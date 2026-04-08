Insane Clown Posse Announce New 2026 Gathering of the Juggalos Location, Add Tour Dates

Insane Clown Posse's annual Gathering of the Juggalos is on the move for 2026. Having been staged in Thornville, Ohio in recent years, the dynamic duo have found a new residence for the 2026 edition as it moves to Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat in Macks Creek, Missouri.

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Though the lineup for the 2026 Gathering of the Juggalos has yet to be revealed, Insane Clown Posse did hype up the location shift in their 2026 announcement that also revealed the event will take place Aug. 19-22. This marks the 26th year for the Gathering of the Juggalos festival.

What Did Insane Clown Posse Say About the Gathering of the Juggalos Location Shift?

In a lengthy missive, Insane Clown Posse hyped up their "brand-new river-infused realm of dopeness, nestled within Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks area!" Hinting at an evolution in the festival, the invited their fans to come join them in traversing the "unexplored territory." The full statement can be viewed below.

The winds of change blow sudden and fierce, catching the sails that carry the Juggalo Spirit onward to new and untold adventures! From shore to shore you can hear the building of Carnival chaos like crashing waves exploding against a ship’s hull, formed from the depths of a Faygo sea! This can only signal one thing…that which you have been waiting for, my panty-soaked friend…THE 26th ANNUAL GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS!!! Like a Jolly Roger flew on high above a crow's nest, consider this your call to action to journey forth across uncharted seas! Get ready to celebrate life with your Juggalo Family as we bring the greatest show on Earth to a brand-new river-infused realm of dopeness, nestled within Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks area! Let curiosity be your guide as we venture forth into unexplored territory together to begin a new chapter within the annals of the Gathering’s deep history! The mysteries that await you there are saturated in high karma and possibility, beckoning you like the siren's call of the Dark Carnival. So, it’s high time to rise from Davy Jones locker and celebrate life with your Juggalo Family for this four-day and night epic festival. We're talking to you…yes YOU, Juggalo! True to that wicked clown spirit, The Gathering of the Juggalos never stops! Ah, to the contrary my friend! It evolves, changes shape, then reconfigures into something so unexpectedly dope that it blasts the ghost out of your body, then snaps it back causing your wig to rocket into the stratosphere! So, what are you waiting for, ninja? Get your dope crew together like you're ready to sail the 7 wicked seas as we embark on an all-new, unexpected, unprecedented, GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS ADVENTURE! 26th Annual Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat

878 Gardens Road

Macks Creek MO 65786 August 19th to the 22nd, 2026 Tickets go on sale on April 24th, 2026 (Fri) at 9pm (EST) at juggalogathering.com!

Where Else Can I See Insane Clown Posse in 2026?

The group had previously announced tour dates for the spring that will kick off on April 12 in Davenport, Iowa. Shows are currently booked through April 28 in Cadillac, Michigan.

But things don't stop there. After catching a little breather, Insane Clown Posse pick up again with summer shows running from June 26 in Cleveland through Sept. 12 in Denver. Additional fall shows will take place starting Oct. 2 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento through Oct. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut. See all of their dates listed below and get ticketing information through their website.

Insane Clown Posse 2026 Touring

April 12 - Davenport, Iowa @ Capitol Theatre

April 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

April 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Strange Mania – Viva Las Violence

April 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

April 19 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

April 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 22 - Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

April 23 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 28 - Cadillac, Mich. @ Oh Shxt It’s Your Birfday! Show!

June 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Thatre

June 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

June 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Megacorp Pavillion

Aug. 14 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 19-22 - Macks Creek, Mo. @ Gathering of the Juggalos

Sept. 04 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live! Outdoors

Sept. 05 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 11 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Sept. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 02 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 03 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 04 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 21 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Oct. 24 - Worcester, Mash. @ The Palladium

Oct. 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster Theater

See what other rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.