Inkcarceration Festival has revealed its full 2024 lineup, which will feature headlining performances from Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and Godsmack.

The festival will take place over three days, from July 19 until the 21, and will once again be held at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie Shawshank Redemption and a few other projects were filmed.

In addition to the three aforementioned headliners, attendees will also get to see performances from Bad Omens, Halestorm, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Machine Head, Sevendust, and many others. Chimaira are also set to perform, which will make it their first U.S. festival show in 14 years.

“We are currently in the studio working on new music for Shinedown No. 8. We will only be playing a select amount of live shows this year, but when the opportunity came to us to headline this year's Inkcarceration, and support DWP, there was no hesitation whatsoever," Shinedown frontman Brent Smith said in a press release.

"We are so honored to be a part of this incredible show, and to share the stage with such extraordinary artists, and the greatest fans in the world. Let's go!”

See the full lineup by day below.

Inkcarceration wouldn't be Inkcarceration without the ink, though. The event's tattoo convention will feature more than 115 tattoo artists. Additionally, fans can check out the Blood Prison Haunted Experience while they're on the grounds.

READ MORE: Do Rock + Metal Audiences Get Worse As a Band Grows More Popular?

Single day and weekend passes are now available for purchase, and fans can put a down payment of $10 to reserve theirs. Weekend passes start at $199.99 plus fees, and single day tickets start at $99.99 plus fees.

Get more information and buy your Inkcarceration festival and parking passes here.

Inkcarceration 2024 Day 1 Lineup (Friday, July 19)

Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Chevelle, Machine Head, Chimaira, Poison the Well, Bad Wolves, Biohazard, Veil of Maya, Mushroomhead, After the Burial, Attack Attack!, Kingdom Collapse, Like Moths to Flames, Ill Nino, Holy Wars, Dark Divine, Vampires Everywhere!, Afterlife, Cultus Black, Crossbreed, Widow7, Nailed Shut Ma

Inkcarceration 2024 Day 2 Lineup (Saturday, July 20)

Godsmack, Halestorm, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust, As I Lay Dying, Filter, Trust Company, Fit for a King, All Shall Perish, The Acacia Strain, Chelsea Grin, Upon a Burning Body, The Word Alive, Traitors, Lions at the Gate, Uncured, Flat Black, Devour the Day, Unsaid Fat, Hunt the Dinosaur, American Dream Machine

Inkcarceration 2024 Day 3 Lineup (Sunday, July 21)

Shinedown, Bad Omens, Parkway Drive, Dropkick Murphys, Skillet, Sleeping With Sirens, The Hu, Shadows Fall, From Ashes to New, Blessthefall, Stabbing Westward, Cold, Brand of Sacrifice, Erra, I See Stars, Kingdom of Giants, Peyton Parrish, Ten56, Another Day Dawns, The Behest of Serpents, Hannah, Fight From Within, Killstreak

Inkcarceration 2024 Lineup Poster Inkcarceration / Danny Wimmer Presents loading...