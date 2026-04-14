What songs should represent Iron Maiden at their Rock Hall induction this fall? Congrats are in order for the latest metal member of the Rock Hall who will be going in as part of the 2026 induction class.

It's a conundrum that faces all of the acts going into the Rock Hall. How do you condense a career worthy of celebrating in the Rock Hall down to an often three-song medley to play during the ceremony to represent you collective output?

For Iron Maiden, we're now five decades into a career that's made them one of the premiere metal bands in the history of the genre. The classics are plentiful, but for the case of this exercise, we'll limit it to just 10 songs and let you vote to tell us what you'd like to see represent the band when they eventually go in the Rock Hall.

The 10 songs we've got include: "2 Minutes to Midnight," "Aces High," "Flight of Icarus," "Hallowed Be Thy Name," "Iron Maiden," "Number of the Beast," "Run to the Hills, "The Trooper," "Wasted Years" and "The Wicker Man."

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As there are 10 songs and we've given you the option to rank the songs on a scale of 1 to 10, you could literally just rank the songs. But we're looking to figure out which three you would like to see the most when the band gets inducted in November.

We'll keep this poll open for voting until Nov. 12, just a few days ahead of the Nov. 14 induction ceremony. Enjoy voting and be sure to check in to see what songs end up representing Iron Maiden during their Rock Hall induction on Nov. 14, 2026.