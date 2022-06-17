The 10 Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Diehard Fanbases

If you're a real music lover, chances are you consider yourself a fan of at least a couple of different artists. But there are those out there who take fandom to another level, and certain rock and metal bands have amassed such cult-like followings that they stand out against the rest.

For some, being part of a fanbase of a specific artist feels like being a part of another family, one that you choose to be a part of and aren't born into. You share a common love for this music with a whole group of people, and most likely some other things, too. It pretty much all started with The Beatles, but later on, a lot of other band followings become cult-like, and developed their own cultural customs and rituals.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary actually added the word "stan" to the dictionary a couple of years ago — which is defined as "an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan" — and that term can describe a lot of people who are part of these band-related communities.

Below are 10 Rock and Metal Bands With The Most Diehard Fanbases, and some of the aspects of their specific cultures that make them unique.

