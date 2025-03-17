Zakk Wylde Reveals One More BIG Detail About Ozzy’s Final Show

Zakk Wylde revealed a major detail about the upcoming Black Sabbath reunion show, which will double as Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert.

The star-studded "Back to the Beginning" show will take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. The massive event will feature Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Rival Sons and more.

In a recent conversation with RiffX's MetalXS (which you can watch below), Wylde detailed how all of the bands involved in the Back to the Beginning show will do their part to make it an event to remember.

READ MORE: Billy Corgan Clarifies Who He'll Play With at Black Sabbath Show

Zakk Wylde: 'Everybody's Gonna Be Playing Sabbath Songs'

"Considering all the bands that are on that thing, and everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mind-blowing," Wylde said. "It's gonna be pretty awesome. And then to see Ozz get up there and do a song with 'em and then watch Sabbath play. I think for all the bands that are gonna be there — 'cause if it wasn't for Sabbath, none of us would exist. You know what I mean? So I think it's gonna be special for everybody."

Wylde also expressed hope that the one-off show will inspire Osbourne to hit the road again. "Hopefully we'll just do this, and then Ozz will go, 'Let's just fire up the machine again and we'll do another tour.' You know what I mean? With Ozz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that."

READ MORE: The Insult That Launched Ozzfest

Ozzy and Other Rockers Discuss Black Sabbath Reunion Plans

Osbourne previously discussed the extent to which he would perform with his former bandmates. "I'm not planning on a doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," he said on his Ozzy Speaks SiriusXM show. "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

Earlier this month, Slayer guitarist Kerry King told Spin that the thrash legends were already rehearsing the Black Sabbath song they would play, though he didn't reveal which song they'd selected. "I think that’s going to be a huge moment for the fans, but it's going to be a huge moment for me," King said. "It's a huge moment in rock history."

Back to the Beginning will also feature supergroup-style performances from a slew of individual artists including Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Wolfgang Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and Tom Morello.

Hagar commented on the show on Instagram last month, suggesting that Osbourne solo songs may also be on the table. "How could anyone refuse to be in this lineup!" the Red Rocker wrote. "#flyinghighagain and #rockcandy got my choice of guitar, bass, drums. Guess who I'm gonna be jamming with."

Watch Zakk Wylde Discuss Ozzy's Final Show on MetalXS