Breaking Benjamin will head out on one of the more stellar rock packages you'll find this coming fall, as the band has announced a new run of dates with Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe supporting.

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from the group and while nothing has been announced as of yet, the group will be bringing two and a half decades worth a rock hits to the stage for fans this fall.

Where Will Breaking Benjamin Be Playing?

The tour officially gets underway Sept. 2 in Camden, New Jersey. Most of the shows are stateside with the exception of a Sept. 9 performance in Toronto. The trek comes to its conclusion Oct. 24 in Bristow, Va. All cities, dates and venues can be seen below.

Breaking Benjamin 2026 Fall Tour

Sept. 2 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 5 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 9 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 12 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair *

Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 15 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 16 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid America Center *

Sept. 22 – Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 24 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 30 – West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 10 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 12 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 13 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 16 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheatre *

Oct. 17 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, February 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 20 at 10am local time at breakingbenjamin.com.

Citi is the official card of the Breaking Benjamin tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 19 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

