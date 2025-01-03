December certainly didn't slow the tour season, with a massive 73 new rock and metal tours announced during the month. Hopefully some concert tickets landed under your tree or in your stocking for the holiday season.

One thing is for certain, you will not be lacking for a variety of options to see musically in 2025.

Rock and metal legends such as AC/DC, Joan Jett and Ringo Starr announced new dates. So did some of rock's heavy hitters such as Pearl Jam, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Creed and System of a Down.

If its newer bands you desire, Spiritbox, Damiano David, Palaye Royale and more are back at it. And for music fans wanting something decidedly heavier, you've got new tours from Meshuggah, Mastodon, Danzig, The Devil Wears Prada, Arch Enemy, Whitechapel and more booking new 2025 treks.

Who will you be seeing in 2025? Are you saving up and looking to see which band you want to see next? Take a look at all the rock and metal tours announced in December and see what's available.

Announced the Week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024

10 Years

10 Years Nathan Zucker for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 8

Support Acts: Keith Wallen

Ticketing Info

AC/DC

AC/DC Power Up Tour - Start of the European tour Bernd Thissen/picture alliance, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 28

Support Acts: The Pretty Reckless

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Eight Bands That Carried On After Their Singer Died

Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Acoustic Tour

Ticketing Info

The Aristocrats

the aristocrats Jon Luini loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - May 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Chase Petra

chase petra Photo by Syd Trip loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26

Support Acts: Small Crush, Sorry Mom

Ticketing Info

Coal Chamber / Fear Factory

coal chamber's dez fafara and fear factory's dino cazares Jeff Hahne / Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 20

Support Acts: Twiztid, Black Satellite, Frayle

Ticketing Info

Coroner

Tour Dates: March 5 - 22

Support Acts: Deceased

Ticketing Info

Emperor

Emperor Mark Horton, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 18

Support Acts: Wolves in the Throne Room, Wayfarer, Agalloch

Ticketing Info

(hed) p.e.

(hed) p.e. press photo Kerosene Media loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - 26; Feb. 20 - March 29

Support Acts: Josey Scott, Adema, FLAW, Core

Ticketing Info

Helmet

Helmet - Page Hamilton Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 23

Support Acts: Slomosa

Notes: Celebrating 30th anniversary of Betty album.

Ticketing Info

Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne, avril lavigne hollywood walk of fame, avril lavigne hollywood walk of fame star Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29; Oct. 18

Support Acts: Simple Plan, We the Kings, Fefe Dobson

Ticketing Info

Make Them Suffer

Make Them Suffer AtomSplitter PR / Rise Records loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 30

Support Acts: Like Moths to Flames, Windwalker, Aviana

Ticketing Info

Meshuggah

meshuggah 2024 press photo Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 24

Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Carcass

Ticketing Info

Necrofier

Necrofier credit: @devilman.138 loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pearl Jam

Republic Republic loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pierce the Veil

pierce the veil Anthony Tran loading...

Tour Dates: May 13 - June 29

Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather

Ticketing Info

Poison the Well

poison the well Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - 29

Support Acts: Glassjaw, Better Lovers, Teenage Wrist

Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour for The Opposite of December ... A Season of Separation

Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons Band

kiss, gene simmons Disney / Eric McCandless, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Spiritbox

Spiritbox 2024 JONATHAN WEINER loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 10

Support Acts: Loathe, Gel, Dying Wish

Ticketing Info

Staind / Breaking Benjamin

Staind's Aaron Lewis, Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley in split image, tour admat in middle Maria Ives, Loudwire / Evil Robb Photography / Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: April 26 - June 1

Support Acts: Wage War, Lakeview

Ticketing Info

Theory of a Deadman

theory of a deadman Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - March 20

Support Acts: Ayron Jones, Mick Blankenship, Jeff Martin

Notes: Unplugged Tour

Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 6 - 12, 2024

311

311 Brian Bowen Smith for Big Picture Media Online loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 31

Support Acts: Sitting on Saturn

Ticketing Info

Big Big Train

big big train Inside Out Music loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Chelsea Grin

chelsea grin Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19

Support Acts: Shadow of Intent, Signs of a Swarm, Disembodied Tyrant

Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

tom hamilton Lisa Lake, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon

coheed and cambria and mastodon Live Nation (2) loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8

Support Acts: Periphery

Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello

elvis costello in 2023 Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - July 12

Support Acts: Charlie Sexton

Ticketing Info

Creed

Creed Chuck Brueckmann loading...

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 20

Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck, Mammoth WVH

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 22 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited in 2024

Danzig

glenn danzig Christina Radish/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 30

Support Acts: Down, Abbath, Cro-Mags

Ticketing Info

Damiano David

damiano david Barbara Oizmud loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Death Rattle

death rattle YouTube: M-Theory Audio loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: Ashes of the Priest

Ticketing Info

The Devil Wears Prada

the devil wears prada PHOTO CREDIT: Imani Givertz loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16

Support Acts: Erra, Kingdom of Giants, Acres

Ticketing Info

Free Throw

free throw YouTube: Triple Crown Records loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26

Support Acts: Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon

Ticketing Info

Ghostkid

ghostkid Photo by Benjamin Klose, BK Productions @bkproductions1 loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 28 - Feb. 8

Support Acts: HAWK, Crucifiction

Ticketing Info

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Thos Robinson, Getty Images Thos Robinson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Ticketing Info

Magnolia Park

Magnolia Park press shot from 2024 JONATHAN WEINER loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 20

Support Acts: Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade

Ticketing Info

Michael Monroe

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Palaye Royale

palaye royale S-414 loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 9

Support Acts: Johnnie Guilbert

Ticketing Info

Chuck Ragan

chuck ragan Lindsey Byrnes loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 6

Support Acts: Cory Branan, Nate Bergman

Ticketing Info

Shiner

shiner Spartan Records loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 12

Support Acts: Various Artists

Ticketing Info

Slow Joy

slow joy Stunt Company loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Soul Coughing

soul coughing appears on abc's jimmy kimmel live in 2024 YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr Grammy Awards 2014 Ringo Starr Grammy Awards 2014 loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Static Dress

static dress Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11

Support Acts: Soul Blind

Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

steel panther Photo Credit: David Jackson loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Styx / Kevin Cronin

styx and kevin cronin YouTube: Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: May 28 - Aug. 24

Support Acts: Don Felder

Ticketing Info

System of a Down

system of a down Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5

Support Acts: Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Polyphia, Whip

Ticketing Info

Tyr

tyr Photo by Gaui H. loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 5

Support Acts: Æther Realm

Ticketing Info

The Used

the used Photo Credit Hunter Garrett loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band's 25th Anniversary Tour teatures three albums (Self-Titled, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars) over three nights at each stop.

Ticketing Info

Rick Wakeman

rick wakeman Photo by Lee Wilkinson loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

While She Sleeps

while she sleeps Spinefarm loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 30

Support Acts: Bury Tomorrow, Vended

Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 13 - 19, 2024

Arch Enemy

arch enemy PHOTO CREDIT: Katja Kuhl loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 18

Support Acts: Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile

Ticketing Info

Blacklite District

blacklite district Blacklite District loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 14

Support Acts: Rob Shiner, Roman

Ticketing Info

The Bloody Beetroots

the bloody beetroots Federico Cunial. loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Cavalera

cavalera 2024 Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 30

Support Acts: Necrot, Dead Heat

Ticketing Info

Kim Dracula / Hanabie

Kim Dracula, Hanabie Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12

Support Acts: Kaonashi, Crystal Lake

Ticketing Info

Dying Fetus / Cradle of Filth

cradle of filth Nachtfrostvisuals loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 14

Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile

Ticketing Info

The Fall of Troy

the fall of troy Equal Vision loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 18

Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Closure in Moscow

Notes: Doppleganger album 20th anniversary tour

Ticketing Info

Fozzy

fozzy TAG Publicity loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 12

Support Acts: Liliac, The Nocturnal Affair

Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Hollywood Undead / Tech N9ne

hollywood undead and tech n9ne Travis Shinn / Darryl Woods loading...

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 9

Support Acts: Set It Off, Zero 9:36

Ticketing Info

Ice Nine Kills

ice nine kills with terrifier 2024 F Scott Schafer loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27

Support Acts: To Be Announced

Notes: Night one features a full album performance of The Silver Scream with select deep cuts and new material. Night two features complete performance of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood with deep cuts and brand new material.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The '90s Rock Icon Spencer Charnas Idolized as a Kid

Marcus King

marcus king JM Collective loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Mayhem (Decibel Magazine Tour 2025)

Attila Csihar, Mayhem Corbis via Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 17

Support Acts: Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces

Ticketing Info

Melvins

melvins Chris Casella loading...

Tour Dates: March 1 - 7

Support Acts: CNTS, Desslok

Notes: Spring Break Side Shows separate from major spring tour.

Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons

kiss, gene simmons Disney / Eric McCandless, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 5 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Static-X / GWAR

static-x, gwar Jeremy Saffer / Carter Louthian loading...

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 18

Support Acts: Dope, A Killer's Confession

Ticketing Info

Whitechapel

whitechapel Photo by Alex Morgan loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 19

Support Acts: Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial

Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 20 - 26, 2024

Fo Daniels

fo daniels Victory Lap Media loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 31, Feb. 12 - March 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Jesse Dayton

jesse dayton Devious Planet loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - May 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Austin Meade

austin meade Snakefarm loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 29

Support Acts: Cole Barnhill, Cody West

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Austin Meade's Wild Night at Jelly Roll Concert Led to 'Blackout' Hit

Spit on Your Grave

spit on your grave MDPR loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - 16

Support Acts: Gorepig, Ignominious

Ticketing Info

Zulu

zulu Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - 15

Support Acts: Lie, 92, Knife Wound

Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 27, 2024 - Jan. 2, 2025

Starset

starset Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Acoustic Tour

Ticketing Info