Louder Than Life Announces Full 2024 Festival Lineup
The full lineup for the 2024 edition of the Louder Than Life festival has been announced, featuring headliners Slipknot, Slayer, Motley Crue and Korn.
Yes, Slayer have officially reunited!
"We're thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. ”I was at their last show
at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we’ll buy your first drink.”
When and Where Is This Year's Louder Than Life Festival?
The four-day fest will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentrucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky from Sept. 26-29.
Full Louder Than Life Festival Lineup
Slayer
Mötley Crüe
Slipknot
Korn
Disturbed
Judas Priest
Five Finger Death Punch
Evanescence
Falling in Reverse
Breaking Benjamin
The Offspring
Staind
Till Lindemann
In This Moment
Chevelle
Dropkick Murphys
Halestorm
Gojira
Sum 41
Seether
Tom Morello
Anthrax
Mastodon
Architects
Skillet
Clutch
Highly Suspect
Lorna Shore
Body Count
Spiritbox
Grandson
Nothing More
Sevendust
Jinjer
Poppy
Badflower
Starset
Sleeping With Sirens
Filter
Eagles of Death Metal
Juliette Lewis and the Licks
Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones Classics
Black Stone Cherry
PUP
Three 6 Mafia
P.O.D.
Fozzy
Fugitive
Saosin
L.S. Dunes
Biohazard
Polaris
From Ashes To New
LIT
Show Me The Body
Joey Valence & Brae
Set It Off
Drug Church
Militarie Gun
The Armed
Narrow Head
Brutus
Bob Vylan
Fit For A King
The Warning
Whitechapel
Better Lovers
New Years Day
Health
GEL
Lilith Czar
Tim Montana
Point North
Holding Absence
Holy Fawn
Drowning Pool
Helmet
Saliva
Alien Ant Farm
Nonpoint
Finger Eleven
Powerman 5000
Local H
ORGY
Taproot
Tantric
Sponge
Trapt
Red
Adema
D.R.U.G.S.
Ho99o9
The Chisel
Slothrust
High Vis
Soul Glo
Winona Fighter
Des Rocs
Veil of Maya
Oxymorrons
HED PE
Ill Niño
Damnage
Citizen Soldier
Alien Weaponry
CKY
Dead Poet Society
Kneecap
Teen Mortgage
Touché Amoré
Jeris Johnson
Jager Bonham
The Funeral Portrait
Nerv
Any Given Sin
Like A Storm
Deadlands
Mike’s Dead
Reach NYC
Self Deception
Lø Spirit
Jigsaw Youth
Royale Lynn
Descartes A Kant
Lowlives
Blame My Youth
Caskets
Silly Goose
Gozu
Black Map
Hemorage
Budderside
Project MishraM.
When Do Tickets Go on Sale?
To explore ticketing options, VIP packages, camping and more, visit the Louder Than Life website.
