14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 21-27, 2025)

Ethan Miller (2) / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

There may be fewer new tour announcements this week, but you are seeing some big bands return to the touring circuit.

This past week saw 14 new rock and metal tours announced along with two major festivals.

Leading the way, Chevelle have booked a headlining tour with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society as they work toward a new album. Korn have gotten their passports checked in order to play a Canadian tour. Meanwhile, Primus get to show off their new drummer John Hoffman as they hit the road this summer.

Meanwhile, two of the bigger music festivals - the Four Chord Music Fest and Outside Lands - revealed their 2025 lineups this past week.

See the latest touring and festival announcements below.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: MIEN, Humanist
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Howl
Ticketing Info

Born of Osiris

Photo Credit - Josh Skolnick
Tour Dates: June 17 - July 16
Support Acts: The Browning, Convictions
Ticketing Info

Chevelle

Alchemy Recordings
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Asking Alexandria, Dead Poet Society
Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

Rick Diamond
Tour Dates: June 12 - 14; Aug. 28 - 30; Oct. 2 - 10; Nov. 7 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Five for Fighting / Vertical Horizon

Photo Credit: John Krebs
Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Foreigner

Courtesy of Foreigner
Tour Dates: Oct. 21 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Geordie Brown Subbing as Guest Vocalist
Ticketing Info

Garbage

Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Harm's Way / Full of Hell

Photo by E. Aaron Ross
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8
Support Acts: Kruetlty, Jarhead Fertilizer, Clique
Ticketing Info

Korn

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: Gojira, Loathe
Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

photo credit: Jeremy Saffer
Tour Dates: April 18 - May 12
Support Acts: Dickies, Guttermouth, Flummox!
Ticketing Info

The Pogues

Photo credit: holly whittaker
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Original Pogues Members Jem Finer, Spider Stacy & James Fearnley
will be joined by Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah. Plus Musicians James Walbourne, Holly Mullineaux, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek, Jim Sclavunos, Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson
Ticketing Info

Primus

Photo credit: holly whittaker
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Ty Seagull, MonoNeon
Ticketing Info

Shonen Knife

photo credit: Tomoko Ota
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: The Pack A.D.
Ticketing Info

Vastum

photo by Chris Johnston
Tour Dates: March 27 - April 11
Support Acts: Goetia
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Cooper Neill, Getty Images
* Blink-182 and AFI will headline the 2025 Four Chord Music Festival taking place Sept. 13-14 at EQT Park in Washington, Pa. The music weekend also features sets from Jimmy Eat World, Jawbreaker, Alkaline Trio, Say Anything, Hot Mulligan, Bowling for Soup, State Champs, Face to Face, The Wonder Years and more.
Ticketing Info

* The Outside Lands festival lineup is now set with Bleachers, Tyler the Creator and Ludacris leading the three-day event. Also playing San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Aug. 8-10 are Jorja Smith, Still Woozy, Hozier, Doja Cat, Black Coffee, Sammy Vijri, Royel Otis, Vampire Weekend,
Ticketing Info

Filed Under: Chevelle, Korn, Primus, tour
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

