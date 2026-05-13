Breaking Benjamin have released the studio version of their new single "Something Wicked." It's the band's first piece of new music since the 2024 track "Awaken."

Fans who attended the Welcome to Rockville festival last weekend were the first to hear the new song as the band gave the track its live debut, but now the official studio version has arrived and is ready to take over the radio airwaves.

The release of "Something Wicked" brings Breaking Benjamin one step closer to their next album release, which will mark their first collection of original material since 2018's Ember and first album overall since 2020's Aurora, which featured reimagined versions of previous hits.

READ MORE: 8 Big Things That Happened at Welcome to Rockville 2026

You can listen to "Something Wicked" and see the lyrics below.

Listen to Breaking Benjamin's 'Something Wicked'

More About Breaking Benjamin's 'Something Wicked'

Breaking Benjamin fans will likely embrace "Something Wicked" as it embodies the hard-hitting, chugging, brooding sound they've captured so well throughout their career. The tension-building track also shows off singer Ben Burnley's more aggressive vocals.

The singer says of the track: "'Something Wicked' is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically. We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we’ve previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. 'Something Wicked' was the result.”

Breaking Benjamin, 'Something Wicked' Lyrics

I can't pretend any longer

You slowly divide and conquer this way

I feel it becoming stronger

By light of dawn something wicked this way comes And now I still know I break, I crawl

And I lost it all

Yes I fake, I fall

And I can't go on

I don't care, I don't care if I care at all

I don't care, I don't care if I care at all A castaway, an imposter

Pay for the sins of the father this way

Eyes like a ravenous monster

By light of dawn something wicked this way comes And now I still know I break, I crawl

And I lost it all

Yes I fake, I fall

And I can't go on

I don't care, I don't care if I care at all

I don't care, I don't care if I care at all Your heaven's above

My hell is here

Bare the burden alone with no fear I break, I crawl

And I lost it all

Yes I fake, I fall

And I can't go on

I don't care, I don't care if I care at all

I don't care, I don't care if I care at all

Something wicked this way comes Something wicked this way comes

Our hell is here

Something wicked this way comes

Our hell is here

Something wicked this way comes

Our hell is here

Something wicked this way comes

Our hell is here

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Who's Drumming for Breaking Benjamin?

Breaking Benjamin's drummer situation has been in a state of flux since Shaun Foist revealed in 2025 that he was stepping down from the band to deal with the challenges of Hashimoto's disease, which he was initially diagnosed with in 2017.

Foist did appear on 2024's "Awaken" but does not appear on "Something Wicked." In the aftermath of Foist's exit, Asking Alexandria's James Cassells sat in with the group during their 2025 touring. Brian Medeiros (formerly of RED and Otherwise) made his live debut with Breaking Benjamin at Welcome to Rockville, where it was revealed he would be handling their drumming on tour moving forward.

Despite this new development, Cassells is credited as the drummer on "Something Wicked."

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Where Are Breaking Benjamin Touring in 2026?

Following an appearance at the Sonic Temple festival this weekend, Breaking Benjamin will embark on a European tour in June. They'll launch a hefty U.S. headlining tour in September with support from Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe.

All tour dates and ticketing information for Breaking Benjamin can be found at the band's website.

See other major rock and metal acts that are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.