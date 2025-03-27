On Wednesday (March 26), Chevelle's Pete and Sam Loeffler joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights to celebrate the release of their latest song, "Rabbit Hole (Cowards Pt. 1)."

The song marks Chevelle's first new music in four years as it also points toward their yet-to-be-named 10th full-length album.

"It doesn't get easier, it gets harder," Pete told Chuck about releasing new albums 30 years into their career.

"But you know, I don't know if it's more rewarding or what it is, [but] everybody has to ask themselves why they keep going. Is it just something that's in you? Just something that you have to do? I think that's really the truth, you know? I'll find myself, if I don't have anything to do, oh, I pick up a guitar and I start strumming."

As Pete shared this, he looked at bands and artists he referred to as "lifers," like Alice Cooper, who are still active.

"If it's in you, it's in you and you just do it."

Sam joined in, admitting that sometimes it's hard to believe that he and his brother have been doing this for three decades.

"It doesn't feel like 30 years," he said.

"When you start out [on a new album], there's nothing. Every time you start out, you're starting from scratch, so it never feels like, 'Oh, we're starting out 27 years in.' No, it was like, I'm still starting from scratch."

As Chevelle prepare for the eventual release of their 10th studio album this year, Pete seemed to agree with Sam on this idea of always starting from the same place on new records.

"When we start an album, we start writing, there's no one else involved," he shared.

"There are no writers on the side, there's nobody like that ever. It's just Sam and I with a guitar and a drum kit and that's how it's been since the beginning. That's interesting — you have to start from zero again."

The Truth About Chevelle's 2025 Record Store Day Release

Along with new music, Chevelle fans have Record Store Day to look forward to on April 19. Among the many exclusive releases this year, Chevelle's debut studio album, Point #1, produced by Steve Albini, will be pressed on vinyl for the first time ever.

Unfortunately, Pete and Sam revealed they have nothing to do with this reissue.

"That's really interesting that you're bringing that up because I'll tell you a funny story," Sam told the Loudwire Nights audience.

"We actually have nothing to do with that at all. We didn't even know what was happening. The person that owns that, we don't even know who that is."

Sam said they've tried to get involved in the control of Point #1 — even attempting to buy it completely — but whoever owns it wanted nothing to do with Chevelle.

"The company that owned that label that owned that record with us originally sold it to somebody else and then they sold it to somebody else, but they never would allow us to even have it," Sam explained.

"So we are literally no part of it and I'm pretty sure that guy is not paying us anything or doing anything that he is supposed to be doing."

At one point, the individual who owns Point #1 tried to claim that Chevelle are $700,000 in debt to the album, but they quickly refuted that as they only spent $17,000 to make it in the first place.

"That is the culmination of the worst part of the record business."

What Else Did Chevelle's Pete + Sam Loeffler Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why they're looking forward to the second single from their new album, called "Jim Jones (Cowards Pt. 2)": "It's just a lot heavier."

What their focus is on the new record: "We're just trying to find topics that are relevant to ourselves but then also, you know, maybe to somebody else, they can identity with it lyrically. I mean, we're a hard rock, guitar-based band. We didn't break the mold on this album. We did bring in other sounds and we did some things you haven't heard yet, which are cool."

The thing that will always drive them as a band: "When you get on stage and you get to play every night, that's the only thing that makes everything feel like, oh, that's why we do it. It sounds simple and it is. If I had to give up some of the things to keep others, I would probably give up the writing and the making the record process and keep the touring. It's just more satisfying. You're living in the moment."

