Matt Cameron Shares Photos From Apparent Soundgarden Rock Hall Rehearsal

Matt Cameron shared a series of photos on social media recently that appeared to be from Soundgarden's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rehearsal.

The Seattle band will be inducted into the Hall on Saturday, Nov. 8 in Los Angeles alongside Bad Company, The White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast.

Since their induction was announced, the question has been: who will sing in place of the late Chris Cornell?

What Photos Did Matt Cameron Post on Social Media?

Cameron shared a few photos on his Instagram story the other day from what looked to be a Soundgarden rehearsal. In the photos were Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil, original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen.

See the photos below.

Each of these musicians have been confirmed to have some sort of involvement with the Induction ceremony. Cameron told Billboard over the summer that Yamamoto will join Soundgarden during the performance and the Rock Hall announced that Momsen, Cantrell and McCready will take part in the ceremony in social media posts over the last few weeks.

The Hall's posts didn't clarify which artists each of them would honor during the ceremony or whether they will perform or present. However, based on Cameron's photos, it seems that all of them will play with Soundgarden in some capacity.

ben shepherd and hiro yamamoto Instagram - @themattcameron loading...

ben shepherd and mike mccready Instagram - @themattcameron loading...

jerry cantrell and kim thayil Instagram - @themattcameron loading...

taylor momsen Instagram - @themattcameron loading...

Who Will Play What With Soundgarden at the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony?

It's unclear what Soundgarden's performance at the induction ceremony will look like at this time. Not only was Cornell the band's vocalist but their rhythm guitarist too, so it makes sense that they'd recruit another guitarist to play his parts.

Cantrell and McCready have both worked with Cornell and Soundgarden in the past. The late singer appeared on the Alice In Chains' song "Right Turn," which was featured on their 1992 EP Sap. He also recorded an entire album with McCready, the one-off Temple of the Dog record. Both guitarists had close personal relationships with Cornell as well.

READ MORE: 12 Bands Who Are Considered Pioneers of Grunge

Momsen is a lifelong Cornell fan and has covered songs by both Soundgarden and Audioslave in the past. The Pretty Reckless opened for the grunge giants on their spring 2017 tour when Cornell died. A few years later, she was invited to sing a few songs with the band at the 2019 "I Am the Highway" tribute concert to Cornell.

Additionally, Thayil and Cameron performed on The Pretty Reckless' 2021 track "Only Love Can Save Me Now."

Cameron's photo of Momsen showed her standing excitedly behind a microphone stand, so it's safe to assume she'll sing during at least part of the performance.