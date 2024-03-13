Are you dying to go to one of America's biggest rock festivals in 2024 without breaking the bank? Well, you're in luck! Loudwire have once again teamed up with Danny Wimmer Presents to give one (1) lucky winner the trip of a lifetime, including two (2) VIP passes, round-trip airfare (up to $1,000 credit) and four nights in a hotel to the DWP rock fest of their choosing.

The contest will end March 31, 2024 and the randomly selected winner will be notified April 2. One (1) winner will receive a VIP trip for two to the Danny Wimmer Presents Festival of their choosing and can pick from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Inkcarceration Tattoo & Music Festival, Louder Than Life or Aftershock.

Limit to one (1) entry per person. See the full prize and festival details below.

Prize Includes

(A) up to $1,000 in credit for round-trip airfare

(B) four (4) nights in standard hotel accommodations (one double occupancy room)

(C) two (2) VIP Festival pass access for winner and guest (If Sonic Temple is the chosen festival, VIP passes will be FIELD VIP)

Welcome to Rockville

May 9-12 at Daytona International Speedway



Welcome to Rockville is back and bigger than ever as we prepare for the 2024 edition. Danny Wimmer Presents has revealed the lineup for next year's edition of the hard rocking festival, featuring four big days of music to be headlined by Motley Crue, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot! It also was the first show revealed for the newly solo Kerry King of Slayer fame.

In addition to the four previously mentioned headliners, this year's bill features Kerry King's new solo venture, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, a rare appearance by Mr. Bungle and many others.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 16-19 at Columbus' Crew Stadium

Ohio's massive Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is back in 2024, and this year we get an extra stage and an additional 40 bands playing the four-day music weekend. The event will feature Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot as headliners.

Sonic Temple will once again be held in Columbus' Historic Crew Stadium, which had previously been known as MAPFRE Stadium. In addition to the previously aforementioned acts, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, Falling in Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Kerry King, Mr. Bungle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax and many more. In total, there will be 120 acts playing this year's Sonic Temple, so by the time the weekend is over you should be fully rocked!

Inkcarceration Tattoo & Music Festival

July 19-21 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio



This year's Inkcarceration will feature headlining performances from Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and Godsmack.

In addition to the three aforementioned headliners, attendees will also get to see performances from Bad Omens, Halestorm, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Machine Head, Sevendust, and many others. Chimaira are also set to perform, which will make it their first U.S. festival show in 14 years.

Louder Than Life

Sept. 26-29 at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds

The full lineup for the 2024 edition of the Louder Than Life festival has been announced, featuring headliners Slipknot, Slayer, Motley Crue and Korn.

Yes, Slayer have officially reunited!



Aftershock

Oct. 10-13 at Sacramento's Discovery Park

Ahead of the full festival announcement, it was revealed that metal legends Iron Maiden would be headlining the Oct. 12 date at the music weekend. They'll be joined on the top line by the reunited Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest and Motley Crue and Disturbed.

Other top performers over the course of the four-day weekend include Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry and more.

