Evanescence's Amy Lee caught up with Loudwire's Kat Mykals backstage at the 2025 edition of the Louder Than Life festival. This exclusive conversation aired on our radio show, Loudwire Nights, on Monday (Sept. 29).

"It's too big to picture," Lee admitted to Kat about the legacy of Evanescence, and more specifically, the numbers tied to that legacy.

"You say numbers like that, they don't mean anything to me anymore ... It's just like, 'Wow, that's a big number.' It's amazing. [We're] super grateful and absolutely, to be honest, when it was all happening in that moment — 'Bring Me to Life,' all that stuff in 2008 — every second was like, I hope we can make this last another year."

Lee shared that she and the band are happier and healthier than ever and remain grateful to be able to do what they do year after year.

"You just got to pave that path," Lee said about what it's taken for her to remain a force in the male-dominated world of rock and roll.

"There isn't an easy for me to walk down that looks the same as everybody else; I've got to make my own way a little bit."

And there's no question that Lee has done just that, whether it's with the two new songs from Evanescence released this year, "Afterlife" and "Fight Like a Girl," or her part in one of the biggest collaborations of 2025 alongside Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy, "End of You."

Fortunately for fans, all of that momentum seems to be pointing toward even more new music.

"I've been working on a new album for awhile," Lee revealed.

"We're really kind of rounding the corner. We have a lot of songs in progress and we're looking to release our new album at the beginning of next year."

Lee caught herself for a second.

"When I say 'beginning,' I don't mean January ... Early 2026."

Amy Lee joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, Sept. 29