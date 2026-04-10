Evanescence Drop Heavy First Song ‘Who Will You Follow’ From New Album – See Lyrics

Evanescence are back and their making their presence known with a heavy new song titled "Who Will You Follow" from their forthcoming album Sanctuary. After 2025 saw the band active with several soundtrack releases and collaborations, 2026 seems committed to a full-fledged studio album and support with the new single "Who Will You Follow" leading the way.

About Evanescence's "Who Will You Follow"

As the song opens, it feels very much like Evanescence standouts of the past. Amy Lee's powerful voice is on display, showing a vulnerability as she signs "What have you don't to me / You drain the life out of me till I don't know myself" with only a somber piano backing her up. But this is one of the few moments in the track that's more restrained in presentation as a crushing wall of guitar and electronics take over after the first verse.

In fact, this will likely go down as one of the heavier songs you'll find in the Evanescence catalog with its djent-y aggression helping Lee vent her way through that feeling when "all your faith in reality fades away."

Take a listen to the song in full below and check out the lyrics just below that.

Evanescence, "Who Will You Follow"

Evanescence, "Who Will You Follow" Lyrics

What have you done to me

You drain the life out of me till I don’t know myself

When all your faith in reality fades away

Who will you follow Are we alone now

I can’t find a way out

Keep waking in the same fever dream

A cure for desire

We’re playin with fire We're drawn to light

We’re broken and blinded by it

We’re dying for release

If all this fear was born in my mind

I gave you everything you’ll ever be What have you done to me

You drain the life out of me till I don’t know myself

When all your faith in reality fades away

Who will you follow then I feel the changes

a crack in the matrix

Break through the lies like an axe through the screen

You can’t stop desire

We are the fire Wake up to the madness

The rats in the wall are already coming through

Lift this twisted veil from our eyes

Forever and ever What have you done to me

You drain the life out of me till I don’t know myself

When all your faith in reality fades away

Who will you follow then What have you done to me

You drain the life out of me till I don’t know myself

When all your faith in reality fades away

Who will you follow

evanescence who will you follow single artwork Evanescence loading...

Evanescence in 2026

Things are definitely ramping up for Evanescence in 2026. As stated, "Who Will You Follow" is the lead single from a new album. You can look for Sanctuary arriving June 5.

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In addition, the band has been building up a steady round of tour dates for 2026. They're next set to play April 25 at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. But there's a more full-fledged tour set to kick off June 11 in West Palm Beach, Fla. That will keep them rocking North America into early August.

After that, Evanescence venture to the U.K. and Europe for shows in September and October before returning to the U.S. for the Texas stop of the Sick New World festival this fall.

For all Evanescence tour dates and to get ticketing info, visit their website.

See other highly anticipated 2026 rock and metal releases below.