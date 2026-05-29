Hollywood Undead + In This Moment to Co-Headline Revived Taste of Chaos 2026 Tour, Both Drop New Songs

It's a big day for Hollywood Undead and In This Moment as the two bands have been announced as co-headliners for the return of the Taste of Chaos tour and they both have brand new songs arriving today (May 29).

It's been a decade since the Taste of Chaos brand staged a festival in San Bernardino, California, but it's back and bringing a killer touring lineup to the road. Hollywood Undead and In This Moment will co-headline the tour with support from I See Stars, Vana and Melrose Avenue.

The trek officially kicks off on Sept. 22 in Charlotte and continues through Oct. 26 in Anaheim. All dates, cities and venues are listed below.

Artist pre-sales and VIP packages begin at 10AM local time on Monday, June 1, with venue pre-sales beginning at 10AM local on Tuesday, June 2, and the general on sale beginning at 10AM local on Wednesday, June 3. Additional ticketing info can be found through the websites of Hollywood Undead and In This Moment.

Hollywood Undead / In This Moment 2026 Taste of Chaos Tour Dates

(support from I See Stars, Vana and Melrose Avenue)

Sept. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

Sept. 26 - Reading, Pa. @ The Theatre at Santander Arena

Sept. 28 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 29 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Sept. 30 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 3 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 6 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct. 8 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 9 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 14 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 16 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston

Oct. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rockwell at The Complex

Oct. 21 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 22 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 24 - Maricopa, Ariz. @ Harrah’s Ak-Chin

Oct. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 26 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

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Hollywood Undead Unleashes "Feels Like Home"

In addition to the big tour announcement, Hollywood Undead have used the occasion to launch another new song. The new track is called "Feels Like Home" and it's a weighty rocker that speaks to finding a comfort in surviving through hard times.

READ MORE: Hollywood Undead Bring Back Their Masks

“'Feels Like Home' is about getting used to the things that are slowly breaking you," share the band. "It’s a song for the broken, a reminder that they’re not alone and that with us, they’re right at home.”

The track is currently streaming on multiple platforms. Get a closer listen and check out the video below.

Hollywood Undead, "Feels Like Home"

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In This Moment Drop New Song "Sleeping With the Enemy"

In This Moment are building up to a new album, with "Sleeping With the Enemy" following the previously released track "Heretic." The band's new banger will feature on their still-untitled ninth album that will be issued by Better Noise Music. An announcement on the new album is expected soon.

Singer Maria Brink shares of the new song, "With 'Sleeping with the Enemy' and our upcoming album, we're confronting the darkness — whether it's inside us or external. It's about looking that darkness in the face and transforming it into empowerment. We feel so exhilarated and ready to show the world what we've conjured up."

The song is currently streaming on multiple platforms. Check out the song and video below.

In This Moment, "Sleeping With the Enemy"

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See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.