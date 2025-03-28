14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 21-27, 2025)
There may be fewer new tour announcements this week, but you are seeing some big bands return to the touring circuit.
This past week saw 14 new rock and metal tours announced along with two major festivals.
Leading the way, Chevelle have booked a headlining tour with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society as they work toward a new album. Korn have gotten their passports checked in order to play a Canadian tour. Meanwhile, Primus get to show off their new drummer John Hoffman as they hit the road this summer.
Meanwhile, two of the bigger music festivals - the Four Chord Music Fest and Outside Lands - revealed their 2025 lineups this past week.
See the latest touring and festival announcements below.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: MIEN, Humanist
Notes: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Howl
Ticketing Info
Born of Osiris
Tour Dates: June 17 - July 16
Support Acts: The Browning, Convictions
Ticketing Info
Chevelle
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Asking Alexandria, Dead Poet Society
Ticketing Info
Close Enemies
Tour Dates: June 12 - 14; Aug. 28 - 30; Oct. 2 - 10; Nov. 7 - 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Five for Fighting / Vertical Horizon
Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Foreigner
Tour Dates: Oct. 21 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Geordie Brown Subbing as Guest Vocalist
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
Garbage
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Harm's Way / Full of Hell
Tour Dates: May 10 - June 8
Support Acts: Kruetlty, Jarhead Fertilizer, Clique
Ticketing Info
Korn
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: Gojira, Loathe
Ticketing Info
Mac Sabbath
Tour Dates: April 18 - May 12
Support Acts: Dickies, Guttermouth, Flummox!
Ticketing Info
The Pogues
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Original Pogues Members Jem Finer, Spider Stacy & James Fearnley
will be joined by Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah. Plus Musicians James Walbourne, Holly Mullineaux, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek, Jim Sclavunos, Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson
Ticketing Info
Primus
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Ty Seagull, MonoNeon
Ticketing Info
Shonen Knife
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: The Pack A.D.
Ticketing Info
Vastum
Tour Dates: March 27 - April 11
Support Acts: Goetia
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Blink-182 and AFI will headline the 2025 Four Chord Music Festival taking place Sept. 13-14 at EQT Park in Washington, Pa. The music weekend also features sets from Jimmy Eat World, Jawbreaker, Alkaline Trio, Say Anything, Hot Mulligan, Bowling for Soup, State Champs, Face to Face, The Wonder Years and more.
Ticketing Info
* The Outside Lands festival lineup is now set with Bleachers, Tyler the Creator and Ludacris leading the three-day event. Also playing San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Aug. 8-10 are Jorja Smith, Still Woozy, Hozier, Doja Cat, Black Coffee, Sammy Vijri, Royel Otis, Vampire Weekend,
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner