Welcome to our 2025 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide.

It's your one-stop shopping of you're looking to plan a music adventure, whether it be in the middle of a pit in a dusty field or on deck out at sea.

The time of year doesn't matter. We can always use some live music in our lives. After all, science has already showed that our brains are more responsive to the live music experience than to listening to recorded music, so why not feed the brain a great experience.

READ MORE: Which Rock + Metal Bands Do Fans Travel the Furthest to See?

What's your jam?

Do you want to headbang to your heart's content at an extreme metal festival, crush the pit at a punk festival or experience all the feels at an emo show? Want to get up close with your favorite bands on a vacation experience or be amongst the mass of humanity experiencing a full day of groups playing your favorite music? Simply put, there's a little something for everyone in this year's festival and cruise guide.

Whether you look for something happening in the coming weeks or plan ahead to something later in the year, we've got you covered. It's time to choose your 2025 music adventure, so scroll below and find the festival or cruise that has your name all over it.

2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide Who needs a musical adventure? Find your experience of choice through our 2025 rock and metal festival and cruise guide. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire