Louder Than Life Announces Full 2024 Festival Lineup

The full lineup for the 2024 edition of the Louder Than Life festival has been announced, featuring headliners Slipknot, Slayer, Motley Crue and Korn.

Yes, Slayer have officially reunited!

"We're thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. ”I was at their last show

at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we’ll buy your first drink.”

When and Where Is This Year's Louder Than Life Festival?

The four-day fest will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentrucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky from Sept. 26-29.

Full Louder Than Life Festival Lineup

Slayer

Mötley Crüe

Slipknot

Korn

Disturbed

Judas Priest

Five Finger Death Punch

Evanescence

Falling in Reverse

Breaking Benjamin

The Offspring

Staind

Till Lindemann

In This Moment

Chevelle

Dropkick Murphys

Halestorm

Gojira

Sum 41

Seether

Tom Morello

Anthrax

Mastodon

Architects

Skillet

Clutch

Highly Suspect

Lorna Shore

Body Count

Spiritbox

Grandson

Nothing More

Sevendust

Jinjer

Poppy

Badflower

Starset

Sleeping With Sirens

Filter

Eagles of Death Metal

Juliette Lewis and the Licks

Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones Classics

Black Stone Cherry

PUP

Three 6 Mafia

P.O.D.

Fozzy

Fugitive

Saosin

L.S. Dunes

Biohazard

Polaris

From Ashes To New

LIT

Show Me The Body

Joey Valence & Brae

Set It Off

Drug Church

Militarie Gun

The Armed

Narrow Head

Brutus

Bob Vylan

Fit For A King

The Warning

Whitechapel

Better Lovers

New Years Day

Health

GEL

Lilith Czar

Tim Montana

Point North

Holding Absence

Holy Fawn

Drowning Pool

Helmet

Saliva

Alien Ant Farm

Nonpoint

Finger Eleven

Powerman 5000

Local H

ORGY

Taproot

Tantric

Sponge

Trapt

Red

Adema

D.R.U.G.S.

Ho99o9

The Chisel

Slothrust

High Vis

Soul Glo

Winona Fighter

Des Rocs

Veil of Maya

Oxymorrons

HED PE

Ill Niño

Damnage

Citizen Soldier

Alien Weaponry

CKY

Dead Poet Society

Kneecap

Teen Mortgage

Touché Amoré

Jeris Johnson

Jager Bonham

The Funeral Portrait

Nerv

Any Given Sin

Like A Storm

Deadlands

Mike’s Dead

Reach NYC

Self Deception

Lø Spirit

Jigsaw Youth

Royale Lynn

Descartes A Kant

Lowlives

Blame My Youth

Caskets

Silly Goose

Gozu

Black Map

Hemorage

Budderside

Project MishraM.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

To explore ticketing options, VIP packages, camping and more, visit the Louder Than Life website.