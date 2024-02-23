We've got 10 new rock and metal tours and five big festivals announced this past week.

Alt-rock hitmakers Kings of Leon and Vampire Weekend were among those announcing big tours this past week, while there's also a great pairing of Primus with Coheed and Cambria.

On the festival front, the Louder Than Life Festival, the Four Chord Music Festival and the No Values Festival lead the way, with Louder Than Life even featuring a Slayer reunion set.

What else was announced this past week? See all the tours, festivals, cruise announcements and more below.

Capra

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 8

Support Acts: Slow Pulse, Cold View

Kings of Leon

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: None Listed.

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 25

Support Acts: Letter Kills, Islander, Saltwound, Limbs

Nonpoint / (hed) p.e.

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 18

Support Acts: Dropout Kings and Taproot on select dates.

Oceano

Tour Dates: April 5 - 21

Support Acts: By the Thousands, Within the Ruins, I Declare War

Pig Destroyer

Tour Dates: April 18 - 21

Support Acts: Jarhead, Fertilizer, No/Mas, Bandit

Primus / Coheed and Cambria

Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 17

Support Acts: Guerilla Toss, Too Many Zooz, Fishbone

Saul

Tour Dates: March 29 - April 12

Support Acts: Kingdom Collapse

Vampire Weekend

Tour Dates: April 8 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: La Lom, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess, Cults, Mark Ronson (DJ set), The Brothers Macklovitch, Turnstiles

WristMeetRazor

Tour Dates: April 3 - April 21

Support Acts: The Requiem, Thus Spoke Zarathrustra, Fallen God, fromjoy, Silenus

Also of Note:

* The 2024 edition of Louder Than Life is quite stacked, with the Slayer reunion being the big reveal. Slipknot, Motley Crue and Korn will also headline the four-day music weekend Sept. 26-29 at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center. Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, Evanescence, Judas Priest, The Offspring, Lindemann, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, Halestorm, In This Moment, Chevelle and Staind are also among the acts playing this year.

* Speaking of Slayer's reunion, the band has also signed on for the 2024 edition of Riot Fest. This year's event is scheduled for Sept. 20-22, 2024 in Chicago.

* A Day to Remember and All-American Rejects will headline the 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Fest. Now in its 10th year, the festival will also welcome The Story So Far, Something Corporate, Motion City Soundtrack, Senses Fail, State Champs, The Get Up Kids, Relient K, Four Year Strong and more. The music weekend takes place June 22 and 23 at the Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, Pa.

* Punk fans rejoice! The No Values festival is set for 2024. The Original Misfits and Social Distortion lead a lineup taking over the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California on June 8. The festival also features the stage return of Power Trip. Also on the bill are Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, Sublime, The Damned, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies, Vandals, Black Flag and more.

* Foo Fighters will perform at the 2024 Power to the Patients concert taking place March 5 in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers, staffers and volunteers will be on hand along with advocates for support of health care price transparency. The private concert will also feature a wide-ranging lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Everclear, Fat Joe, Lainey Wilson, Wyclef Jean, French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Chuck D., Method Man, Valerie June and Shepard Fairey.

* The Great South Bay Music Festival returns for its 16th year, with an eclectic lineup performing July 18-21 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village, New York. Performers include former Yes frontman Jon Anderson, Dark Star Orchestra, Joe Bonamassa, Pepper, The Disco Biscuits, Justin Hayward, Jim Messina, Streetlight Manifesto, Martin Barre, Badfish and more.

* While the bands have yet to be announced, the ShipRocked Cruise will return for its 15th year setting sail Jan. 19-25, 2025. The ship will hit the high seas out of Miami with stops in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

* Brendon Small will take part in the Musicians Institute Conversation Series. The Dethklok creator will set in for a discussion on March 14 at the Musicians Institute Room 190 in Hollywood, California.

* Stratejacket will play a headline show Feb. 28 at the Happens music conference in Las Vegas. The concert will take place at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

