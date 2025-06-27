27 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 20-26, 2025)
We're back! The scheduling gods have blessed us with a whopping 27 new rock and metal tours announced over the course of the past seven day.
There's a lot to catch up on. First and foremost, Queens of the Stone Age will be playing a handful of classic North American theaters and providing different arrangements of their music for their upcoming Catacombs trek. We also got a new round of dates for the mighty AFI. Plus, Between the Buried and Me are heading back out on the road as part of a co-headline tour with Hail the Sun.
But that's not all. GWAR, In This Moment, Sleeping With Sirens, 10 Years and Thrice have all announced major tour runs, while this week also brought us a portion of the lineup for the 2025 edition of the Gathering of the Juggalos.
See all of the latest tour announcements, start figuring out which tours you want to see and hopefully you've got the money to catch them all.
10 Years
Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Autumn Effect album.
Ticketing Info
AFI
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: TR/ST
Ticketing Info
Allele
Tour Dates: June 26 - 29
Support Acts: Riding With Killers, Oceans on the Other Planets
Notes: Playing Point of Origin in its entirety.
Ticketing Info
Between the Buried and Me / Hail the Sun
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: Delta Sleep
Ticketing Info
Black Map
Tour Dates: July 18 - July 29; Sept. 18 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Blues Traveler
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: Spin Doctors
Ticketing Info
Boris
Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: Suppression, Agriculture, Uniform, Bongzilla, Cloakroom, Lack of Interest
Ticketing Info
Cage the Elephant
Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - 30
Support Acts: Hey Nothing
Ticketing Info
Crowbar / Eyehategod
Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Angel
Tour Dates: Nov. 26 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Toxic Holocaust, Lions at the Gate, Misfire
Notes: Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Act III album.
Ticketing Info
Dying Fetus
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Gates to Hell, Mugshot
Ticketing Info
Geese
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Jimmy Gnecco
Tour Dates: July 26 - Aug. 29
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Stripped down solo tour.
Ticketing Info
GWAR
Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: Helmet, The Dwarves, Blood Vulture
Ticketing Info
Hot Mulligan
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Drug Church, Arm's Length, Anxious
Ticketing Info
In This Moment
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, DED
Ticketing Info
The Lemonheads
Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Mac Sabbath
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 13
Support Acts: Schizophonics, Descartes de Kant
Ticketing Info
My Morning Jacket
Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: Melt
Notes: 20th Anniversary Shows Celebrating Z Album.
Ticketing Info
Queens of the Stone Age
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Russian Circles
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 26
Support Acts: Blackwater Holylight, Young Widows
Ticketing Info
Six Feet Under
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: Exhorder, Wretched, Incite
Ticketing Info
Sleeping With Sirens
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 25
Support Acts: Stand Atlantic, Heart to Gold
Ticketing Info
Spineshank / Union Underground
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Superheaven
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 20
Support Acts: Cloud Nothings, End It, Soul Blind
Ticketing Info
Thrice
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: Modern Color, Downward
Ticketing Info
ZZ Top
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Insane Clown Posse have announced the initial lineup of acts playing the 2025 Gathering of the Juggalos. GWAR, Green Jelly, The Convalescence, Tech N9ne and more are among those set to play Aug. 13-16 in Thornville, Ohio.
Ticketing Info
* The Boston Calling festival has announced that they will be taking a year off in 2026, but do intend on returning with the weekend of June 4-6, 2027 being targeted for their next festival.
* Staind, Bush, Candlebox, Fuel and Lakeview have been announced for the 2025 Kattfest radio festival. The day-long festival will take place Sept. 7 at Lucky Star Amphitheater in Concho, Okla.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup has been finalized for the On the Blue Cruise, which is ready to set sail Aug. 22-29 this year and is led by Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward. Also on board will be Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, The Orchestra feat. Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II former members, Colin Blunstone from The Zombies, Al Stewart, Leonid & Friends (the music of Chicago), Ambrosia, April Wine, Wishbone Ash, Honeymoon Suite, Michal Sadler of SAGA, Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield and Poco, Fran Cosmo (former lead singer of Boston), The Weeklings, The Young Dubliners, Ricky Nelson Remembered, Pat Travers, Randy Hansen, Top of the World (the music of The Carpenters), Mellow Yellow, Marbin, Fernando Perdomo, The Bottom Feeders, The Empty Pockets, All Hat No Cattle, and Dueling Pianos. The cruise departs from Boston and will stop in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Saint John, New Brunswick, and Portland, Maine.
Ticketing Info
