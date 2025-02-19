Billy Corgan Clarifies Who He’s Playing With at Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Reunion Show

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan is among the many rock and metal legends that'll perform at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's reunion show this summer, and in a new interview, he clarified exactly who he'll play the show with.

Black Sabbath and Osbourne are the two main acts on the bill, but other huge acts set to play the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Additionally many individual artists from big bands will play Sabbath and Osbourne hits together as a supergroup, including Corgan. Speaking with NME, the rocker shared a bit of detail about his involvement in the concert, particularly which fellow musicians he'll play with.

“Black Sabbath are my favorite all-time band in my heart. I’ve loved Sabbath since I was a kid. I’ve gotten to work with Tony [Iommi] on a solo album, and I’ve been around Ozzy many times. I’m just in total awe to be involved. When that lineup came out, I couldn’t help but be like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m a part of this, this is so cool’," Corgan said.

Corgan was then asked if he'll perform with Tool's Danny Carey and Tom Morello, as Sharon Osbourne apparently shared that he will be.

"I think it’s actually Adam [Jones] from Tool, not Danny. See, Adam, Tom and I all grew up in the same sort of general vicinity. Tom had this idea – what he calls ‘The Illinois Boys’ – that The Illinois Boys would get together and play, so that’s cool. I love it. I’m very fond and love Adam’s music and playing and I’ve known Tom for 30 years or so, so it’s a cool thing.”

Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert will be held Saturday, July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, U.K. The general sale for tickets took place this past Friday (Feb. 14), and reports claimed that they all sold out in 16 minutes.

The show will serve as the first time all four original members of Black Sabbath — Osbourne, Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler — will perform together in 20 years. It'll also be Osbourne's final performance ever.