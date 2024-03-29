It was a lighter week with 20 new rock and metal tours and four significant festival announcements this past week. Let's take a look at what got announced.

The big tour of the week was Korn hitting the road this fall with Gojira and Spiritbox providing support. But they're not the only significant tour. Fozzy will be hitting the road on a 25th anniversary trek. Sleeping With Sirens are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Let's Cheers This album. And you've also got a major late summer / early fall run for Twenty One Pilots as well.

On the festival front, the All Your Friends Festival and Loud As Hell Open Air will be keeping Canadian music fans rocking, while Toledo Death Fest and the Full Terror Assault Open Air festivals have some new updates.

Which concerts will you be seeing? Are you picking up tickets for one of the festivals? See what new tour and festival announcements were made this past week.

Gary Clark Jr.

gary clark jr.

Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 13

Support Acts: St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Mavis Staples, The War and Treaty

Ticketing Info

Juan Croucier

juan croucier

Dates: April 5 - July 27

Support Acts: Lynch Mob, Bull Y Los Buffalos

Ticketing Info

Drowning Pool / Saliva

drowning pool

Dates: April 4 - 14

Support Acts: Any Given Sin, Above Snakes, Alien Ant Farm (on select dates)

Ticketing Info

Fozzy

fozzy

Dates: Oct. 3 - 21

Support Acts: Nocturnal Affair, Clozure

Notes: This is the band's 25th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Gatecreeper

Gatecreeper

Dates: April 28 - June 8

Support Acts: Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer, Final Gasp

Ticketing Info

Laura Jane Grace

laura jane grace

Dates: May 10 - July 5

Support Acts: Worriers, Sam Russo

Ticketing Info

Korn

Korn, Gojira, Spiritbox vocalists up close

Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: Gojira, Spiritbox

Ticketing Info

Billy Liar

billy liar

Dates: May 8 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Lonely Ones

the lonely ones

Dates: April 6 - July 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Necrot

necrot

Dates: June 5 - July 13

Support Acts: Bat, Street Tombs, Philophobic

Ticketing Info

Oceano

oceano

Dates: May 29 - June 8

Support Acts: The Last Ten Seconds of Life, A Wake in Providence

Ticketing Info

Princess

princess

Dates: Aug. 7 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Sleeping With Sirens

sleeping with sirens

Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: Holding Absence

Notes: Celebrating the band's Let's Cheers to This album.

Ticketing Info

Snarls

Snarls

Dates: May 30 - June 14

Support Acts: Yasmin Nur

Ticketing Info

Stray Cats

stray cats

Dates: July 27 - Aug. 17

Support Acts: The Midnight Cowgirls

Ticketing Info

Sum 41

sum 41

Dates: Jan. 10 - 30, 2025

Support Acts: Gob, Pup

Ticketing Info

Tribunal

tribunal

Dates: May 31 - June 15

Support Acts: Mares of Thrace

Ticketing Info

Twenty One Pilots

twenty one pilots

Dates: Aug. 15 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Vacation

vacation

Dates: April 16 - 28

Support Acts: Dana

Ticketing Info

Weedeater

weedeater

Dates: April 16 - May 4

Support Acts: Heavy Temple, Left Lane Cruiser, Restless Spirit

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Also of Note:

* The All Your Friends Festival taking place in Burl's Creek, Ontario this August (23-24) should hit your emo and pop-punk sweet spot. Fall Out Boy and Billy Talent will headline, with Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Mayday Parade, Gob, Lights, Plain White T's, Grandson, The Maine and more.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2024 Loud As Hell Open Air Festival taking place in Drumheller, Alberta the weekend of Aug. 2-4 is set. Top billed acts include Beyond Creation, Malignancy, Green Jelly, Striker, Vitriol, Ripcordz, The Convalescence and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival has announced the first wave of acts participating in the 2024 edition of the festival at Cave-In-Rock, Illinois the weekend of Sept. 4-7. Suffocation, Cancer, Misery Index, Mantar, Weekend Nachos, Devil Master, No/Mas and more have signed on.

Ticketing Info

* Oceano, The Convalescence, Visceral Disgorge, Rose Funeral and Casket Robbery have all signed on to headline the 2024 Toledo Deathfest, taking place June 8 at the Mainstreet Bar and Grill in Toledo, Ohio.

Ticketing Info

* Anthrax will have former bassist Dan Lilker sitting in with them as a fill-in for Frank Bello on their upcoming shows in Mexico and South America, as well as two U.S. stops. Look for Lilker to handle bass duties during Anthrax's appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

Ticketing Info