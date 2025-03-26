"I've been dying for new music."

Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (March 25) to celebrate her band's latest song, "Afterlife," which is part of Netflix's upcoming animated series, Devil May Cry. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"We've been on the road consistently since The Bitter Truth came out, which was in 2021," Lee told host Chuck Armstrong.

"You do well and you just keep having to do, do, do, because more stuff comes your way. I'm not going to not tour with Muse, okay, we're going to do this other European tour, and then finally I was just like, "Okay, look, we have to create some new stuff."

Part of the reason for feeling that way was because Lee wanted to add new music to Evanescence's live set. Even though the band changed it as much as possible, she was ready to freshen things up.

Fortunately for fans, "Afterlife" — which is currently airing on radio stations across the country and will hit streaming services on Friday, March 28 — seems to be just the beginning for more new music.

"We are happily, deeply in the creative process on the new album and a couple of other side things like this," Lee admitted.

"I'm very excited about 'Afterlife,' it was our first time to get back in the studio recording since The Bitter Truth. Super fun, super grateful for the opportunity."

Evanescence's Next Studio Album Is In the Works

While Lee was clearly excited to mention Evanescence's new album, she didn't seem quite ready to share many specifics about when fans can expect to hear it.

"We have to talk about that," she said.

"Right now, I feel like we have so many things...we need to organize and see when everything's coming out so they don't all come out the same month or something because there's a lot."

The good news, though, is it sounds like there will be plenty to keep fans busy.

"I can't give all of it away because some of it's not new album stuff, it's other side things, but it won't be long."

Why Amy Lee Loves Black Sabbath + Ozzy Osbourne

As much as Lee and Chuck talked about new music, they also spent some time talking about one particular artist who Evanescence have had a lot of history with: Ozzy Osbourne.

With Ozzy and Black Sabbath's final shows set for July 5, Lee shared what they've meant to her over the years.

"That's a forever band that's just always going to be there," Lee said about Sabbath.

"It's such a huge part of rock and roll. I mean, [Ozzy's] one of the people that pushed, you know, the darkness forward and made that cool, made that something that was possible and provocative ... That's what I think of first, the embracing of that darkness."

What Else Did Evanescence's Amy Lee Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it means to be preparing for a tour in Australia with Metallica: "I've played stadiums or big festivals, but never, never a stadium tour ... Opening for Metallica, bucket list."

Why she enjoys reflecting on her career and what it was like creating the 20th-anniversary reissue of Fallen: "Going through all those tapes and cartridges and remembering stuff I'd forgotten, it brought back some anger and it brought back some love."

Why she finds it cathartic to write songs, even when they're connected to a video game or animated series like Devil May Cry: "I think that we're all connected. There's always something that I can attach myself to ... I feel like just the human experience, there is something deep in there. We can get to a place and understand each other if we try."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Amy Lee joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, March 25; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.