The festival announcements continue today with one of fall's biggest festivals, Louder Than Life, revealing its lineup for 2023. Fans can look forward to four days of stellar music rocking Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center the weekend of Sept. 21-24 with Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day headlining.

Last year, Louder Than Life enjoyed a record-breaking 170,000 attendance and this year promises to be a full house as well. In addition to the four headliners, you can also look for sets from Weezer, Rancid, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, the Pantera celebration, Falling in Reverse, Queens of the Stone Age and Turnstile among the top billed acts of the weekend. In total, more than 100 acts will play the five stages set up and fans will be able to partake in some of Louisville's finest spirits and cuisine during their downtime from watching performances.

“The fans spoke and we listened! The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept 14-17) are the eight biggest days in music and it’s all happening in Louisville this September. Can’t wait to see you there!”

“Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals. Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America’s Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city’s Southern hospitality, area attractions and of course urban bourbon experiences,” said Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “We’ve seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September.”

Organizers have already broken down the lineup by days, with Foo Fighters headlining opening night on Thursday, Sept. 21, Tool taking the top spot for Friday, Sept. 22, Avenged Sevenfold getting closing duties on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Green Day, making their first Danny Wimmer Presents festival appearance, closing things out on Sunday, Sept. 24. Plus, SiriusXM's metal ambassador Jose Mangin will be on hand to host the music weekend. See who is playing what day below.

Thursday, September 21: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, Beauty School Dropout, Pinkshift, Bob Vylan, Starcrawler, Starbenders, KYNG, Tigercub, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Guerilla Warfare, Asava

Friday, September 22: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Fame On Fire, Dead Poet Society, Rain City Drive, Austin Meade, SIM, Tallah, Cassyette, Ten56., HANABIE., Gnome, Fox Lake, Widow7, Luna Aura

Saturday, September 23: Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Zero 9:36, Gideon, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Jesus Piece, Afterlife, Another Day Dawns, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Reach NYC, Feast For the Crows, Dissonation

Sunday, September 24: Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, DeathbyRomy, Jehnny Beth, The Emo Night Tour, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, Reddstar, Letdown., As You Were, Death Valley Dreams, JVK

Single-day, weekend general admission and VIP passes as well as Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are Louder Than Life are now on sale for prices starting as low as $10 down. There are also bundle options that includes hotel packages. Camping passes for the weekend are already sold out. To see prices and ticketing options and to pick up your passes for the 2023 edition of Louder Than Life, visit the festival website here.

2023 Louder Than Life Festival Teaser

louder than life 2023 admat Danny Wimmer Presents