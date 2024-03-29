20 New Rock + Metal Tours + Four Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 22-28, 2024)
It was a lighter week with 20 new rock and metal tours and four significant festival announcements this past week. Let's take a look at what got announced.
The big tour of the week was Korn hitting the road this fall with Gojira and Spiritbox providing support. But they're not the only significant tour. Fozzy will be hitting the road on a 25th anniversary trek. Sleeping With Sirens are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Let's Cheers This album. And you've also got a major late summer / early fall run for Twenty One Pilots as well.
On the festival front, the All Your Friends Festival and Loud As Hell Open Air will be keeping Canadian music fans rocking, while Toledo Death Fest and the Full Terror Assault Open Air festivals have some new updates.
Which concerts will you be seeing? Are you picking up tickets for one of the festivals? See what new tour and festival announcements were made this past week.
Gary Clark Jr.
Tour Dates: May 8 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Mavis Staples, The War and Treaty
Juan Croucier
Dates: April 5 - July 27
Support Acts: Lynch Mob, Bull Y Los Buffalos
Drowning Pool / Saliva
Dates: April 4 - 14
Support Acts: Any Given Sin, Above Snakes, Alien Ant Farm (on select dates)
Fozzy
Dates: Oct. 3 - 21
Support Acts: Nocturnal Affair, Clozure
Notes: This is the band's 25th Anniversary Tour
Gatecreeper
Dates: April 28 - June 8
Support Acts: Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer, Final Gasp
Laura Jane Grace
Dates: May 10 - July 5
Support Acts: Worriers, Sam Russo
Korn
Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: Gojira, Spiritbox
Billy Liar
Dates: May 8 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
The Lonely Ones
Dates: April 6 - July 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Necrot
Dates: June 5 - July 13
Support Acts: Bat, Street Tombs, Philophobic
Oceano
Dates: May 29 - June 8
Support Acts: The Last Ten Seconds of Life, A Wake in Providence
Princess
Dates: Aug. 7 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Sleeping With Sirens
Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Holding Absence
Notes: Celebrating the band's Let's Cheers to This album.
Snarls
Dates: May 30 - June 14
Support Acts: Yasmin Nur
Stray Cats
Dates: July 27 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: The Midnight Cowgirls
Sum 41
Dates: Jan. 10 - 30, 2025
Support Acts: Gob, Pup
Tribunal
Dates: May 31 - June 15
Support Acts: Mares of Thrace
Twenty One Pilots
Dates: Aug. 15 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Vacation
Dates: April 16 - 28
Support Acts: Dana
Weedeater
Dates: April 16 - May 4
Support Acts: Heavy Temple, Left Lane Cruiser, Restless Spirit
Also of Note:
* The All Your Friends Festival taking place in Burl's Creek, Ontario this August (23-24) should hit your emo and pop-punk sweet spot. Fall Out Boy and Billy Talent will headline, with Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, All-American Rejects, Silverstein, Mayday Parade, Gob, Lights, Plain White T's, Grandson, The Maine and more.
* The lineup for the 2024 Loud As Hell Open Air Festival taking place in Drumheller, Alberta the weekend of Aug. 2-4 is set. Top billed acts include Beyond Creation, Malignancy, Green Jelly, Striker, Vitriol, Ripcordz, The Convalescence and more.
* The Full Terror Assault Open Air Festival has announced the first wave of acts participating in the 2024 edition of the festival at Cave-In-Rock, Illinois the weekend of Sept. 4-7. Suffocation, Cancer, Misery Index, Mantar, Weekend Nachos, Devil Master, No/Mas and more have signed on.
* Oceano, The Convalescence, Visceral Disgorge, Rose Funeral and Casket Robbery have all signed on to headline the 2024 Toledo Deathfest, taking place June 8 at the Mainstreet Bar and Grill in Toledo, Ohio.
* Anthrax will have former bassist Dan Lilker sitting in with them as a fill-in for Frank Bello on their upcoming shows in Mexico and South America, as well as two U.S. stops. Look for Lilker to handle bass duties during Anthrax's appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.
