 (six new headlining dates)
Support Acts: Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, GWAR, Body Count, Harms Way, Power Trip, Frozen Soul, Cavalera (different acts on different dates)
Ticketing Info
Late Night Drive Home
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: Alexsucks
Ticketing Info
Marilyn Manson
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Miki Berenyi Trio
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Mumford & Sons
Tour Dates: June 5 - 24; July 18 - Aug. 8; Oct. 8 - 26
Support Acts: Divorce, Good Neighbours, Gigi Perez, Japanese Breakfast, Madison Cunningham, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka
Ticketing Info
Pallbearer
Tour Dates: May 2 - June 7
Support Acts: Cinder Wall
Ticketing Into
Pierce the Veil
Tour Dates: May 13 - July 1; Oct. 14 - 30
Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather
Ticketing Info
The Pogues
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Radian
Tour Dates: April 6 - June 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Sex Pistols
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Performing Never Minds the Bollocks... in full
Ticketing Info
Lacey Sturm
Tour Dates: June 10 - July 6
Support Acts: Islander, Young Other
Ticketing Info
Summer School Sophomore Year Tour
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 10
Notes: Tour lineup includes Taylor Acorn, Rain City Drive, Charlotte Sands, If Not for Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, Huddy
Ticketing Info
Volume
Tour Dates: May 16 - June 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Vortex
Tour Dates: April 15 - 26
Support Acts: Omnivide, Strigampire, Ulfhednar, Burning Attic
Ticketing Info
When the Sun Sets
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Winona Fighter
Tour Dates: May 31 - July 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The 2025 Soundside Festival lineup has been revealed. The Killers, Weezer, Hozier and Vampire Weekend will head up the bill on Sept. 27 and 28 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Ct. DJO, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, The Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf and Chelsea Cutler are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info
* Dying Fetus, Ov Sulfur and Within the Ruins have been named as headliners for the 2025 Michigan Metal Fest. The music weekend, taking place Aug. 22-23 at Battle Creek's Leila Arboretum, will also feature Embryonic Autopsy, Nailbite, Crossbreed and others.
Ticketing Info
* Marilyn Manson has now joined the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally concert lineup. He'll play the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 7.
Ticketing Info
* Coheed and Cambria have announced the full lineup for their annual S.S. Neverender Cruise. Thursday, L.S. Dunes, The Dear Hunter, Hail the Sun, Foxing, High Vis, Illuminati Hotties, Meet Me @ the Altar, The Fall of Troy, Puddles Pity Party, Joey Eppard, Pool Kids, Twitching Tongues, Galactic Empire, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, Softcult, Codeseven, Flames of Durga, The Killing Floors and Emo Social are all on board. The cruise is set for Nov. 8-13, traveling from Miami to Cozumel.
Ticketing Info
* Modest Mouse will set out on the Ice Cream Floats Cruise, taking place Feb. 5-9, 2026. Portugal.The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, David Cross, Mannequin Pussy, Fidlar, Built to Spill, Tropical Fuck Storm, Ugly Casanova and The Black Heart Procession will also be on board the ship traveling from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.
Ticketing Info
* Avatar will be playing their "biggest show ever" this Halloween as they play the Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.
Ticketing Info
* John Fogerty will play a special 80th birthday celebration May 28 playing New York City's Beacon Theatre.
Ticketing Info
* High Vis have canceled their forthcoming U.S. tour that was set to include Militarie Gun, Pissed Jeans and Age of Apocalypse. The band revealed that singer Graham Sayle was hospitalized on March 30 after having emergency surgery, leading to the decision to cancel the run.
