Breaking Benjamin drummer Shaun Foist has announced he's stepping down from the group for the time being as he focuses on a disease that's been impacting his health in recent years.

The musician shared in a message to fans that he's been dealing with Hashimoto's disease since 2017 and that the physical challenges it has provided have led him to the decision to step down to allow time for healing and recovery before he can resume his given profession.

What Did Shaun Foist Say About Stepping Down From Breaking Benjamin?

In a message shared through Breaking Benjamin's Instagram account, the drummer explained that he's been dealing with extreme leg fatigue and other physical complications that have made drumming "nearly impossible."

His full statement can be read below:

Friends, family, and most importantly, the fans— I’ve battled Hashimoto’s disease since 2017, facing fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes and overall drum playing control issues. During the ‘Awaken The Fallen‘ tour, I was experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications, making drumming nearly impossible. We ran tests on my back that came out fine thankfully, but tests confirmed Hashimoto’s had flared, pushing my thyroid into “hyper” mode, causing weakness and weight loss. After speaking with my family and doctors, I’ve decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing. Please continue supporting the band and enjoying the shows. I care deeply about our legacy and I don’t want my health to affect performances. Thank you for the years of love and support. I will play drums again.

Breaking Benjamin added in the caption of the post, "We are thankful to @shaunwfoist for all the years of playing with us and being a part of the Breaking Benjamin family. The fall tour starts tomorrow and we are welcoming our friend @cassells to the stage."

Three Days Grace's Adam Gontier also shared in the comments, "We’re gonna miss you out here buddy much love." Gontier's band will be co-headlining with Breaking Benjamin on dates starting today (Aug. 29).

What Did James Cassells Say About Joining Breaking Benjamin's Touring?

Asking Alexandria drummer James Cassels will be filling the void left by Shaun Foist for the time being. In a separate post issued to his Instagram account, the drummer revealed that he was "still wrapping my head around this."

His full statement can be viewed below.

Still wrapping my head around this… I’m beyond stoked to announce that I’ll be hitting the road with Breaking Benjamin this fall and moving forward. They’ve shaped so much of who I am as a musician, and their impact on rock music speaks for itself. It’s a huge honor to be part of this, and I can’t wait to get out there and play for you all. Let’s go.

He added in the caption, "This one means a lot… I’m incredibly proud to share that I’ll be performing with @breakingbenjamin."

What Is Hashimoto's Disease?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland. An autoimmune disorder is an illness caused by the immune system attacking healthy tissues. In Hashimoto's disease, the immune-system cells lead to the death of the thyroid's hormone-producing cells. The disease usually results in a decline in hormone production (hypothyroidism).

Symptoms typically include fatigue and sluggishness, insensitivity to cold, increased sleepiness, dry skin, muscle weakness and muscle aches, tenderness or stiffness and joint pain and stiffness.

Shaun Foist's History With Breaking Benjamin

Shaun Foist was part of the Breaking Benjamin makeover in 2014. After an acrimonious split with his bandmates that resulted in a legal battle, frontman Benjamin Burnley remade Breaking Benjamin with a new group of players.

Foist has appeared on both Breaking Benjamin's Dark Before Dawn in 2015, the 2018 follow-up Ember and 2020's reimagining of their past works, Aurora.

Prior to Breaking Benjamin, Foist had performed with the group Picture Me Broken.

Breaking Benjamin in 2025

Breaking Benjamin have been said to be working toward a new album. But their primary focus at present is a co-headlining tour with Three Days Grace.

The trek kicks off tonight (Aug. 29) in Ridgedale, Mo., with dates booked through Oct. 12 in Durant, Okla. Return to Dust will open shows for the co-headliners. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the Breaking Benjamin website.