Chevelle’s Pete + Sam Loeffler Haven’t Spoken to Their Brother + Ex-Bandmate in 20 Years

Chevelle frontman Pete Loeffler and drummer Sam Loeffler revealed in a podcast episode that they haven't spoken to their brother and ex-bandmate Joe Loeffler in 20 years.

Joe joined Chevelle in 1996 in place of original bassist Matt Scott. After nine years and three studio albums, he was ousted from the band in 2005 and has not been in contact with his brothers since then.

"Who he is today, we don't know. We have no idea," Sam admitted during an appearance on the Garza Podcast.

"Haven't spoken to him since 2005 or something... Yeah, 20 years," Pete chimed in. "We should have a cake tonight and celebrate because our lives have been that much better."

Why Was Joe Loeffler Fired From Chevelle?

Pete pointed out a few other well-known bands that feature siblings, including Oasis, Stone Temple Pilots and Kings of Leon and then explained how the dynamic differs from more traditional band lineups.

"There's a certain amount of turmoil and a certain amount of poking you can do at each other. And if you can't work through those times and become closer, you're not gonna last. And that's something that's rare for us, is that we've been in it together," the singer said.

"And it didn't work with our other brother. It couldn't get very far."

Sam added that Joe didn't handle criticism well, even if it was light and constructive and that he refused to do additional takes in the studio if he didn't want to. Feedback turned into arguments between them and then escalated even further.

"It was every other week he was quitting the band," Pete recalled. "[He quit] three or four times and the fourth time, we just said, 'No.' And those were the big ones because he would complain about starting every tour... It was not sustainable. So we started out as three brothers but we couldn't do it for very long."

Do Pete and Sam Still Talk to Their Other Siblings?

There are seven total Loeffler siblings and Joe is apparently the only one that Pete and Sam don't have a relationship with.

"We get along with everybody for the most part," Sam stated. "I don't have anything to say about [Joe] or that at all because I have no ties, no interaction or whatever... But Pete and I have been able to do this because it's never been about a mission. It's never been to be the biggest band in the world. We don't even want to be.

What Has Joe Loeffler Said About Being Fired From Chevelle?

When Chevelle first announced Joe's departure from the group, they said he was "taking a break to be home with family." The bassist shared his version of what happened shortly after in a post on the band's message board [via Ultimate Guitar].

"This is exactly what I expected from them. Try and make it look like I didn't want to be in the band. I was fired plain and simple; in fact there wasn't even a discussion about it they just dropped it on me," he wrote.

"I made no decision and am not taking a break. I will be working on getting a new job immediately. A break also means there's a chance to come back, and nothing could be farther from reality. I was fired and they have not said a word to me since."

These days, Joe is married with a family and has an active YouTube channel. His Instagram bio reads, "Yes, I used to play bass."

