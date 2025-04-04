The 2025 touring circuit just keeps getting richer with another 24 new rock and metal tours announced over this past week. That's not including the festivals, cruises and specialty shows that were also revealed over the past seven days.

Billy Corgan announced that he's formed a solo band titled Billy Corgan and the Machines of God to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the 25th anniversary of Machina / The Machines of God and their most recent effort Aghori Mhori Mei.

You also have Lamb of God playing with some of the biggest names in metal including Hatebreed, Body Count, GWAR, Power Trip, Cavalera, Shadows Fall, Frozen Soul and Harms Way on select dates. Plus, both Architects and Marilyn Manson have announced major headlining runs.

Elsewhere this past week, we got the full lineups for the Soundside and Michigan Metal Fest festivals. Modest Mouse and Coheed and Cambria announced the lineups for their upcoming cruises. And there's plenty more to investigate.

What tours and shows will you go see? Scroll below to see the latest touring announcements.

Architects

Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 22

Support Acts: Erra, Holy Watr

Scotty Austin

Tour Dates: April 9 - 26; May 9 - June 5; July 4; July 25 - Aug. 30; Oct. 9 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God

Tour Dates: June 7 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 25th anniversary of Machina/The Machines of God and Aghori Mhori Mei.

Burning Witches

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Creed

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 30 (Added 5 new shows)

Support Acts: Daughtry, Mammoth WVH, Hinder

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Tour Dates: April 16 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Go for Broke Tour

Tour Dates: May 25 - June 15

Notes: Nobro With Bad Waitress, Gen and the Degenerates

The Hives

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Lamb of God

Tour Dates: July 18 - Nov. 6 (six new headlining dates)

Support Acts: Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, GWAR, Body Count, Harms Way, Power Trip, Frozen Soul, Cavalera (different acts on different dates)

Late Night Drive Home

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: Alexsucks

Marilyn Manson

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Miki Berenyi Trio

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Mumford & Sons

Tour Dates: June 5 - 24; July 18 - Aug. 8; Oct. 8 - 26

Support Acts: Divorce, Good Neighbours, Gigi Perez, Japanese Breakfast, Madison Cunningham, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka

Pallbearer

Tour Dates: May 2 - June 7

Support Acts: Cinder Wall

Pierce the Veil

Tour Dates: May 13 - July 1; Oct. 14 - 30

Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather

The Pogues

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Radian

Tour Dates: April 6 - June 17

Support Acts: None Listed

The Sex Pistols

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing Never Minds the Bollocks... in full

Lacey Sturm

Tour Dates: June 10 - July 6

Support Acts: Islander, Young Other

Summer School Sophomore Year Tour

Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 10

Notes: Tour lineup includes Taylor Acorn, Rain City Drive, Charlotte Sands, If Not for Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, Huddy

Volume

Tour Dates: May 16 - June 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Vortex

Tour Dates: April 15 - 26

Support Acts: Omnivide, Strigampire, Ulfhednar, Burning Attic

When the Sun Sets

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Winona Fighter

Tour Dates: May 31 - July 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

* The 2025 Soundside Festival lineup has been revealed. The Killers, Weezer, Hozier and Vampire Weekend will head up the bill on Sept. 27 and 28 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Ct. DJO, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, The Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf and Chelsea Cutler are also on the bill.

* Dying Fetus, Ov Sulfur and Within the Ruins have been named as headliners for the 2025 Michigan Metal Fest. The music weekend, taking place Aug. 22-23 at Battle Creek's Leila Arboretum, will also feature Embryonic Autopsy, Nailbite, Crossbreed and others.

* Marilyn Manson has now joined the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally concert lineup. He'll play the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 7.

* Coheed and Cambria have announced the full lineup for their annual S.S. Neverender Cruise. Thursday, L.S. Dunes, The Dear Hunter, Hail the Sun, Foxing, High Vis, Illuminati Hotties, Meet Me @ the Altar, The Fall of Troy, Puddles Pity Party, Joey Eppard, Pool Kids, Twitching Tongues, Galactic Empire, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, Softcult, Codeseven, Flames of Durga, The Killing Floors and Emo Social are all on board. The cruise is set for Nov. 8-13, traveling from Miami to Cozumel.

* Modest Mouse will set out on the Ice Cream Floats Cruise, taking place Feb. 5-9, 2026. Portugal.The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, David Cross, Mannequin Pussy, Fidlar, Built to Spill, Tropical Fuck Storm, Ugly Casanova and The Black Heart Procession will also be on board the ship traveling from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

* Avatar will be playing their "biggest show ever" this Halloween as they play the Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

* John Fogerty will play a special 80th birthday celebration May 28 playing New York City's Beacon Theatre.

* High Vis have canceled their forthcoming U.S. tour that was set to include Militarie Gun, Pissed Jeans and Age of Apocalypse. The band revealed that singer Graham Sayle was hospitalized on March 30 after having emergency surgery, leading to the decision to cancel the run.