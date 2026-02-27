18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 20-26, 2026)
Step right up and check out the 18 new rock and metal tours announced over the past week.
How does your concert calendar look? It's starting to get busy as the 2026 touring continues to fill up. This week alone we got the return of Social Distortion, a 20th anniversary Flyleaf tour, Between the Buried and Me putting together a solid tour bill and Queens of the Stone Age adding onto their run of intimate music venues.
This week also saw the announcements of the Louder Than Life and Rocklahoma festivals along with such festival staples of Shaky Knees and Osheaga.
Anberlin
Tour Dates: May 14 - June 10
Support Acts: Emery, Watashi Wa
Notes: Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Between the Buried and Me
Tour Dates: May 15 - June 20
Support Acts: Imperial Triumphant, Fallujah, Thank You Scientist, The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
Ticketing Info
Bleed From Within
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7
Support Acts: Sylosis, Great American Ghost, Life Cycles
Ticketing Info
Blues Traveler
Tour Dates: May 1 - July 4
Support Acts: Better Than Ezra, The Record Company
Ticketing Info
The Dear Hunter
Tour Dates: May 3 - 15; July 28 - Aug. 14
Support Acts: Closure in Moscow, K. Sera
Ticketing Info
Death Angel
Tour Dates: May 1 - June 21
Support Acts: Vio-Lence, Incite
Ticketing Info
Die Spitz
Tour Dates: March 7 - May 15; July 17 - Aug. 15; Nov. 5 - 21
Support Acts: Birthday Girl
Ticketing Info
Distant
Tour Dates: May 9 - 20
Support Acts: In Flames, Thrown, Tracheotomy
Ticketing Info
Eagles
Tour Dates: May 5 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Flyleaf With Lacey Sturm
Tour Dates: July 8 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Idobi Radio Summer School Tour
Tour Dates: June 19 - July 26
Support Acts: Honey Revenge, South Arcade, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, Chase Petra
Notes: Five emerging artists unite on this traveling road show.
Ticketing Info
Kamelot
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: Visions of Atlantis, Frozen Crown
Ticketing Info
Pennywise
Tour Dates: May 8 - 17
Support Acts: Circle Jerks, H20, DFL
Ticketing Info
Queens of the Stone Age
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 1
Support Acts: Libby Grace
Ticketing Info
Social Distortion
Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Descendents, The Chats
Ticketing Info
Supersuckers
Tour Dates: May 14 - 31
Support Acts: Scott H. Biram
Ticketing Info
Tomahawk
Tour Dates: July 18 - Aug. 15
Support Acts: Melvins
Ticketing Info
Wage War
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 31
Support Acts: Nevertel, Orthodox
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit and Tool will head up the 2026 Louder Than Life festival Sept. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Pantera, Megadeth, Pierce the Veil, A Day To Remember, Papa Roach, Sublime, Gojira and Danny Elfman are also on the bill.
Ticketing Info
* Rocklahoma will be back for its 20th anniversary at the Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Okla., the weekend of Sept. 4-6. Godsmack, Papa Roach and Slayer playing a Reign in Blood anniversary set will headline the music weekend, while Stone Temple Pilots, Hollywood Undead, Black Label Society, The Pretty Reckless, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Yelawolf, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Jet, Black Veil Brides, President and Suicidal Tendencies are also booked.
Ticketing Info
* The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots and Gorillaz will lead the 2026 Shaky Knees Festival Sept. 18-20 at Atlanta's Piedmont Park. The music weekend will also feature sets from Pierce the Veil, LCD Soundystem, Turnstile, Wu-Tang Clan, The Prodigy, Fontaines D.C., Knocked Loose, Pavement, Geese, Modest Mouse, Danny Elfman, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria, Jet, American Hi-Fi, Violet Grohl, Cartel and more.
Ticketing Info
* The Vans Warped Tour just keeps adding more acts for their 2026 series of music weekends. The latest additions from the past week include Killswitch Engage, Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan, Yellowcard, Story of the Year, Suicidal Tendencies, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Plain White T's, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, Enter Shikari, Emmure, Agnostic Front, Fame on Fire, Counterparts, Breathe Carolina, Upon a Burning Body, The Paradox, Oxymorrons, Origami Angel, Lakeview, Scarlet House, Capstan, Raue, The Cab, Sunami, Vana, The Wrecks, Wesghost, Jutes, Hot Milk, Games We Play, Super Sometimes, Suckerpunch!, Shakewell, Elli Noise, South Arcade, Start Today, Maybsomeday, Thermo, Don Tetto, Leisure Hour, Fiddlehead, Holywater and Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers.
Ticketing Info
* Twenty One Pilots, Lorde and Tate McRae will head up the 2026 Osheaga Festival July 31-Aug. 2 at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal. The music weekend will also feature sets from Turnstile, Franz Ferdinand, Wolf Parade,The XX, The Neighbourhood, Geese, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Sombr, Empire of the Sun, Mt. Joy, Ecca Vandal, Gunna, Major Lazer, Clipse, Zara Larsson, Of Monsters and Men, Mother Mother and more.
Ticketing Info
* Jack White, Alabama Shakes and Lord Huron lead the lineup for the 2026 Borderland Festival taking place Sept. 18-20 in East Aurora, N.Y.. The bill also features Pixies, The Head and the Heart, Jesse Welles, Flipturn, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Chance Pena and more.
Ticketing Info
* The first batch of bands for the 2026 Sound and Fury Festival is set for Aug. 15 and 16 at Los Angeles' Exposition Park. Obituary, Saves the Day, Incendiary, The Rival Mob, Guilt Trip, No Cure, Angel Dust, Clique, Home Front and more are among those set to play.
Ticketing Info
* Loud As Hell Open Air is set for July 31-Aug. 2 in Drumheller, Alberta. Fallujah, Allegaeon, Summoning, The Lich, Gravemass, Crimson Shadows, Starkill, Super Monster Party, Mourning High, Edge of Paradise, Hog Meets Frog and many more will play.
Ticketing Info
* Staind will head up the 2026 Pointfest at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on May 16. The radio festival will also feature sets from Blue October, Mammoth, Highly Suspect, From Ashes to New, Magnolia Park, Return to Dust and others.
Ticketing Info
* Foreigner will head up the 2027 Rock Legends Cruise, departing from Miami en route to Costa Maya, Mexico Feb. 21-25 next year. In addition, the band will welcome back original vocalist Lou Gramm for their cruise performances.
Ticketing Info
* Drowning Pool have joined the lineup for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 14 in Sturgis, S.D.
Ticketing Info
* Dropkick Murphys will join a number of local Minneapolis artists in playing the Alex Pretti & Renee Good Tribute Acoustic Concert on March 6 at the Minneapolis Memorial Site near Eat Street. The show is free and available to livestream as well.
* Circa Survive have now added three warm-up shows Sept. 15-17 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia ahead of their Louder Than Life festival reunion appearance later that week (Sept. 19).
Ticketing Info
* Man With a Mission are returning to North America for shows in San Francisco (May 14, August Hall) and Los Angeles (May 16, ZIPANGU Festival)
Ticketing Info
