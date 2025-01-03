73 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced During December 2024

73 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced During December 2024

Ethan Miller / Kevin Winter / Gareth Cattermole / Steve Jennings, Getty Images

December certainly didn't slow the tour season, with a massive 73 new rock and metal tours announced during the month. Hopefully some concert tickets landed under your tree or in your stocking for the holiday season.

One thing is for certain, you will not be lacking for a variety of options to see musically in 2025.

Rock and metal legends such as AC/DC, Joan Jett and Ringo Starr announced new dates. So did some of rock's heavy hitters such as Pearl Jam, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Creed and System of a Down.

If its newer bands you desire, Spiritbox, Damiano David, Palaye Royale and more are back at it. And for music fans wanting something decidedly heavier, you've got new tours from Meshuggah, Mastodon, Danzig, The Devil Wears Prada, Arch Enemy, Whitechapel and more booking new 2025 treks.

Who will you be seeing in 2025? Are you saving up and looking to see which band you want to see next? Take a look at all the rock and metal tours announced in December and see what's available.

Announced the Week of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024

10 Years

Nathan Zucker for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: Keith Wallen
Ticketing Info

AC/DC

Bernd Thissen/picture alliance, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 28
Support Acts: The Pretty Reckless
Ticketing Info

Trey Anastasio

Taylor Hill, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 8 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info

The Aristocrats

Jon Luini
loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - May 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Chase Petra

Photo by Syd Trip
loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Small Crush, Sorry Mom
Ticketing Info

Coal Chamber / Fear Factory

Jeff Hahne / Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 20
Support Acts: Twiztid, Black Satellite, Frayle
Ticketing Info

Coroner

Tour Dates: March 5 - 22
Support Acts: Deceased
Ticketing Info

Emperor

Mark Horton, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 18
Support Acts: Wolves in the Throne Room, Wayfarer, Agalloch
Ticketing Info

(hed) p.e.

Kerosene Media
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - 26; Feb. 20 - March 29
Support Acts: Josey Scott, Adema, FLAW, Core
Ticketing Info

Helmet

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 23
Support Acts: Slomosa
Notes: Celebrating 30th anniversary of Betty album.
Ticketing Info

Avril Lavigne

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: May 18 - June 29; Oct. 18
Support Acts: Simple Plan, We the Kings, Fefe Dobson
Ticketing Info

Make Them Suffer

AtomSplitter PR / Rise Records
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 30
Support Acts: Like Moths to Flames, Windwalker, Aviana
Ticketing Info

Meshuggah

Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 24
Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Carcass
Ticketing Info

Necrofier

credit: @devilman.138
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Pearl Jam

Republic
loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Pierce the Veil

Anthony Tran
loading...

Tour Dates: May 13 - June 29
Support Acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Daisy Grenade, Beach Weather
Ticketing Info

Poison the Well

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - 29
Support Acts: Glassjaw, Better Lovers, Teenage Wrist
Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour for The Opposite of December ... A Season of Separation
Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons Band

Disney / Eric McCandless, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Spiritbox

JONATHAN WEINER
loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 10
Support Acts: Loathe, Gel, Dying Wish
Ticketing Info

Staind / Breaking Benjamin

Maria Ives, Loudwire / Evil Robb Photography / Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: April 26 - June 1
Support Acts: Wage War, Lakeview
Ticketing Info

Theory of a Deadman

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - March 20
Support Acts: Ayron Jones, Mick Blankenship, Jeff Martin
Notes: Unplugged Tour
Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 6 - 12, 2024

311

Brian Bowen Smith for Big Picture Media Online
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 31
Support Acts: Sitting on Saturn
Ticketing Info

Big Big Train

Inside Out Music
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Chelsea Grin

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19
Support Acts: Shadow of Intent, Signs of a Swarm, Disembodied Tyrant
Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

Lisa Lake, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon

Live Nation (2)
loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8
Support Acts: Periphery
Ticketing Info

Elvis Costello

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - July 12
Support Acts: Charlie Sexton
Ticketing Info

Creed

Chuck Brueckmann
loading...

Tour Dates: July 9 -  Aug. 20
Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck, Mammoth WVH
Ticketing Info

Danzig

Christina Radish/Redferns, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 30
Support Acts: Down, Abbath, Cro-Mags
Ticketing Info

Damiano David

Barbara Oizmud
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Death Rattle

YouTube: M-Theory Audio
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: Ashes of the Priest
Ticketing Info

The Devil Wears Prada

PHOTO CREDIT: Imani Givertz
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 16
Support Acts: Erra, Kingdom of Giants, Acres
Ticketing Info

Free Throw

YouTube: Triple Crown Records
loading...

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 26
Support Acts: Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon
Ticketing Info

Ghostkid

Photo by Benjamin Klose, BK Productions @bkproductions1
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 28 - Feb. 8
Support Acts: HAWK, Crucifiction
Ticketing Info

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Thos Robinson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Ticketing Info

Magnolia Park

JONATHAN WEINER
loading...

Tour Dates: April 15 - May 20
Support Acts: Hot Milk, Savage Hands, South Arcade
Ticketing Info

Michael Monroe

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Palaye Royale

S-414
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 9
Support Acts: Johnnie Guilbert
Ticketing Info

Chuck Ragan

Lindsey Byrnes
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 6
Support Acts: Cory Branan, Nate Bergman
Ticketing Info

Shiner

Spartan Records
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 9 - 12
Support Acts: Various Artists
Ticketing Info

Slow Joy

Stunt Company
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Soul Coughing

YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live
loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Ringo Starr + His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr Grammy Awards 2014
loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Static Dress

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11
Support Acts: Soul Blind
Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

Photo Credit: David Jackson
loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Styx / Kevin Cronin

YouTube: Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: May 28 - Aug. 24
Support Acts: Don Felder
Ticketing Info

System of a Down

Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5
Support Acts: Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Polyphia, Whip
Ticketing Info

Tyr

Photo by Gaui H.
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 13 - March 5
Support Acts: Æther Realm
Ticketing Info

The Used

Photo Credit Hunter Garrett
loading...

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band's 25th Anniversary Tour teatures three albums (Self-Titled, In Love and Death, Lies for the Liars) over three nights at each stop.
Ticketing Info

Rick Wakeman

Photo by Lee Wilkinson
loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

While She Sleeps

Spinefarm
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - 30
Support Acts: Bury Tomorrow, Vended
Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 13 - 19, 2024

Arch Enemy

PHOTO CREDIT: Katja Kuhl
loading...

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 18
Support Acts: Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile
Ticketing Info

Blacklite District

Blacklite District
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 14
Support Acts: Rob Shiner, Roman
Ticketing Info

The Bloody Beetroots

Federico Cunial.
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Cavalera

Nuclear Blast
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 30
Support Acts: Necrot, Dead Heat
Ticketing Info

Kim Dracula / Hanabie

Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12
Support Acts: Kaonashi, Crystal Lake
Ticketing Info

Dying Fetus / Cradle of Filth

Nachtfrostvisuals
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 14
Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile
Ticketing Info

The Fall of Troy

Equal Vision
loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 18
Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Closure in Moscow
Notes: Doppleganger album 20th anniversary tour
Ticketing Info

Fozzy

TAG Publicity
loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 12
Support Acts: Liliac, The Nocturnal Affair
Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Hollywood Undead / Tech N9ne

Travis Shinn / Darryl Woods
loading...

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 9
Support Acts: Set It Off, Zero 9:36
Ticketing Info

Ice Nine Kills

F Scott Schafer
loading...

Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27
Support Acts: To Be Announced
Notes: Night one features a full album performance of The Silver Scream with select deep cuts and new material. Night two features complete performance of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood with deep cuts and brand new material.
Ticketing Info

Marcus King

JM Collective
loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Mayhem (Decibel Magazine Tour 2025)

Corbis via Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 17
Support Acts: Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces
Ticketing Info

Melvins

Chris Casella
loading...

Tour Dates: March 1 - 7
Support Acts: CNTS, Desslok
Notes: Spring Break Side Shows separate from major spring tour.
Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons

Disney / Eric McCandless, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 5 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Static-X / GWAR

Jeremy Saffer / Carter Louthian
loading...

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 18
Support Acts: Dope, A Killer's Confession
Ticketing Info

Whitechapel

Photo by Alex Morgan
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 19
Support Acts: Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial
Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 20 - 26, 2024

Fo Daniels

Victory Lap Media
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 31, Feb. 12 - March 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Jesse Dayton

Devious Planet
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - May 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Austin Meade

Snakefarm
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 29
Support Acts: Cole Barnhill, Cody West
Ticketing Info

Spit on Your Grave

MDPR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - 16
Support Acts: Gorepig, Ignominious
Ticketing Info

Zulu

Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 7 - 15
Support Acts: Lie, 92, Knife Wound
Ticketing Info

Announced the Week of Dec. 27, 2024 - Jan. 2, 2025

Starset

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - April 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info

