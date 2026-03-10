Warped Tour Announce Almost Finalized Lineup for 2026 Long Beach Stop
A day after revealing a majority of the lineup for the Washington, D.C. stop, Vans Warped Tour officials have dropped details on a nearly finalized lineup for the 2026 Long Beach, California stop.
Festival organizers have been steadily releasing details of the 2026 lineups for all stops over the past month, but after their "30 Days of Warped" reveal concluded, they went ahead and started filling in the remaining details for the first two stops of the year.
The second Vans Warped Tour stop of 2026 will take place July 25 and 26 at the Long Beach shoreline waterfront, which also hosted last year's revival return.
Who Is Playing the 2026 Warped Tour Long Beach Stop?
Featuring a mix of Warped veterans and newcomers, the 2026 Long Beach lineup is led by such big names as Jimmy Eat World, Papa Roach, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, Sleeping With Sirens, Simple Plan, All Time Low, Dance Gavin Dance, The Devil Wears Prada and We Came as Romans among others.
The full alphabetical list of acts who've been announced for the Long Beach stop can be viewed below:
3OH!3
Acceptance
Alemeda
Alexisonfire
All Time Low
Allison
Amigo the Devil
Aries
Arm's Length
Attila
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Bayside
Bear Vs. Shark
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Blnko
Boston Manor
Boundaries
Bowling for Soup
Brayton
Breathe Carolina
Carolesdaughter
Caskets
Chase Petra
Citizen
Codefendants
Crown the Empire
Daisy Grenade
Dance Gavin Dance
Deathbyromy
Delux
Denim
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Division Miniscula
Doobie
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Dying Wish
Emery
Escape the Fate
Fame on Fire
Flogging Molly
Fox Lake
Free Throw
From First to Last
G-Eazy
Games we Play
Girlfriends
Glassjaw
Good Sleepy
Good Terms
Grandson
Gritty in Pink Jam
Guilt Trip
Gym Class Heroes
Haywire
Hepcat
Holy Wars
Honey Revenge
Hoobastank
Hot Chelle Rae
Hot Milk
I Set My Friends on Fire
Initiate
Jiluka
Jimmy Eat World
Jinjer
Jutes
Kennyhoopla
Lagwagon
Lakeview
Leisure Hour
Letlive.
Lo Spirit
Lolo
Lower Definition
Mad Caddies
Magnolia Park
Mayday Parade
Meet Me @ The Altar
Millington
Motion City Soundtrack
MxPx
Norma Jean
Nova Twins
Origami Angel
Oxymorrons
Pain of Truth
Papa Roach
Peelingflesh
People R Ugly
Phantom Planet
Plain White T's
Raue
Red Leather
Rosecoloredworld
Sace6
Sammy Adams
Save Ferris
Scarlet House
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Set It Off
Set Your Goals
Shakewell
Silverstein
Simple Plan
Slay Squad
Sleeping With Sirens
South Arcade
Stand Atlantic
Start Today
Story of the Year
Suicide Silence
Taking Back Sunday
The Academy Is...
The Aggrolites
The Ataris
The Cab
The Devil Wears Prada
The Early November
The Expendables
The Ghost Inside
The Paradox
The Starting Line
The Story So Far
The Used
The Wrecks
Thrice
Tillie
Trxvis
Underoath
Upon a Burning Body
Vana
Vienna Vienna
Villanelle
Waterparks
We Came as Romans
Wesghost
Whispers
Who Cares
Winona Fighter
XComm
Yelawolf
Care to Guess the 8 Acts That Haven't Been Announced?
With their Long Beach reveal, there are still eight bands that have not been announced. Luckily the admat for the festival lists the bands on the bill alphabetically. That way, you can probably make some educated guesses as to who may yet join the lineup.
The first act is a "B" band falling between Bear vs. Shark and Big Ass Truck I.E. The second act would be a "D" band with their name coming between Doobie and Drop Dead, Gorgeous. The third acts falls between Gym Class Heroes and Haywire. A fourth yet to be named band falls between Hot Milk and I Set My Friends on Fire.
Just like the Washington, D.C. stop, there is a vacancy in the "J" section between Jinjer and Jutes. The sixth opening comes between Suicide Silence and Taking Back Sunday. The seventh vacancy is between The Story So Far and The Used, making it a "the" band while the last spot falls between The Wrecks and Thrice.
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for the 2026 edition of The Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. are currently available. See the ticketing options via the Vans Warped Tour website.
