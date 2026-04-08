Insane Clown Posse Announce New 2026 Gathering of the Juggalos Location, Add Tour Dates
Insane Clown Posse's annual Gathering of the Juggalos is on the move for 2026. Having been staged in Thornville, Ohio in recent years, the dynamic duo have found a new residence for the 2026 edition as it moves to Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat in Macks Creek, Missouri.
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Though the lineup for the 2026 Gathering of the Juggalos has yet to be revealed, Insane Clown Posse did hype up the location shift in their 2026 announcement that also revealed the event will take place Aug. 19-22. This marks the 26th year for the Gathering of the Juggalos festival.
What Did Insane Clown Posse Say About the Gathering of the Juggalos Location Shift?
In a lengthy missive, Insane Clown Posse hyped up their "brand-new river-infused realm of dopeness, nestled within Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks area!" Hinting at an evolution in the festival, the invited their fans to come join them in traversing the "unexplored territory." The full statement can be viewed below.
The winds of change blow sudden and fierce, catching the sails that carry the Juggalo Spirit onward to new and untold adventures! From shore to shore you can hear the building of Carnival chaos like crashing waves exploding against a ship’s hull, formed from the depths of a Faygo sea! This can only signal one thing…that which you have been waiting for, my panty-soaked friend…THE 26th ANNUAL GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS!!!
Like a Jolly Roger flew on high above a crow's nest, consider this your call to action to journey forth across uncharted seas! Get ready to celebrate life with your Juggalo Family as we bring the greatest show on Earth to a brand-new river-infused realm of dopeness, nestled within Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks area! Let curiosity be your guide as we venture forth into unexplored territory together to begin a new chapter within the annals of the Gathering’s deep history! The mysteries that await you there are saturated in high karma and possibility, beckoning you like the siren's call of the Dark Carnival.
So, it’s high time to rise from Davy Jones locker and celebrate life with your Juggalo Family for this four-day and night epic festival. We're talking to you…yes YOU, Juggalo! True to that wicked clown spirit, The Gathering of the Juggalos never stops! Ah, to the contrary my friend! It evolves, changes shape, then reconfigures into something so unexpectedly dope that it blasts the ghost out of your body, then snaps it back causing your wig to rocket into the stratosphere! So, what are you waiting for, ninja? Get your dope crew together like you're ready to sail the 7 wicked seas as we embark on an all-new, unexpected, unprecedented, GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS ADVENTURE!
26th Annual
Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat
878 Gardens Road
Macks Creek MO 65786
August 19th to the 22nd, 2026
Tickets go on sale on April 24th, 2026 (Fri) at 9pm (EST) at juggalogathering.com!
Where Else Can I See Insane Clown Posse in 2026?
The group had previously announced tour dates for the spring that will kick off on April 12 in Davenport, Iowa. Shows are currently booked through April 28 in Cadillac, Michigan.
But things don't stop there. After catching a little breather, Insane Clown Posse pick up again with summer shows running from June 26 in Cleveland through Sept. 12 in Denver. Additional fall shows will take place starting Oct. 2 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento through Oct. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut. See all of their dates listed below and get ticketing information through their website.
Insane Clown Posse 2026 Touring
April 12 - Davenport, Iowa @ Capitol Theatre
April 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
April 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
April 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Strange Mania – Viva Las Violence
April 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
April 19 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
April 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 22 - Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory
April 23 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 28 - Cadillac, Mich. @ Oh Shxt It’s Your Birfday! Show!
June 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Thatre
June 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
June 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Megacorp Pavillion
Aug. 14 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Full Throttle Saloon
Aug. 19-22 - Macks Creek, Mo. @ Gathering of the Juggalos
Sept. 04 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live! Outdoors
Sept. 05 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Sept. 11 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Sept. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 02 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 03 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Oct. 04 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 21 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Oct. 23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Oct. 24 - Worcester, Mash. @ The Palladium
Oct. 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster Theater
See what other rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner