Drake may be one of the most popular rappers in the world, but the musician recently confirmed that Pantera and Insane Clown Posse were among the groups he listened to growing up.

The revelation came to light as shared by Adam 22, host of the No Jumper podcast, while speaking with Insane Clown Posse's Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope.

As viewed in the video below, Adam 22 did a little digging after spotting the rapper rocking an ICP jersey to find out if he was really a fan.

"Drake was photographed maybe a year ago rocking an ICP jersey," recalled Adam 22. "You guys were asked what you thought about it in an interview and I think one of you said, 'He might have just been wearing it on some fashion shit.'"

After seeing the band's response, he decided to reach out to Drake, who offered a quote about his musical tastes growing up.

"My mom's friend's son was a huge ICP and Pantera fan, so I used to listen to their shit at his crib," recalled Drake.

"Halls of Illusion (fire emoji)," he added, before noting of ICP. "But I always respected the merch and graphics and branding. It's like they took that shit to another level. Whoever was cooking that shit up is insanely talented."

In response, Shaggy 2 Dope stated, "That's dope and it's flattering, but I wouldn't have believed that back in the day," going on to think that it might be a little more feasible given the group's longevity now.

"That shit flipped my wig," added Violent J. "I'm totally mind blown."

Insane Clown Posse Learn of Drake Fandom on No Jumper Podcast

Drake's Other Metal Shout Out

This isn't the first time Drake has made recognition of his love for metal. In June 2023, the rapper surprisingly shared a vocal recording video made by Entheos vocalist Chaney Crabb on Instagram singing the song "Absolute Zero" from their Time Will Take Us All album.

"Chaney Crabb my twin flame," Drake remarked on his re-post, showing his identification with the passionate Entheos vocalist. Crabb's vocal video shows a brutal recording session of a recent Entheos song.

"This was not on my 2023 bingo card," Crabb subsequently said on Twitter. "Shout out to Drake for spreading the good word and putting a bunch of people on to metal. So cool. Much love!"