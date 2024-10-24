Hollywood Undead Bring Back Their Masks, Drop Heartfelt New Song

Welcome back to Hollywood Undead and welcome back to the band's iconic masks. As fans know, the masks were a big part of the band's identity early in their career, but recent years have seen the group mostly going without. But with the arrival of the new song "Hollywood Forever," the masks return in a very dramatic way.

In a newly shot video for the brand new single "Hollywood Forever," the band members appear maskless throughout most of the clip, but the song itself speaks to the connection the band has formed with their fanbase and in some occasions helping through difficult times in life.

In one of the key lyrics to the song, it's stated, "So what about the kid that got off the ledge / and all the people saved by Hollywood undead / if I could save just one kid /

I’ll keep this mask on as long as I live."

The powerful video for the track features people entering a theater and giving up their various vices as the price of admission. And while the band members perform maskless for the audience, by the end of the clip each member has their new masked look for their next era firmly in place. Check out the song lyrics and video below.

Hollywood Undead, "Hollywood Forever"

Hollywood Undead, "Hollywood Forever" Lyrics

I’m tryna be a role model for all of the kids,

live it full throttle fuck societies grids,

so what happens when I call it quits,

who’s on the front line takin all the hits?

Cause money ain't shit if you got no loyalty,

I love every single one of you that supported me,

every single fan and all my family and friends,

so let me tell you this without you I’d be dead.

I got the same shit that plagues you,

I have suicidal thoughts too,

split personality dude and we never thanked you

because you saved us too.

So what about the kid that got off the ledge,

and all the people saved by Hollywood undead,

if I could save just one kid,

I’ll keep this mask on as long as I live. Everywhere I go you’ve become a part of me -

and all the love you’ve shown

is worth the blood I bleed

This is all I know

what was born to be

So take a 40 to the head

cuz you’re rocking with the best

every single one of us is undead… From tall cans and freestyles in a parking lot

to bad record deals and falling off of the top.

I used to have big dreams then I lost a lot

now I need this more than ever. This is all that I got.

I thought it lost all when I lost my dad,

it’s kind of hard to be sad when you’re so fuckin mad

that the trains off the tracks and it’s not coming back

cause when life hits you hard you start punching it back.

Cause I do whatever it is for you,

you and both of my kids cause it’s true

that life is a bitch so don’t you ever give up

if you ever get stuck

now I’m in the studio so intoxicated

I gave up my dreams of being nominated.

But I do give a shit guess I’m complicated.

I’m just just waiting for the day to tell my mom I made it. Everywhere I go you’ve become a part of me -

and all the love you’ve shown

is worth the blood I bleed

This is all I know

what was born to be

So take a 40 to the head

cuz you’re rocking with the best

every single one of us is undead… Can’t even count the times I lost my fucking mind

pulled back from the brink Got back to my feet-Why?

There ain't a pill in this world that can save me

and I swallowed every one they ever gave me.

But I have you and that’s my one truth,

the only shoulder I ever had were the speakers hear me come through.

And what I wanna say is there were so many days

where I wish I was a ghost I could just fade away.

Hide the pain underneath the surface,

but you saved me and gave me a purpose.

I don’t know. Maybe I deserve this,

but now I know that my pain isn’t worthless.

I do this for the ones that I bled with,

the ones that sing-along and that I keep undead with

this is for the ones that gave meaning to my life,

this is Hollywood Undead till I die . Everywhere I go you’ve become a part of me -

and all the love you’ve shown

is worth the blood I bleed

This is all I know

what was born to be

So take a 40 to the head

cuz you’re rocking with the best

every single one of us is undead…

hollywood undead, 'hollywood forever' single artwork Sumerian Records

About The Masks

A new press photo with the band clearly displaying their masks can be viewed below. The reintroduction of the masks finds the band working with legendary prosthetic artist Jerry Constantine to update their look to match the band members' larger than life personas.

hollywood undead Sumerian Records / Travis Shinn

What's Next for Hollywood Undead

"Hollywood Forever" kicks off an exciting new era for the band. The group just signed a new record deal with Sumerian Records and the song is the first step toward a new album.

Johnny 3 Tears shares, "This song is for the fans. They’ve allowed us to live out our dreams and simple words can’t express our gratitude - so we wrote this for them"

“It’s refreshing to find a group of people who share the same vision and are as passionate as we are about this next chapter for Hollywood Undead,” says Charlie Scene of their new label deal. “Our idea of what this band could be has never seemed so possible. Excited to get started.”

Ash Avildsen, founder and CEO of Sumerian Records, adds, “Hollywood Undead is a band who are unapologetically themselves. They are authentic, diehard for their art and never back down from taking a chance for what they believe. In an era where so much has been vitiated, these gents carry the torch for the attitude of rock that made me fall in love with it as a kid.”

Stay tuned for more coming from Hollywood Undead.