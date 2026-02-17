Breaking Benjamin Announce 30-Date 2026 North American Tour With Chevelle, Starset + More
Breaking Benjamin will head out on one of the more stellar rock packages you'll find this coming fall, as the band has announced a new run of dates with Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe supporting.
Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from the group and while nothing has been announced as of yet, the group will be bringing two and a half decades worth a rock hits to the stage for fans this fall.
Where Will Breaking Benjamin Be Playing?
The tour officially gets underway Sept. 2 in Camden, New Jersey. Most of the shows are stateside with the exception of a Sept. 9 performance in Toronto. The trek comes to its conclusion Oct. 24 in Bristow, Va. All cities, dates and venues can be seen below.
Breaking Benjamin 2026 Fall Tour
Sept. 2 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 3 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sept. 5 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 9 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 12 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair *
Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 15 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 16 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid America Center *
Sept. 22 – Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 24 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 30 – West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 10 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 12 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 13 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 16 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheatre *
Oct. 17 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 23 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, February 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 20 at 10am local time at breakingbenjamin.com.
READ MORE: The Best Album by 11 Legendary 2000s Rock Bands
Citi is the official card of the Breaking Benjamin tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 19 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
See the other big rock and metal bands that are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner