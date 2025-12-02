Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme revealed in a new interview what his plans are for his body after his eventually dies. The revelation came up as a bigger conversation about death with Stereogum amid support of the Alive in the Catacombs album.

What Is Josh Homme's Death Plan?

Toward the very end of the interview, the question comes up about the Queens of the Stone Age singer's plan upon his death and he reveals a well thought out idea of what he wants to do with his remains.

"I want to be cremated in part to go where all my family is," says the singer. "But then I want the rest … I got this spot out in the desert, a little plot. And I want to be poured into this concrete under a table with chairs over the concrete and I want kids to party and think deep thoughts under the stars in the desert."

Given Homme's love of the desert and hosting the Desert Sessions recordings as well as other musical works over the years at the Rancho de la Luna studio in Joshua Tree, California, it's not too much of a surprise he would look for a desert home as his final resting place.

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Speaks With Stereogum

What Did Josh Homme Learn From His First Near Death Experience?

Over the years, Josh Homme has had several brushes with death. The first came in his youth and he elaborated on the experience and what it taught him at a young age.

"My first death experience was almost dying myself at 12, almost drowning, but really feeling positive about not dying. For the next weeks, the afterglow of that was sort of radiating and saying, ‘Oh, I’m not dead. This is working out great,” recalls the singer.

Of the experience, he shared, “I was in North Idaho on this lake, Lake Pend Oreille, and I got in a solo boating accident and got thrown from the boat and had to swim this enormous distance, fully clothed with a storm and it raining. I had to swim and it was a couple miles in each direction. It was at one point [thinking], ‘I think I can’t swim more than this.’ And then sort of being rescued right at that moment, you know? But [there was] the sort of calm of saying to yourself, ‘I think it’s ok’ and then the realization [I was being rescued].”

He shares, “This guy pulled me by my hair and my underwear. It’s all I had on and I stripped down to nothing in the water and he gave me the most enormous wedgie that I’ve ever known and also by my hairs only to grab me. And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s an interesting punctuation for this.’ (Laughs).”

As for what he learned from the experience, the singer continues, “There is sort of an elation post that. I remember it well. I remember thinking I’m just going to do what I want to do. I don’t think I should wait and do whatever everyone else just says,”

Homme says he was definitely impacted by the experience, adding, “It messed with the sense of timing of life. There’s no real reason to wait and you think people are thinking about what you’ve done when you feel embarrassed or shy, but really they’re not thinking about you at all. So you should just do whatever you want to do.”

Queens of the Stone Age in 2025 and 2026

While Queens of the Stone Age's Alive in the Catacombs is available now, the band is setting up their 2026 touring plans. At present, the group will kick off their 2026 touring on June 29 in Stockholm, playing a series of European shows with System of a Down and Acid Bath that run through late July.

After that, the group will return stateside where they hook up on a stadium tour with old pals Foo Fighters. The North American run starts Aug. 4 in Toronto and runs through Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away will also open on select dates.

All Queens of the Stone Age ticketing info and tour itinerary listings can be found through their website.