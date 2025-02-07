Another week, another 20 new rock and metal tours to dig into. But will you be getting tickets for any of them?

One of the surprise tours of 2025 is the reunion of 2000s-era indie rock heroes Rilo Kiley. Jenny Lewis and her onetime band will be back playing dates this year, including some festival appearances.

Elsewhere, Baroness are ready to bring their riff-heavy raucousness to stages across the country while The Black Keys are once again hitting the road in support of a new album.

This week we also got the full lineup for the Bourbon & Beyond festival, Styx revealed the lineup for their Rockin' the Paradise festival and Acid Bath and The Sword continued to add shows for their respective 2025 returns.

Check out the latest rock and metal tour reveals and festival news below.

A Killer's Confession

Tour Dates: April 2 - 28

Support Acts: Ventana, Aeternum

Notes: Former Mushroomhead members JMann, Waylon, Stitch and Lil Dan will join A Killer's Confession.

Ticketing Info

Amigo the Devil

Tour Dates: May 1 - June 1

Support Acts: Tele Novella

Ticketing Info

Baroness

Tour Dates: May 7 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band will be saluting the Red Album and the Blue Record.

Ticketing Info

The Black Keys

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 14

Support Acts: Hermanos Guiterrez, The Heavy Heavy

Ticketing Info

Blues Traveler / Gin Blossoms

Tour Dates: July 4 - Sept. 14

Support Acts: Spin Doctors

Ticketing Info

Cake

Tour Dates: April 17 - July 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Chameleons / Twin Tribes

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Clutch

Tour Dates: June 6 - 28

Support Acts: Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Nate Bergman

Ticketing Info

Devo

Tour Dates: May 1 - 17; June 18 - Aug. 29

Ticketing Info

Human Impact

Tour Dates: May 17 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

L.A. Guns

Tour Dates: March 10 - July 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

Tour Dates: April 18 - May 10

Support Acts: The Dickies, Guttermouth, Flummox!

Ticketing Info

Morrissey

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Murder By Death

Tour Dates: June 7 - July 13

Support Acts: Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James, BJ Bahram

Notes: This is the band's farewell tour.

Ticketing Info

Nekrogoblikon

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 13

Support Acts: Brat, Exmortus

Ticketing Info

Pop Evil

Tour Dates: March 20 - May 18

Support Acts: Devour the Day, Return to Dust, Oni

Ticketing Info

Protest the Hero

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rilo Kiley

Tour Dates: May 5 - 23

Support Acts: TBA

Ticketing Info

Save Ferris

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - May 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Teen Mortgage

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 17

Support Acts: Babe Havan, Spoon Beders and Upchuck

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* The lineup for the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond festival was revealed earlier this week. Phish, Noah Kahan, Sturgill Simpson, The Lumineers and Jack White sit atop the festival, which will take place Sept. 11-14 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

Ticketing Info

* Fear, Get Dead, Against All Authority, Escape the Zoo, War on Women and more have all been announced for the 2025 edition of Camp Punksylvania, running June 20-22 at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pa.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 Post. Festival lineup is now complete, with A Place to Bury Strangers, Pelican, We Lost the Sea, Primitive Man, Nrthrn, Standards and more set to play July 24-26 at the Hi-Fi / Hi-Fi Annex in Indianapolis, Ind.

Ticketing Info

* Cheap Trick, Matisyahu, Arrested Development, The English Beat and more will play the 2025 Pure Imagination Festival on May 17 at Watson Lake in Prescott, Ariz.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup is coming together for the 2025 Rhune Mountain Fest set to take place at RCAF Airfield in Dunnville, Ontario the weekend of June 26-28. Acts announced so far include Ecstatic Vision, Acid Mammoth, The Death Wheelers, Sons of Otis, Dopethrone, Indian Handcrafts and Sons of Arrakis.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Styx will curate the 2025 Rockin' in Paradise festival taking place Oct. 9 -11 on the gulf shores of Miramar Beach, Fla. Loverboy, Cheap Trick, .38 Special, Collective Soul, John Waite, Lawrence Gowan and Edwin McCain are all set for the music weekend.

Ticketing Info

* ZZ Top are the latest addition to the 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, set to perform at the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 1.

Ticketing Info

* The dates have been announced for the 4th Annual Emo's Not Dead Cruise. While the lineup won't be revealed until this spring, those interested can start planning for the week of Jan. 22-26. The ship will set sail from Miami, Fla. to Costa Maya, Mexico aboard Norwegian Joy.

Ticketing Info

* Acid Bath continue to add to their 2025 reunion touring. The latest addition is a Los Angeles performance Aug. 22 at the Hollywood Palladium with High on Fire and Windhand.

Ticketing Info

* The Sword have added two dates for their 2025 comeback. The band will play April 10 at Dallas' Granada Theater and April 11 and San Antonio's Paper Tiger.

Ticketing Info