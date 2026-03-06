The 56 Bands the 2026 Warped Tour Announced in Week 5 of Their Lineup Reveal
The Vans Warped Tour lineups are getting close to full at this point for 2026.
It was previously announced that the revival of the Warped Tour would expand to five cities in 2026, so let's take a closer look at who's playing where and who just got announced for the iconic festival.
Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 5 of the Lineup Reveal?
Rise Against
Black Veil Brides
Sleeping With Sirens
Thrice
We Came as Romans
Thursday
Gym Class Heroes
Pennywise
The Ataris
Attila
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
Waterparks
Amigo The Devil
Goldfinger
Bowling for Soup
Silverstein
Suicide Silence
Drain
From First To Last
Set Your Goals
Citizen
Varials
The Casualties
The Aggrolites
The Dollyrots
Comeback Kid
Drug Church
Doobie
Mad Caddies
John Harvie
Caskets
Spanish Love Songs
Silly Goose
Destroy Boys
Mariana's Trench
Gideon
Arms Length
Angel Dust
Who Cares
Villanelle
Good Sleepy
Beton Arme
Big Wig
Just Surrender
Fieldhockey
XComm
Scorching Tomb
Everchanger
Trxvis
Lower Definition
Slay Squad
Rosecoloredworld
Makari Los Blenders
Division Miniscula
Basterds
Segundos Auxilios
Who Has Been Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour So Far?
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
A Day To Remember
Killswitch Engage
The Used
Ice Nine Kills
Taking Back Sunday
Sublime
Sleep Theory
Dance Gavin Dance
Coheed and Cambria
Simple PLan
New Found Glory
The Academy Is
Yellowcard
Glassjaw
Anberlin
All That Remains
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
GWAR
All Time Low
The Devil Wears Prada
Story of the Year
Suicidal Tendencies
Hoobastank
Yelawolf
Third Eye Blind
Alexisonfire
letlive.
Of Mice & Men
Escape the Fate
Hawthorne Heights
Plain White T's
Nothing Nowhere
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Less Than Jake
Flogging Molly
The Starting Line
Four Year Strong
3OH!3
Boston Manor
Crown the Empire
Hot Mulligan
Norma Jean
Bayside
Cartel
Saosin
Emery
Mayday Parade
The Ghost Inside
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Motion City Soundtrack
Enter Shikari
Emmure
G-Eazy
Atmosphere
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
Acceptance
Set It Off
State Champs
The Menzingers
Dying Wish
Stand Atlantic
Meet Me @ The Altar
Agnostic Front
Fame on Fire
Counterparts
Kennyhoopla
Magnolia Park
Peelingflesh
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green
Breathe Carolina
Upon a Burning Body
Free Throw
Hot Chelle Rae
Lolo
Allison
Strung Out
THe Paradox
Oxymorrons
I Set My Friends on Fire
Sitting on Saturn
Movements
Origami Angel
Despised Icon
Daisy Grenade
Lakeview
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Haywire
The Pain of Truth
Fluroescents
Sammy Adams
Here Comes the Kraken
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Pedro Y El Lobo
Basement
Tungas
Peer Pressure
Chase Petra
Gang!
Broadside
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Deatbyromay
Elijah
The Anti-Queens
People R Ugly
San Venus
Los Spirit
Brayton
Saces
Good Terms
Microwave
Saint Blonde
Good Riddance
The Aquabats
Hepcat
Family Force 5
Honey Revenge
Vienna Vienna
Initiate
Fireworks
The Expendables
Bear vs. Shark
Saturdays at Your Place
Sgt. Papers
Ben Quad
Denm Blnko
Garbagebarbie
Say Ocean
NIIS
Losers Club
Scarlet House
Capstan
Raue
The Cab
Sunami
Vana
The Wrecks
Wesghost
Jutes
Hot Milk
Games We Play
Super Sometimes
Suckerpunch!
Shakewell
Elli Noise
South Arcade
Start Today
Maybsomeday
Thermo
Don Tetto
Leisure Hour
Fiddlehead
Holywatr
Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers
Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?
Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
The Academy Is...
Anberlin
GWAR
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Hoobastank
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
The Menzingers
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Tillie
Millington
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Fluorescents
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
All That Remains
Sace6
The Devil Wears Prada
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Coheed and Cambria
Initiate
Kennyhoopla
The Ghost Inside
Vienna Vienna
Bayside
Saturdays at Your Place
Meet Me @ the Altar
Of Mice & Men
Jutes
Upon a Burning Body
Plain White T's
Sunami
Killswitch Engage
Vana
Suicidal Tendencies
Yellowcard
Oxymorrons
Raue
Taking Back Sunday
Enter Shikari
Fame on Fire
The Paradox
Breathe Carolina
Super Sometimes
3OH!3
The Wrecks
Story of the Year
Set Your Goals
Varials
Villanelle
Trxvis
Everchanger
Sleeping With Sirens
Citizen
Drug Church
Arm's Length
Caskets
Rosecoloredworld
Waterparks
Gym Class Heroes
From First to Last
Rise Against
XComm
The Dollyrots
Suicide Silence
Thrice
Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
Glassjaw
The Academy Is ...
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
G-Eazy
The Starting Line
Emery
Acceptance
Set It Off
The Story So Far
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
People R Ugly
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Allison
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Pain of Truth
Lo Spirit
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
Good Terms
THe Expendables
Sace6
The Devil Wears Prada
Scary Kids Scoring Kids
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Stand Atlantic
Bear vs. Shark
Kennyhoopla
Motion City Soundtrack
Escape The Fate
Bayside
Vienna Vienna
The Ghost Inside
Blnko
Magnolia Park
Meet Me @ The Altar
Denm
Hepcat
Dying Wish
Peelingflesh
Jutes
Upon a Burning Body
Plain White T's
Hot Milk
Leisure Hour
The Cab
Vana
Scarlet House
Oxymorrons
Raue
Shakewell
Taking Back Sunday
Origami Angel
Lakeview
Fame on Fire
The Paradox
South Arcade
Breathe Carolina
3OH!3
Games We PLay
The Wrecks
Start Today
Simple Plan
Wesghost
Story of the Year
Set Your Goals
Attila
Villanelle
Bowling for Soup
Trxvis
We Came as Romans
Lower Definition
Good Sleepy
Sleeping With Sirens
The Ataris
Citizen
Doobie
Amigo the Devil
Arm's Length
Mad Caddies
Caskets
Who Cares
Division Minuscula
Rosecoloredworld
Waterparks
Gym Class Heroes
From First to Last
The Aggrolites
XComm
Suicide Silence
Thrice
Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal
Jimmy Eat World
Ice Nine Kills
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Nothing Nowhere
The Menzingers
Strung Out
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Lolo
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Peer Pressure
Despised Icon
The Anti-Queens
Flogging Molly
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
The Devil Wears Prada
Boston Manor
Initiate
Sublime
Microwave
A Day to Remember
Good Riddance
Of Mice & Men
Jutes
Sunami
Agnostic Front
Yellowcard
Suckerpunch!
Taking Back Sunday
Origami Angel
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
3OH!3
Counterparts
Four Year Strong
Simple Plan
Thursday
Bowling for Soup
Good Sleepy
Drug Church
Mad Caddies
Angel Dust
Basterds
Slay Squad
Comeback Kid
Pennywise
Beton Arme
Big Wig
Scorching Tomb
Silverstein
Thrice
Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Less Than Jake
Winona Fighter
The Starting Line
Saosin
Emery
The Story So Far
State Champs
Girlfriends
Movements
Bad Cop Bad Cop
San Venus
Lolo
Basement
Deathbyromy
Here Comes the Kraken
Tungas
Pedro Y El Lobo
Flogging Molly
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
Sace6
Sgt. Papers
The Devil Wears Prada
Say Ocean
2 Minutos
Motion City Soundtrack
Microwave
Magnolia Park
Blnko
Of Mice & Men
The Aquabats
Thermo
Jutes
Fiddlehead
Agnostic Front
Yellowcard
Raue
Origami Angel
Elli Noise
Breathe Carolina
The Wrecks
Four Year Strong
Simple Plan
Story of the Year
Don Tetto
The Casualties
Set Your Goals
Segundos Auxilios
Los Blenders
Bowling for Soup
We Came as Romans
The Ataris
Citizen
Spanish Love Songs
Goldfinger
Black Veil Brides
Division Minuscula
Angel Dust
Pennywise
Destroy Boys
Rise Against
Thrice
Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
The Starting Line
Cartel
Emery
Atmosphere
Set It Off
Bryce Vine
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Tillie
Millington
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Allison
Gang!
Deathbyromy
Broadside
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
Saint Blonde
Fireworks
Losers Club
Good Terms
Sace6
NIIS
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Initiate
Stand Atlantic
Motion City Soundtrack
Kenny Hoopla
Garbagebarbie
Bayside
Vienna Vienna
Family Force 5
Dying Wish
Ben Quad
Maybsomeday
Jutes
Upon a Burning Body
Sunami
Hot Milk
The Cab
Vana
Scarlet House
Capstan
Oxymorrons
Raue
Holywatr
Taking Back Sunday
Origami Angel
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
Lakeview
The Paradox
South Arcade
Breathe Carolina
Super Sometimes
3OH!3
Games We Play
Counterparts
The Wrecks
Emmure
Simple Plan
Wesghost
Makari
Set Your Goals
Gideon
Bowling for Soup
Trxvis
Mariana's Trench
Doobie
Citizen
Sleeping With Sirens
Arm's Length
John Harvie
Drain
Division Minuscula
Rosecoloredworld
Slay Squad
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
Silly Goose
From First to Last
Silverstein
Just Surrender
Suicide Silence
Fieldhockey
Thrice
How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?
Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the festival and the ticketing options will be provided for you.
