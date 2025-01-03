73 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced During December 2024
December certainly didn't slow the tour season, with a massive 73 new rock and metal tours announced during the month. Hopefully some concert tickets landed under your tree or in your stocking for the holiday season.
One thing is for certain, you will not be lacking for a variety of options to see musically in 2025.
Rock and metal legends such as AC/DC, Joan Jett and Ringo Starr announced new dates. So did some of rock's heavy hitters such as Pearl Jam, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Creed and System of a Down.
If its newer bands you desire, Spiritbox, Damiano David, Palaye Royale and more are back at it. And for music fans wanting something decidedly heavier, you've got new tours from Meshuggah, Mastodon, Danzig, The Devil Wears Prada, Arch Enemy, Whitechapel and more booking new 2025 treks.
Who will you be seeing in 2025? Are you saving up and looking to see which band you want to see next? Take a look at all the rock and metal tours announced in December and see what's available.
Announced the Week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024
10 Years
Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: Keith Wallen
Ticketing Info
AC/DC
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 28
Support Acts: The Pretty Reckless
Ticketing Info
Trey Anastasio
Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info
The Aristocrats
Tour Dates: April 4 - May 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Chase Petra
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Small Crush, Sorry Mom
Ticketing Info
Coal Chamber / Fear Factory
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 20
Support Acts: Twiztid, Black Satellite, Frayle
Ticketing Info
Coroner
Tour Dates: March 5 - 22
Support Acts: Deceased
Ticketing Info
Emperor
Tour Dates: May 9 - 18
Support Acts: Wolves in the Throne Room, Wayfarer, Agalloch
Ticketing Info
(hed) p.e.
Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - 26; Feb. 20 - March 29
Support Acts: Josey Scott, Adema, FLAW, Core
Ticketing Info
Helmet
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 23
Support Acts: Slomosa
Notes: Celebrating 30th anniversary of Betty album.
Ticketing Info
Avril Lavigne
Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29; Oct. 18
Support Acts: Simple Plan, We the Kings, Fefe Dobson
Ticketing Info
Make Them Suffer
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 30
Support Acts: Like Moths to Flames, Windwalker, Aviana
Ticketing Info
Meshuggah
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 24
Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Carcass
Ticketing Info
Necrofier
Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pearl Jam
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pierce the Veil
Tour Dates: May 13 - June 29
Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather
Ticketing Info
Poison the Well
Tour Dates: April 4 - 29
Support Acts: Glassjaw, Better Lovers, Teenage Wrist
Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour for The Opposite of December ... A Season of Separation
Ticketing Info
Gene Simmons Band
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Spiritbox
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 10
Support Acts: Loathe, Gel, Dying Wish
Ticketing Info
Staind / Breaking Benjamin
Tour Dates: April 26 - June 1
Support Acts: Wage War, Lakeview
Ticketing Info
Theory of a Deadman
Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - March 20
Support Acts: Ayron Jones, Mick Blankenship, Jeff Martin
Notes: Unplugged Tour
Ticketing Info
Announced the Week of Dec. 6 - 12, 2024
311
Tour Dates: March 21 - 31
Support Acts: Sitting on Saturn
Ticketing Info
Big Big Train
Tour Dates: April 2 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Chelsea Grin
Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19
Support Acts: Shadow of Intent, Signs of a Swarm, Disembodied Tyrant
Ticketing Info
Close Enemies
Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8
Support Acts: Periphery
Ticketing Info
Elvis Costello
Tour Dates: June 12 - July 12
Support Acts: Charlie Sexton
Ticketing Info
Creed
Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck, Mammoth WVH
Ticketing Info
Danzig
Tour Dates: March 21 - 30
Support Acts: Down, Abbath, Cro-Mags
Ticketing Info
Damiano David
Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Rattle
Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: Ashes of the Priest
Ticketing Info
The Devil Wears Prada
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16
Support Acts: Erra, Kingdom of Giants, Acres
Ticketing Info
Free Throw
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon
Ticketing Info
Ghostkid
Tour Dates: Jan. 28 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: HAWK, Crucifiction
Ticketing Info
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Tour Dates: June 13 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Ticketing Info
Magnolia Park
Tour Dates: April 15 - May 20
Support Acts: Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade
Ticketing Info
Michael Monroe
Tour Dates: April 2 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Palaye Royale
Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 9
Support Acts: Johnnie Guilbert
Ticketing Info
Chuck Ragan
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 6
Support Acts: Cory Branan, Nate Bergman
Ticketing Info
Shiner
Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 12
Support Acts: Various Artists
Ticketing Info
Slow Joy
Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Soul Coughing
Tour Dates: April 9 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band
Tour Dates: June 12 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Static Dress
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11
Support Acts: Soul Blind
Ticketing Info
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: March 5 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Styx / Kevin Cronin
Tour Dates: May 28 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Don Felder
Ticketing Info
System of a Down
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5
Support Acts: Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Polyphia, Whip
Ticketing Info
Tyr
Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 5
Support Acts: Æther Realm
Ticketing Info
The Used
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band's 25th Anniversary Tour teatures three albums (Self-Titled, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars) over three nights at each stop.
Ticketing Info
Rick Wakeman
Tour Dates: March 27 - April 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
While She Sleeps
Tour Dates: April 2 - 30
Support Acts: Bury Tomorrow, Vended
Ticketing Info
Announced the Week of Dec. 13 - 19, 2024
Arch Enemy
Tour Dates: April 14 - May 18
Support Acts: Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile
Ticketing Info
Blacklite District
Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 14
Support Acts: Rob Shiner, Roman
Ticketing Info
The Bloody Beetroots
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Cavalera
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 30
Support Acts: Necrot, Dead Heat
Ticketing Info
Kim Dracula / Hanabie
Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12
Support Acts: Kaonashi, Crystal Lake
Ticketing Info
Dying Fetus / Cradle of Filth
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 14
Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile
Ticketing Info
The Fall of Troy
Tour Dates: May 1 - 18
Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Closure in Moscow
Notes: Doppleganger album 20th anniversary tour
Ticketing Info
Fozzy
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 12
Support Acts: Liliac, The Nocturnal Affair
Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Hollywood Undead / Tech N9ne
Tour Dates: April 8 - May 9
Support Acts: Set It Off, Zero 9:36
Ticketing Info
Ice Nine Kills
Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27
Support Acts: To Be Announced
Notes: Night one features a full album performance of The Silver Scream with select deep cuts and new material. Night two features complete performance of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood with deep cuts and brand new material.
Ticketing Info
Marcus King
Tour Dates: April 2 - May 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Mayhem (Decibel Magazine Tour 2025)
Tour Dates: March 17 - April 17
Support Acts: Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces
Ticketing Info
Melvins
Tour Dates: March 1 - 7
Support Acts: CNTS, Desslok
Notes: Spring Break Side Shows separate from major spring tour.
Ticketing Info
Gene Simmons
Tour Dates: April 5 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Static-X / GWAR
Tour Dates: May 23 - June 18
Support Acts: Dope, A Killer's Confession
Ticketing Info
Whitechapel
Tour Dates: March 18 - April 19
Support Acts: Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial
Ticketing Info
Announced the Week of Dec. 20 - 26, 2024
Fo Daniels
Tour Dates: Dec. 31, Feb. 12 - March 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Jesse Dayton
Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - May 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Austin Meade
Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 29
Support Acts: Cole Barnhill, Cody West
Ticketing Info
Spit on Your Grave
Tour Dates: March 13 - 16
Support Acts: Gorepig, Ignominious
Ticketing Info
Zulu
Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - 15
Support Acts: Lie, 92, Knife Wound
Ticketing Info
Announced the Week of Dec. 27, 2024 - Jan. 2, 2025
Starset
Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info
