A day after revealing a majority of the lineup for the Washington, D.C. stop, Vans Warped Tour officials have dropped details on a nearly finalized lineup for the 2026 Long Beach, California stop.

Festival organizers have been steadily releasing details of the 2026 lineups for all stops over the past month, but after their "30 Days of Warped" reveal concluded, they went ahead and started filling in the remaining details for the first two stops of the year.

The second Vans Warped Tour stop of 2026 will take place July 25 and 26 at the Long Beach shoreline waterfront, which also hosted last year's revival return.

Who Is Playing the 2026 Warped Tour Long Beach Stop?

Featuring a mix of Warped veterans and newcomers, the 2026 Long Beach lineup is led by such big names as Jimmy Eat World, Papa Roach, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, Sleeping With Sirens, Simple Plan, All Time Low, Dance Gavin Dance, The Devil Wears Prada and We Came as Romans among others.

The full alphabetical list of acts who've been announced for the Long Beach stop can be viewed below:

3OH!3

Acceptance

Alemeda

Alexisonfire

All Time Low

Allison

Amigo the Devil

Aries

Arm's Length

Attila

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Bayside

Bear Vs. Shark

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Blnko

Boston Manor

Boundaries

Bowling for Soup

Brayton

Breathe Carolina

Carolesdaughter

Caskets

Chase Petra

Citizen

Codefendants

Crown the Empire

Daisy Grenade

Dance Gavin Dance

Deathbyromy

Delux

Denim

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Division Miniscula

Doobie

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Dying Wish

Emery

Escape the Fate

Fame on Fire

Flogging Molly

Fox Lake

Free Throw

From First to Last

G-Eazy

Games we Play

Girlfriends

Glassjaw

Good Sleepy

Good Terms

Grandson

Gritty in Pink Jam

Guilt Trip

Gym Class Heroes

Haywire

Hepcat

Holy Wars

Honey Revenge

Hoobastank

Hot Chelle Rae

Hot Milk

I Set My Friends on Fire

Initiate

Jiluka

Jimmy Eat World

Jinjer

Jutes

Kennyhoopla

Lagwagon

Lakeview

Leisure Hour

Letlive.

Lo Spirit

Lolo

Lower Definition

Mad Caddies

Magnolia Park

Mayday Parade

Meet Me @ The Altar

Millington

Motion City Soundtrack

MxPx

Norma Jean

Nova Twins

Origami Angel

Oxymorrons

Pain of Truth

Papa Roach

Peelingflesh

People R Ugly

Phantom Planet

Plain White T's

Raue

Red Leather

Rosecoloredworld

Sace6

Sammy Adams

Save Ferris

Scarlet House

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Set It Off

Set Your Goals

Shakewell

Silverstein

Simple Plan

Slay Squad

Sleeping With Sirens

South Arcade

Stand Atlantic

Start Today

Story of the Year

Suicide Silence

Taking Back Sunday

The Academy Is...

The Aggrolites

The Ataris

The Cab

The Devil Wears Prada

The Early November

The Expendables

The Ghost Inside

The Paradox

The Starting Line

The Story So Far

The Used

The Wrecks

Thrice

Tillie

Trxvis

Underoath

Upon a Burning Body

Vana

Vienna Vienna

Villanelle

Waterparks

We Came as Romans

Wesghost

Whispers

Who Cares

Winona Fighter

XComm

Yelawolf

Care to Guess the 8 Acts That Haven't Been Announced?

With their Long Beach reveal, there are still eight bands that have not been announced. Luckily the admat for the festival lists the bands on the bill alphabetically. That way, you can probably make some educated guesses as to who may yet join the lineup.

The first act is a "B" band falling between Bear vs. Shark and Big Ass Truck I.E. The second act would be a "D" band with their name coming between Doobie and Drop Dead, Gorgeous. The third acts falls between Gym Class Heroes and Haywire. A fourth yet to be named band falls between Hot Milk and I Set My Friends on Fire.

Just like the Washington, D.C. stop, there is a vacancy in the "J" section between Jinjer and Jutes. The sixth opening comes between Suicide Silence and Taking Back Sunday. The seventh vacancy is between The Story So Far and The Used, making it a "the" band while the last spot falls between The Wrecks and Thrice.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the 2026 edition of The Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. are currently available. See the ticketing options via the Vans Warped Tour website.

