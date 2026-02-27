In Week 4 of the 2026 "30 Days of Warped" lineup reveal, we got another 45 bands that will be performing at one of the five Vans Warped Tour locations in 2026.

The 2026 edition of the Vans Warped Tour is shaping up quite nicely, with a mix of pop-punk, metalcore and scene vets as well as a fresh batch of modern up-and-comers that are using Warped as their platform to future success.

This week's batch of new additions includes Killswitch Engage, who are playing on their second time on a Warped Tour bill and the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, this will be the 14th year on Warped for Simple Plan and Warped vets Yellowcard and Taking Back Sunday are on years five and eight respectively. See who else was announced this week below.

Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 4 of the Lineup Reveal?

Killswitch Engage

Taking Back Sunday

Simple Plan

Yellowcard

Story of the Year

Suicidal Tendencies

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Plain White T's

Four Year Strong

3OH!3

Enter Shikari

Emmure

Agnostic Front

Fame on Fire

Counterparts

Breathe Carolina

Upon a Burning Body

The Paradox

Oxymorrons

Origami Angel

Lakeview

Scarlet House

Capstan

Raue

The Cab

Sunami

Vana

The Wrecks

Wesghost

Jutes

Hot Milk

Games We Play

Super Sometimes

Suckerpunch!

Shakewell

Elli Noise

South Arcade

Start Today

Maybsomeday

Thermo

Don Tetto

Leisure Hour

Fiddlehead

Holywatr

Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers

Who Was Previously Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

A Day To Remember

The Used

Ice Nine Kills

Sublime

Sleep Theory

Dance Gavin Dance

Coheed and Cambria

New Found Glory

The Academy Is

Glassjaw

Anberlin

All That Remains

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

GWAR

All Time Low

The Devil Wears Prada

Hoobastank

Yelawolf

Third Eye Blind

Alexisonfire

letlive.

Of Mice & Men

Escape the Fate

Hawthorne Heights

Nothing Nowhere

Winona Fighter

Phantom Planet

The Early November

Grandson

Less Than Jake

Flogging Molly

The Starting Line

Boston Manor

Crown the Empire

Hot Mulligan

Norma Jean

Bayside

Cartel

Saosin

Emery

Mayday Parade

The Ghost Inside

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Motion City Soundtrack

G-Eazy

Atmosphere

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

Acceptance

Set It Off

State Champs

The Menzingers

Dying Wish

Stand Atlantic

Meet Me @ The Altar

Kennyhoopla

Magnolia Park

Peelingflesh

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green

Free Throw

Hot Chelle Rae

Lolo

Allison

Strung Out

I Set My Friends on Fire

Sitting on Saturn

Movements

Despised Icon

Daisy Grenade

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Haywire

The Pain of Truth

Fluroescents

Sammy Adams

Here Comes the Kraken

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Pedro Y El Lobo

Basement

Tungas

Peer Pressure

Chase Petra

Gang!

Broadside

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Deatbyromay

Elijah

The Anti-Queens

People R Ugly

San Venus

Los Spirit

Brayton

Saces

Good Terms

Microwave

Saint Blonde

Good Riddance

The Aquabats

Hepcat

Family Force 5

Honey Revenge

Vienna Vienna

Initiate

Fireworks

The Expendables

Bear vs. Shark

Saturdays at Your Place

Sgt. Papers

Ben Quad

Denm Blnko

Garbagebarbie

Say Ocean

NIIS

Losers Club

Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?

Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

The Academy Is...

Anberlin

GWAR

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Hoobastank

Crown the Empire

The Early November

Grandson

Hot Mulligan

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

The Menzingers

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Tillie

Millington

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Lolo

Deathbyromy

Elijah

Pain of Truth

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Fluorescents

Flogging Molly

Norma Jean

All That Remains

Sace6

The Devil Wears Prada

Boston Manor

Honey Revenge

Coheed and Cambria

Initiate

Kennyhoopla

The Ghost Inside

Vienna Vienna

Bayside

Saturdays at Your Place

Meet Me @ the Altar

Of Mice & Men

Jutes

Upon a Burning Body

Plain White T's

Sunami

Killswitch Engage

Vana

Suicidal Tendencies

Yellowcard

Oxymorrons

Raue

Taking Back Sunday

Enter Shikari

Fame on Fire

The Paradox

Breathe Carolina

Super Sometimes

3OH!3

The Wrecks

Story of the Year

Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

Glassjaw

The Academy Is ...

All Time Low

Yelawolf

Alexisonfire

Hoobastank

Winona Fighter

Phantom Planet

Crown the Empire

The Early November

Grandson

G-Eazy

The Starting Line

Emery

Acceptance

Set It Off

The Story So Far

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Sammy Adams

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

People R Ugly

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Allison

Lolo

Deathbyromy

Pain of Truth

Lo Spirit

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Brayton

Haywire

Flogging Molly

Norma Jean

Letlive.

Mayday Parade

Good Terms

THe Expendables

Sace6

The Devil Wears Prada

Scary Kids Scoring Kids

Boston Manor

Honey Revenge

Stand Atlantic

Bear vs. Shark

Kennyhoopla

Motion City Soundtrack

Escape The Fate

Bayside

Vienna Vienna

The Ghost Inside

Blnko

Magnolia Park

Meet Me @ The Altar

Denm

Hepcat

Dying Wish

Peelingflesh

Jutes

Upon a Burning Body

Plain White T's

Hot Milk

Leisure Hour

The Cab

Vana

Scarlet House

Oxymorrons

Raue

Shakewell

Taking Back Sunday

Origami Angel

Lakeview

Fame on Fire

The Paradox

South Arcade

Breathe Carolina

3OH!3

Games We PLay

The Wrecks

Start Today

Simple Plan

Wesghost

Story of the Year

Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal

Jimmy Eat World

Ice Nine Kills

Sleep Theory

Atreyu

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Nothing Nowhere

The Menzingers

Strung Out

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

Lolo

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Peer Pressure

Despised Icon

The Anti-Queens

Flogging Molly

Letlive.

Mayday Parade

The Devil Wears Prada

Boston Manor

Initiate

Sublime

Microwave

A Day to Remember

Good Riddance

Of Mice & Men

Jutes

Sunami

Agnostic Front

Yellowcard

Suckerpunch!

Taking Back Sunday

Origami Angel

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

3OH!3

Counterparts

Four Year Strong

Simple Plan

Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Sleep Theory

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Alexisonfire

Less Than Jake

Winona Fighter

The Starting Line

Saosin

Emery

The Story So Far

State Champs

Girlfriends

Movements

Bad Cop Bad Cop

San Venus

Lolo

Basement

Deathbyromy

Here Comes the Kraken

Tungas

Pedro Y El Lobo

Flogging Molly

Letlive.

Mayday Parade

Sace6

Sgt. Papers

The Devil Wears Prada

Say Ocean

2 Minutos

Motion City Soundtrack

Microwave

Magnolia Park

Blnko

Of Mice & Men

The Aquabats

Thermo

Jutes

Fiddlehead

Agnostic Front

Yellowcard

Raue

Origami Angel

Elli Noise

Breathe Carolina

The Wrecks

Four Year Strong

Simple Plan

Story of the Year

Don Tetto

Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Alexisonfire

Hoobastank

Phantom Planet

The Early November

Grandson

Hot Mulligan

The Starting Line

Cartel

Emery

Atmosphere

Set It Off

Bryce Vine

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band

Hot Chelle Rae

Sitting on Saturn

Tillie

Millington

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Allison

Gang!

Deathbyromy

Broadside

Elijah

Pain of Truth

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Brayton

Haywire

Flogging Molly

Norma Jean

Saint Blonde

Fireworks

Losers Club

Good Terms

Sace6

NIIS

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Boston Manor

Honey Revenge

Initiate

Stand Atlantic

Motion City Soundtrack

Kenny Hoopla

Garbagebarbie

Bayside

Vienna Vienna

Family Force 5

Dying Wish

Ben Quad

Maybsomeday

Jutes

Upon a Burning Body

Sunami

Hot Milk

The Cab

Vana

Scarlet House

Capstan

Oxymorrons

Raue

Holywatr

Taking Back Sunday

Origami Angel

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Lakeview

The Paradox

South Arcade

Breathe Carolina

Super Sometimes

3OH!3

Games We Play

Counterparts

The Wrecks

Emmure

Simple Plan

Wesghost

How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?

Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the festival and the ticketing options will be provided for you.

