Megadeth had an incredibly busy year in 2023, and amidst all their travels and touring, they even got a ghost hunting session in prior to their performance at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio.

Paranormal Prison is a Danny Wimmer Presents series hosted by Josh Bernstein of the rock music talk show Power Hour. In the series, musicians explore the inside of the Ohio State Reformatory, where Inkcarceration is held each year, and attempt to connect with the paranormal. The Reformatory was built in 1886, and while it was once a working prison, it later became a popular film sight for movies such as The Shawshank Redemption and Air Force One.

Megadeth were one of the many bands that were featured on it this year, and thus are the stars of the final episode. Bernstein was joined by Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, James LoMenzo and Dirk Verbeuren for the adventure, which found them in the attic of the prison. According to Bernstein, the attic is where the maximum security prisoners were housed when it was a working prison.

Using spiritboxes, the musicians walked around in attempt to communicate with the spirits of the prisoners who died during their confinement.

"Me, myself, I've had what I believe are visitations in sleep," Mustaine said during an interview clip. "But as far as out-of-body experiences or seeing an apparition or stuff like that, how much of it is just a little too much ganja back when you were doing that stuff? Maybe it's real."

See the episode below.

Megadeth are scheduled to tour in South America starting in early April, then will head over to Europe in June. Guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will continue to fill in for Loureiro, as he's extended his absence from the band for the time being.

Watch Megadeth Hunt for Ghosts in Historic Prison