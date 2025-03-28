There may be fewer new tour announcements this week, but you are seeing some big bands return to the touring circuit.

This past week saw 14 new rock and metal tours announced along with two major festivals.

Leading the way, Chevelle have booked a headlining tour with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society as they work toward a new album. Korn have gotten their passports checked in order to play a Canadian tour. Meanwhile, Primus get to show off their new drummer John Hoffman as they hit the road this summer.

Meanwhile, two of the bigger music festivals - the Four Chord Music Fest and Outside Lands - revealed their 2025 lineups this past week.

See the latest touring and festival announcements below.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

robert levon been of black rebel motorcycle club Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: MIEN, Humanist

Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Howl

Ticketing Info

Born of Osiris

Born of Osiris Photo Credit - Josh Skolnick loading...

Tour Dates: June 17 - July 16

Support Acts: The Browning, Convictions

Ticketing Info

Chevelle

Chevelle Alchemy Recordings loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - Oct. 2

Support Acts: Asking Alexandria, Dead Poet Society

Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

close enemies in 2025 Rick Diamond loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - 14; Aug. 28 - 30; Oct. 2 - 10; Nov. 7 - 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Five for Fighting / Vertical Horizon

five for fighting and vertical horizon Photo Credit: John Krebs loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Foreigner

foreigner in 2025 Courtesy of Foreigner loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 21 - Nov. 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Geordie Brown Subbing as Guest Vocalist

Ticketing Info

Garbage

Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Harm's Way / Full of Hell

harms way in 2025 Photo by E. Aaron Ross loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8

Support Acts: Kruetlty, Jarhead Fertilizer, Clique

Ticketing Info

Korn

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs onstage at a private concert for SiriusXM at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 1

Support Acts: Gojira, Loathe

Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

mac sabbath photo credit: Jeremy Saffer loading...

Tour Dates: April 18 - May 12

Support Acts: Dickies, Guttermouth, Flummox!

Ticketing Info

The Pogues

the pogues in 2025 Photo credit: holly whittaker loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Original Pogues Members Jem Finer, Spider Stacy & James Fearnley

will be joined by Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah. Plus Musicians James Walbourne, Holly Mullineaux, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek, Jim Sclavunos, Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson

Ticketing Info

Primus

primus in 2025 Photo credit: holly whittaker loading...

Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 8

Support Acts: Ty Seagull, MonoNeon

Ticketing Info

Shonen Knife

shonen knife in 2025 photo credit: Tomoko Ota loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: The Pack A.D.

Ticketing Info

Vastum

vastum in 2025 photo by Chris Johnston loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 11

Support Acts: Goetia

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images loading...

* Blink-182 and AFI will headline the 2025 Four Chord Music Festival taking place Sept. 13-14 at EQT Park in Washington, Pa. The music weekend also features sets from Jimmy Eat World, Jawbreaker, Alkaline Trio, Say Anything, Hot Mulligan, Bowling for Soup, State Champs, Face to Face, The Wonder Years and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Outside Lands festival lineup is now set with Bleachers, Tyler the Creator and Ludacris leading the three-day event. Also playing San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Aug. 8-10 are Jorja Smith, Still Woozy, Hozier, Doja Cat, Black Coffee, Sammy Vijri, Royel Otis, Vampire Weekend,

Ticketing Info