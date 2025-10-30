We now know who will handle vocal duties for Soundgarden when the band plays during its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 8.

The influential grunge act joins The White Stripes, Outkast, Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker and Chubby Checker as this year's inductees.

Every Singer Who Will Perform With Soundgarden

Soundgarden will call on several different vocalists to perform in place of the late Chris Cornell, who died in 2017 at the age of 52. Many of them have strong ties to the Seattle area where the band got its start.

According to the Seattle Times, Brandi Carlile is among those who will perform with the surviving members of Soundgarden. She released two Soundgarden cover songs with them in 2020 as part of a special Record Store Day offering,

Carlile was born in Ravensdale, Washington, just a short drive southeast of Seattle.

Other performers from the area that have been tapped to join Soundgarden for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance include Alice in Chains vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell and Heart's Nancy Wilson. Additionally, Taylor Momsen, lead singer of The Pretty Reckless, is also expected to handle some of the vocal duties.

Additional Musicians Who Will Be Part of Soundgarden's Performance

Rumors about who would be part of Soundgarden's performance began stirring earlier this week, when drummer Matt Cameron shared photos from rehearsals on social media.

In addition to Cantrell and Momsen, fans also spotted Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto. They are confirmed to be among the musicians joining Cameron, along with Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayii and bassist Ben Shepherd.

Yamamoto left the band in 1989 before being briefly replaced by Jason Everman. Shepherd took over on bass after just one tour.

How to Watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 8. The show will be able to stream on demand following the ceremony.

A primetime special featuring performance and induction highlights will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 1. It will be available to stream the following day via Hulu.

