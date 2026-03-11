Warped Tour Reveals Their Entire 2026 Montreal Lineup
After the recent reveals of the Washington, D.C. and Long Beach lineups, Warped Tour officials have now rolled out the entire lineup for their lone Canadian stop in Montreal this year.
Unlike the other two announcements, there are no bands still left to be announced. The full bill of acts playing Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on Aug. 21 and 22 has been revealed.
Who Is Playing at Montreal's 2026 Vans Warped Tour Stop?
While there are fewer acts participating in the Montreal stop than the other two locations, the lineup still remains pretty stacked.
Jimmy Eat World, Sublime, A Day To Remember, All Time Low, Atreyu, Ice Nine Kills, Pennywise, Simple Plan, Sleep Theory, Taking Back Sunday, The Devil Wears Prada, Thrice, Yellowcard and more are among the bigger names on the bill.
Check out the full lineup below:
3OH!3
A Day to Remember
Acceptance
Agnostic Front
All Time Low
Angel Dust
Atreyu
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Basterds
Bearings
Beton Arme
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Bigwig
Boston Manor
Bowling for Soup
Bruiserweight
Cartel
Chase Petra
Chiodos
Colorsfade
Comeback Kid
Concrete Vehicles
Counterparts
Cross Check
Desecrate
Despised Icon
Drug Church
Escape the Fate
Fair Warning
Flogging Molly
Four Year Strong
Gob
Good Riddance
Good Sleepy
Hawthorne Heights
Ice Nine Kills
Illscarlett
Initiate
Jimmy Eat World
Joyce Manor
Jutes
K-Man and the 455
Letlive.
Lolo
Mad Caddies
Madball
Mayday Parade
Microwave
Mulch
MxPx
Nothing.Nowhere
Of Mice & Men
Origami Angel
Oxymorrons
Peer Pressure
Pennywise
Punchline 13
Sace6
Scorching Tomb
Silverstein
Simple Plan
Sleep Theory
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Spite House
Strung Out
Sublime
Suckerpunch
Sudden Waves
Sunami
Taking Back Sunday
The Anti-Queens
The Ataris
The Devil Wears Prada
The Last Mile
The Menzingers
The Paradox
The Planet Smashers
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Thrice
Thursday
Yellowcard
How Can I Get Tickets to the 2026 Montreal Vans Warped Tour Stop?
Tickets are currently on sale for the Vans Warped Tour stop at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on Aug. 21 and 22. In addition to ticketing options, you can also find hotels, explore all the experiences provided at Warped Montreal and check out some of the merch options by visiting the Vans Warped Tour Canada website.
