The 45 Bands the 2026 Warped Tour Announced in Week 4 of Their Lineup Reveal
In Week 4 of the 2026 "30 Days of Warped" lineup reveal, we got another 45 bands that will be performing at one of the five Vans Warped Tour locations in 2026.
The 2026 edition of the Vans Warped Tour is shaping up quite nicely, with a mix of pop-punk, metalcore and scene vets as well as a fresh batch of modern up-and-comers that are using Warped as their platform to future success.
This week's batch of new additions includes Killswitch Engage, who are playing on their second time on a Warped Tour bill and the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, this will be the 14th year on Warped for Simple Plan and Warped vets Yellowcard and Taking Back Sunday are on years five and eight respectively. See who else was announced this week below.
Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 4 of the Lineup Reveal?
Killswitch Engage
Taking Back Sunday
Simple Plan
Yellowcard
Story of the Year
Suicidal Tendencies
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Plain White T's
Four Year Strong
3OH!3
Enter Shikari
Emmure
Agnostic Front
Fame on Fire
Counterparts
Breathe Carolina
Upon a Burning Body
The Paradox
Oxymorrons
Origami Angel
Lakeview
Scarlet House
Capstan
Raue
The Cab
Sunami
Vana
The Wrecks
Wesghost
Jutes
Hot Milk
Games We Play
Super Sometimes
Suckerpunch!
Shakewell
Elli Noise
South Arcade
Start Today
Maybsomeday
Thermo
Don Tetto
Leisure Hour
Fiddlehead
Holywatr
Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers
Who Was Previously Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
A Day To Remember
The Used
Ice Nine Kills
Sublime
Sleep Theory
Dance Gavin Dance
Coheed and Cambria
New Found Glory
The Academy Is
Glassjaw
Anberlin
All That Remains
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
GWAR
All Time Low
The Devil Wears Prada
Hoobastank
Yelawolf
Third Eye Blind
Alexisonfire
letlive.
Of Mice & Men
Escape the Fate
Hawthorne Heights
Nothing Nowhere
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Less Than Jake
Flogging Molly
The Starting Line
Boston Manor
Crown the Empire
Hot Mulligan
Norma Jean
Bayside
Cartel
Saosin
Emery
Mayday Parade
The Ghost Inside
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Motion City Soundtrack
G-Eazy
Atmosphere
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
Acceptance
Set It Off
State Champs
The Menzingers
Dying Wish
Stand Atlantic
Meet Me @ The Altar
Kennyhoopla
Magnolia Park
Peelingflesh
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green
Free Throw
Hot Chelle Rae
Lolo
Allison
Strung Out
I Set My Friends on Fire
Sitting on Saturn
Movements
Despised Icon
Daisy Grenade
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Haywire
The Pain of Truth
Fluroescents
Sammy Adams
Here Comes the Kraken
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Pedro Y El Lobo
Basement
Tungas
Peer Pressure
Chase Petra
Gang!
Broadside
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Deatbyromay
Elijah
The Anti-Queens
People R Ugly
San Venus
Los Spirit
Brayton
Saces
Good Terms
Microwave
Saint Blonde
Good Riddance
The Aquabats
Hepcat
Family Force 5
Honey Revenge
Vienna Vienna
Initiate
Fireworks
The Expendables
Bear vs. Shark
Saturdays at Your Place
Sgt. Papers
Ben Quad
Denm Blnko
Garbagebarbie
Say Ocean
NIIS
Losers Club
Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?
Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
The Academy Is...
Anberlin
GWAR
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Hoobastank
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
The Menzingers
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Tillie
Millington
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Fluorescents
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
All That Remains
Sace6
The Devil Wears Prada
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Coheed and Cambria
Initiate
Kennyhoopla
The Ghost Inside
Vienna Vienna
Bayside
Saturdays at Your Place
Meet Me @ the Altar
Of Mice & Men
Jutes
Upon a Burning Body
Plain White T's
Sunami
Killswitch Engage
Vana
Suicidal Tendencies
Yellowcard
Oxymorrons
Raue
Taking Back Sunday
Enter Shikari
Fame on Fire
The Paradox
Breathe Carolina
Super Sometimes
3OH!3
The Wrecks
Story of the Year
READ MORE: The Biggest Rock + Metal Stories of 2025 (In Case You Forgot)
Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
Glassjaw
The Academy Is ...
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
G-Eazy
The Starting Line
Emery
Acceptance
Set It Off
The Story So Far
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
People R Ugly
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Allison
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Pain of Truth
Lo Spirit
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
Good Terms
THe Expendables
Sace6
The Devil Wears Prada
Scary Kids Scoring Kids
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Stand Atlantic
Bear vs. Shark
Kennyhoopla
Motion City Soundtrack
Escape The Fate
Bayside
Vienna Vienna
The Ghost Inside
Blnko
Magnolia Park
Meet Me @ The Altar
Denm
Hepcat
Dying Wish
Peelingflesh
Jutes
Upon a Burning Body
Plain White T's
Hot Milk
Leisure Hour
The Cab
Vana
Scarlet House
Oxymorrons
Raue
Shakewell
Taking Back Sunday
Origami Angel
Lakeview
Fame on Fire
The Paradox
South Arcade
Breathe Carolina
3OH!3
Games We PLay
The Wrecks
Start Today
Simple Plan
Wesghost
Story of the Year
Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal
Jimmy Eat World
Ice Nine Kills
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Nothing Nowhere
The Menzingers
Strung Out
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Lolo
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Peer Pressure
Despised Icon
The Anti-Queens
Flogging Molly
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
The Devil Wears Prada
Boston Manor
Initiate
Sublime
Microwave
A Day to Remember
Good Riddance
Of Mice & Men
Jutes
Sunami
Agnostic Front
Yellowcard
Suckerpunch!
Taking Back Sunday
Origami Angel
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
3OH!3
Counterparts
Four Year Strong
Simple Plan
Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Less Than Jake
Winona Fighter
The Starting Line
Saosin
Emery
The Story So Far
State Champs
Girlfriends
Movements
Bad Cop Bad Cop
San Venus
Lolo
Basement
Deathbyromy
Here Comes the Kraken
Tungas
Pedro Y El Lobo
Flogging Molly
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
Sace6
Sgt. Papers
The Devil Wears Prada
Say Ocean
2 Minutos
Motion City Soundtrack
Microwave
Magnolia Park
Blnko
Of Mice & Men
The Aquabats
Thermo
Jutes
Fiddlehead
Agnostic Front
Yellowcard
Raue
Origami Angel
Elli Noise
Breathe Carolina
The Wrecks
Four Year Strong
Simple Plan
Story of the Year
Don Tetto
Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
The Starting Line
Cartel
Emery
Atmosphere
Set It Off
Bryce Vine
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Tillie
Millington
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Allison
Gang!
Deathbyromy
Broadside
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
Saint Blonde
Fireworks
Losers Club
Good Terms
Sace6
NIIS
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Initiate
Stand Atlantic
Motion City Soundtrack
Kenny Hoopla
Garbagebarbie
Bayside
Vienna Vienna
Family Force 5
Dying Wish
Ben Quad
Maybsomeday
Jutes
Upon a Burning Body
Sunami
Hot Milk
The Cab
Vana
Scarlet House
Capstan
Oxymorrons
Raue
Holywatr
Taking Back Sunday
Origami Angel
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
Lakeview
The Paradox
South Arcade
Breathe Carolina
Super Sometimes
3OH!3
Games We Play
Counterparts
The Wrecks
Emmure
Simple Plan
Wesghost
How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?
Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the festival and the ticketing options will be provided for you.
Looking to see what other festivals are taking place in North America in 2026? Check out Loudwire's 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide below.
2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire