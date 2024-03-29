20 New Rock + Metal Tours + Four Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 22-28, 2024)

20 New Rock + Metal Tours + Four Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 22-28, 2024)

Katja Ogrin/Redferns / Chiaki Nozu/WireImage / Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns, Getty Images

It was a lighter week with 20 new rock and metal tours and four significant festival announcements this past week. Let's take a look at what got announced.

The big tour of the week was Korn hitting the road this fall with Gojira and Spiritbox providing support. But they're not the only significant tour. Fozzy will be hitting the road on a 25th anniversary trek. Sleeping With Sirens are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Let's Cheers This album. And you've also got a major late summer / early fall run for Twenty One Pilots as well.

On the festival front, the All Your Friends Festival and Loud As Hell Open Air will be keeping Canadian music fans rocking, while Toledo Death Fest and the Full Terror Assault Open Air festivals have some new updates.

Which concerts will you be seeing? Are you picking up tickets for one of the festivals? See what new tour and festival announcements were made this past week.

Gary Clark Jr.

Mike Miller
loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Mavis Staples, The War and Treaty
Ticketing Info

Juan Croucier

YouTube: Whisky a Go Go
loading...

Dates: April 5 - July 27
Support Acts: Lynch Mob, Bull Y Los Buffalos
Ticketing Info

Drowning Pool / Saliva

Photo Credit: Tricia Starr Photography
loading...

Dates: April 4 - 14
Support Acts: Any Given Sin, Above Snakes, Alien Ant Farm (on select dates)
Ticketing Info

Fozzy

Freeman Promotions
loading...

Dates: Oct. 3 - 21
Support Acts: Nocturnal Affair, Clozure
Notes: This is the band's 25th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Gatecreeper

loading...

Dates: April 28 - June 8
Support Acts: Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer, Final Gasp
Ticketing Info

Laura Jane Grace

Bella Peterson
loading...

Dates: May 10 - July 5
Support Acts: Worriers, Sam Russo
Ticketing Info

Korn

Ollie Millington, Getty Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Steve Thrasher/Danny Wimmer Presents
loading...

Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Gojira, Spiritbox
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Top 50 Korn Songs Ranked

Billy Liar

Pirate Press Records
loading...

Dates: May 8 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Lonely Ones

O'Donnell Media Group
loading...

Dates: April 6 - July 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Necrot

Photo by Chris Johnston
loading...

Dates: June 5 - July 13
Support Acts: Bat, Street Tombs, Philophobic
Ticketing Info

Oceano

Photo Credit - Nox Nohi
loading...

Dates: May 29 - June 8
Support Acts: The Last Ten Seconds of Life, A Wake in Providence
Ticketing Info

Princess

Credit: Joe Gall
loading...

Dates: Aug. 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Sleeping With Sirens

Photo Credit: Nick Stafford
loading...

Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Holding Absence
Notes: Celebrating the band's Let's Cheers to This album.
Ticketing Info

Snarls

photo by Sumner Howells
loading...

Dates: May 30 - June 14
Support Acts: Yasmin Nur
Ticketing Info

Stray Cats

Photo credit: Suzie Kaplan
loading...

Dates: July 27 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: The Midnight Cowgirls
Ticketing Info

Sum 41

Travis Shinn
loading...

Dates: Jan. 10 - 30, 2025
Support Acts: Gob, Pup
Ticketing Info

Tribunal

photo by Savannah Bagshaw
loading...

Dates: May 31 - June 15
Support Acts: Mares of Thrace
Ticketing Info

Twenty One Pilots

PHOTO CREDIT: ASHLEY OSBORN
loading...

Dates: Aug. 15 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Vacation

Feel It Records
loading...

Dates: April 16 - 28
Support Acts: Dana
Ticketing Info

Weedeater

Season of Mist
loading...

Dates: April 16 - May 4
Support Acts: Heavy Temple, Left Lane Cruiser, Restless Spirit
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images
loading...

* The All Your Friends Festival taking place in Burl's Creek, Ontario this August (23-24) should hit your emo and pop-punk sweet spot. Fall Out Boy and Billy Talent will headline, with Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Mayday Parade, Gob, Lights, Plain White T's, Grandson, The Maine and more.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2024 Loud As Hell Open Air Festival taking place in Drumheller, Alberta the weekend of Aug. 2-4 is set. Top billed acts include Beyond Creation, Malignancy, Green Jelly, Striker, Vitriol, Ripcordz, The Convalescence and more.
Ticketing Info

* The Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival has announced the first wave of acts participating in the 2024 edition of the festival at Cave-In-Rock, Illinois the weekend of Sept. 4-7. Suffocation, Cancer, Misery Index, Mantar, Weekend Nachos, Devil Master, No/Mas and more have signed on.
Ticketing Info

* Oceano, The Convalescence, Visceral Disgorge, Rose Funeral and Casket Robbery have all signed on to headline the 2024 Toledo Deathfest, taking place June 8 at the Mainstreet Bar and Grill in Toledo, Ohio.
Ticketing Info

* Anthrax will have former bassist Dan Lilker sitting in with them as a fill-in for Frank Bello on their upcoming shows in Mexico and South America, as well as two U.S. stops. Look for Lilker to handle bass duties during Anthrax's appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.
Ticketing Info

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Start saving your money now!

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: All Your Friends Fest, Anthrax, Billy Liar, Drowning Pool, Fozzy, Full Terror Assault, Gary Clark Jr., Gatecreeper, Juan Croucier, Korn, Laura Jane Grace, Loud As Hell, Necrot, Oceano, Princess, Saliva, Sleeping With Sirens, Snarls, Stray Cats, Sum 41, The Lonely Ones, Toledo Death Fest, Tribunal, Twenty One Pilots, Vacation, Weedeater
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Loudwire