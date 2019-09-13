Korn are a truly a pioneering band in rock and metal, which is why we've decided to take a crack at choosing and ranking their top 50 songs.

Formed in the early 1990s, they could be credited for creating the sub-genre of nu metal, paving the way for bands like Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach and Linkin Park, to name but a few. When nu-metal started to wane after the turn of the century, they survived, growing as songwriters and musicians but retaining their authentic, unmistakable sound. Their back catalog is stacked with alternative anthems and fan favorites that have stood the test of time. Korn are no nostalgia band though, their dedication to constant writing, recording and touring evidences why they’re still relevant today.

Korn’s 13 album discography spans 25 years and they’ve never gone on hiatus or taken more than three years to release a record. So, with over 1,000 songs in their musical arsenal, picking their top 50 seemed like an impossible task but after some deep forensic analysis and a plethora of charts and graphs – we managed to accomplish it.