If you're looking for a great Christmas gift, concert tickets should do well and we've got 11 more rock and metal acts announcing upcoming dates the could be great stocking stuffers.

One announcement that definitely caught our attention this week was Evanescence's upcoming trek that will feature Spiritbox and Poppy on select dates, as well as Nova Twins and K. Flay. There should be plenty of crossover potential here as Amy Lee has appeared on song with several of the support acts.

Meanwhile, Mammoth had another big year with The End album and the Wolfgang Van Halen-led band have booked a 2026 headline run with support from 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun that is not to be missed.

This week also features a great August Burns Red / The Amity Affliction co-headline run, Amyl and the Sniffers booking U.S. dates and a short trek led by Chevelle. Plus we've got special residencies for LCD Soundsystem and Phish, as well as the reveal of Bonnaroo's 2026 lineup.

Get details on all the big tour, festival and special show announcements from the last 7 days below.

august burns red 2025 and amity affliction 2025 Atom Splitter PR / Photo Credit: @tomise loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 17

Support Acts: Boundaries, Heavensgate

Ticketing Info

amyl and the sniffers in 2025 Photo by John Angus Stewart 2024 @phcfilms loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

chevelle in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Steve Thrasher loading...

Tour Dates: April 18 - 23

Support Acts: Dead Poet Society

Ticketing Info

evanescence in 2025 Alex Bemis loading...

Tour Dates: June 11 - Aug. 2

Support Acts: Spiritbox, Poppy, Nova Twins, K. Flay

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Amy Lee Says Next Evanescence Album May Be Ready for Early 2026

king gizzard and the lizard wizard, stu mackenzie Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - 22

Support Acts: Blood Incantation, Die Spitz and more.

Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

lcd soundsystem in 2010 Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Chicago residency at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

Ticketing Info

mammoth in 2025 Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - July 18

Support Acts: 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun

Ticketing Info

Monolord

monolord 2025 Photo credit: James Rexroad loading...

Tour Dates: June 11 - 27

Support Acts: Mizmor

Ticketing Info

nekrogoblikon in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Jeremy Saffer loading...

Tour Dates: March 5 - 12

Support Acts: Enterprise Earth, Wretched

Ticketing Info

Phish in 2025 Screaming Target loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 2

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: Las Vegas residency at The Sphere

Ticketing Info

styx and chicago Jason Powell / Peter Curtis Pardini loading...

Tour Dates: July 13 - Sept. 5

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021 Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* The Strokes, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, Yungblud, Geese, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Amyl and the Sniffers, Modest Mouse, Trombone Shorty and more have all signed on to play Bonnaroo 2026, taking place June 11-14 at The Farm in Manchester, Tenn.

Ticketing Info

* Rock Lansing organizers have revealed that the festival will shift to Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan on Aug. 1 this coming year. The lineup will be announced soon.

Ticketing Info

* Foo Fighters have announced a special benefit concert taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. Donations will benefit the Hope United Mission in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

* Fall Out Boy will headline the next Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives Concert, taking place Feb. 5 at The Regency in San Francisco.

Ticketing Info

* Danzig has signed on for a special "Danzig Sings Elvis" New Year's Eve show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif.

Ticketing Info