After the recent reveals of the Washington, D.C. and Long Beach lineups, Warped Tour officials have now rolled out the entire lineup for their lone Canadian stop in Montreal this year.

Unlike the other two announcements, there are no bands still left to be announced. The full bill of acts playing Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on Aug. 21 and 22 has been revealed.

Who Is Playing at Montreal's 2026 Vans Warped Tour Stop?

While there are fewer acts participating in the Montreal stop than the other two locations, the lineup still remains pretty stacked.

Jimmy Eat World, Sublime, A Day To Remember, All Time Low, Atreyu, Ice Nine Kills, Pennywise, Simple Plan, Sleep Theory, Taking Back Sunday, The Devil Wears Prada, Thrice, Yellowcard and more are among the bigger names on the bill.

Check out the full lineup below:

3OH!3

A Day to Remember

Acceptance

Agnostic Front

All Time Low

Angel Dust

Atreyu

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Basterds

Bearings

Beton Arme

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Bigwig

Boston Manor

Bowling for Soup

Bruiserweight

Cartel

Chase Petra

Chiodos

Colorsfade

Comeback Kid

Concrete Vehicles

Counterparts

Cross Check

Desecrate

Despised Icon

Drug Church

Escape the Fate

Fair Warning

Flogging Molly

Four Year Strong

Gob

Good Riddance

Good Sleepy

Hawthorne Heights

Ice Nine Kills

Illscarlett

Initiate

Jimmy Eat World

Joyce Manor

Jutes

K-Man and the 455

Letlive.

Lolo

Mad Caddies

Madball

Mayday Parade

Microwave

Mulch

MxPx

Nothing.Nowhere

Of Mice & Men

Origami Angel

Oxymorrons

Peer Pressure

Pennywise

Punchline 13

Sace6

Scorching Tomb

Silverstein

Simple Plan

Sleep Theory

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Spite House

Strung Out

Sublime

Suckerpunch

Sudden Waves

Sunami

Taking Back Sunday

The Anti-Queens

The Ataris

The Devil Wears Prada

The Last Mile

The Menzingers

The Paradox

The Planet Smashers

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Thrice

Thursday

Yellowcard

2026 vans warped tour montreal lineup admat Vans Warped Tour loading...

How Can I Get Tickets to the 2026 Montreal Vans Warped Tour Stop?

Tickets are currently on sale for the Vans Warped Tour stop at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on Aug. 21 and 22. In addition to ticketing options, you can also find hotels, explore all the experiences provided at Warped Montreal and check out some of the merch options by visiting the Vans Warped Tour Canada website.

