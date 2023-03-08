2023 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Lineup Revealed

The 2023 Bourbon & Beyond Festival lineup has been announced! Danny Wimmer Presents have marked off the weekend of Sept. 14-17 for the annual music and drink weekend. Heading up the 2023 festival will be Brandi Carlile, The Killers, The Black Keys and Bruno Mars.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.” Over 140,000 people packed last year's event and you can look for a huge turnout for the 2023 event at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

As for the lineup, Wimmer says, “We were totally blown away by Brandi Carlile’s performance at Bourbon & Beyond last year. She is the voice of a generation and her set had such an impact on the crowd, we immediately knew we had to bring her back as a headliner. Having her return as a headliner, along with Bruno Mars, The Killers, The Black Keys as well as 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran, wow … we can’t wait to share the great community and spirit of bourbon country with the world.”

Over 65 music acts in all will perform over the course of the four days. In addition to the headliners, rock fans can look forward to sets from Duran Duran, The Black Crowes, Blondie, Spoon, The Gaslight Anthem, City and Colour and plenty more.

You'll also see sets from Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers, Train, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Ryan Bingham, Babyface, Midland, Bastille, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Aloe Blacc, Wayne Newton, Mavis Staples, Inhaler, Paolo Nutini, ZZ Ward, Fantastic Negrito, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Luke Grimes, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Rose, Hailey Whitters, Darrell Scott Band, Danielle Ponder, Dumpstaphunk, Boy Named Banjo, Brandy Clark, John Primer, Willie Jones, Stephen Wilson Jr., Drayton Farley, Goodbye June, As You Were, Vivi Rincon, Kelsey Waloon, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Lil Smokies, Twisted Pine, The Cleverlys, Town Mountain, Della Mae, Sunny War, Lindsay Lou, Dan Tyminski and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.

The other big portion of the festival is the "Bourbon" part. There will be daily workshops and demonstrations at the Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage Presented by Kentucky Proud and the Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage Presented by GE Appliances, pairing world-renowned master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and a who’s who of Kentucky personalities. The complete lineup of bourbon and culinary talents will be revealed this summer.

Single day, weekend, and VIP passes, along with camping are on sale now for as low as $10 down at BourbonandBeyond.com, or fans can purchase festival passes at DWPBourbon.com to utilize ShopPay or AfterPay payment methods.

Also new in 2023, Bourbon & Beyond is proud to elevate the festival camper experience with Glamping offerings for both tent and RV in the Barrel and Oak Coves. VIP passes include exclusive perks with options including The Mint VIP Experience and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP, which features all-inclusive drinks and complimentary curated bites from chef Anthony Lamas of Louisville’s famed Seviche restaurant.

Head to the Bourbon and Beyond website for ticketing info and questions about the music weekend.

2023 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Lineup

