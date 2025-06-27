We're back! The scheduling gods have blessed us with a whopping 27 new rock and metal tours announced over the course of the past seven day.

There's a lot to catch up on. First and foremost, Queens of the Stone Age will be playing a handful of classic North American theaters and providing different arrangements of their music for their upcoming Catacombs trek. We also got a new round of dates for the mighty AFI. Plus, Between the Buried and Me are heading back out on the road as part of a co-headline tour with Hail the Sun.

But that's not all. GWAR, In This Moment, Sleeping With Sirens, 10 Years and Thrice have all announced major tour runs, while this week also brought us a portion of the lineup for the 2025 edition of the Gathering of the Juggalos.

See all of the latest tour announcements, start figuring out which tours you want to see and hopefully you've got the money to catch them all.

10 Years

10 Years Nathan Zucker for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Autumn Effect album.

Ticketing Info

AFI

afi in 2025 Lexie Alley loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: TR/ST

Ticketing Info

Allele

allele in 2025 O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Tour Dates: June 26 - 29

Support Acts: Riding With Killers, Oceans on the Other Planets

Notes: Playing Point of Origin in its entirety.

Ticketing Info

Between the Buried and Me / Hail the Sun

between the buried and me and hail the sun in 2025 Photo credit: Randy Edwards / Rosaria Gutierrez loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 30

Support Acts: Delta Sleep

Ticketing Info

Black Map

black map in 2025 Carlos Almanza loading...

Tour Dates: July 18 - July 29; Sept. 18 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Blues Traveler

blues traveler in 2025 Graham Fielder loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: Spin Doctors

Ticketing Info

Boris

boris in 2025 Photo by Yoshihiro Mori loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: Suppression, Agriculture, Uniform, Bongzilla, Cloakroom, Lack of Interest

Ticketing Info

Cage the Elephant

cage the elephant in 2024 RCA loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - 30

Support Acts: Hey Nothing

Ticketing Info

Crowbar / Eyehategod

crowbar in 2025 Photo by Justin Reich loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Death Angel

Nuclear Blast Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 26 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Toxic Holocaust, Lions at the Gate, Misfire

Notes: Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Act III album.

Ticketing Info

Dying Fetus

dying fetus Tracey Brown loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: Gates to Hell, Mugshot

Ticketing Info

Geese

geese in 2025 by Mark Sommerfield loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Jimmy Gnecco

jimmy gnecco in 2025 Manoli Figetakis, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 26 - Aug. 29

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Stripped down solo tour.

Ticketing Info

GWAR

gwar in 2025 Shawn Stanley loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: Helmet, The Dwarves, Blood Vulture

Ticketing Info

Hot Mulligan

hot mulligan in 2025 Photo Credit: Kaytlin Dargen loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Drug Church, Arm's Length, Anxious

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

In This Moment

in this moment in 2025 Joe Cotela loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, DED

Ticketing Info

The Lemonheads

the lemonheads evan dando in 2024 Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

mac sabbath photo credit: Jeremy Saffer loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 13

Support Acts: Schizophonics, Descartes de Kant

Ticketing Info

My Morning Jacket

Kevin Mazur // Getty Images Kevin Mazur // Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Nov. 1

Support Acts: Melt

Notes: 20th Anniversary Shows Celebrating Z Album.

Ticketing Info

Queens of the Stone Age

josh homme of queens of the stone age in 2024 Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Russian Circles

Teddie Taylor Teddie Taylor loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 26

Support Acts: Blackwater Holylight, Young Widows

Ticketing Info

Six Feet Under

six feet under press photo Vince Edwards / Metal Blade Records loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: Exhorder, Wretched, Incite

Ticketing Info

Sleeping With Sirens

sleeping with sirens in 2025 Credit: Nick Stafford loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 25

Support Acts: Stand Atlantic, Heart to Gold

Ticketing Info

Spineshank / Union Underground

spineshank jonny santos and the union underground bryan scott Mick Hutson/Redferns / Laura Farr, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Superheaven

superheaven in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: VINCENT GUGLIELMO loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 20

Support Acts: Cloud Nothings, End It, Soul Blind

Ticketing Info

Thrice

thrice in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: ATIBA JEFFERSON loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: Modern Color, Downward

Ticketing Info

ZZ Top

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

festival goer goes crowd surfing during 2009 lollapalooza in chicago Roger Kisby, Getty Images loading...

* Insane Clown Posse have announced the initial lineup of acts playing the 2025 Gathering of the Juggalos. GWAR, Green Jelly, The Convalescence, Tech N9ne and more are among those set to play Aug. 13-16 in Thornville, Ohio.

Ticketing Info

* The Boston Calling festival has announced that they will be taking a year off in 2026, but do intend on returning with the weekend of June 4-6, 2027 being targeted for their next festival.

* Staind, Bush, Candlebox, Fuel and Lakeview have been announced for the 2025 Kattfest radio festival. The day-long festival will take place Sept. 7 at Lucky Star Amphitheater in Concho, Okla.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup has been finalized for the On the Blue Cruise, which is ready to set sail Aug. 22-29 this year and is led by Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward. Also on board will be Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, The Orchestra feat. Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II former members, Colin Blunstone from The Zombies, Al Stewart, Leonid & Friends (the music of Chicago), Ambrosia, April Wine, Wishbone Ash, Honeymoon Suite, Michal Sadler of SAGA, Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield and Poco, Fran Cosmo (former lead singer of Boston), The Weeklings, The Young Dubliners, Ricky Nelson Remembered, Pat Travers, Randy Hansen, Top of the World (the music of The Carpenters), Mellow Yellow, Marbin, Fernando Perdomo, The Bottom Feeders, The Empty Pockets, All Hat No Cattle, and Dueling Pianos. The cruise departs from Boston and will stop in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Saint John, New Brunswick, and Portland, Maine.

Ticketing Info