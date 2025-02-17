Ozzy Osbourne's desire to play one final show amidst continued health issues has played a role in this summer's Back to the Beginning all-day concert event, but exactly how much will Ozzy be playing with Black Sabbath?

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a Black Sabbath reunion featuring the four original members would cap off a day of music that included an Osbourne solo performance as well as an all-star lineup of guests and additional band sets throughout the day. But given Osbourne's health issues that eventually shut down his No More Tours 2 trek and has limited his stage time in recent years, the question of how Osbourne's health will impact the day is something that the singer has now addressed.

What Ozzy Osbourne Said About His Role in Playing With Black Sabbath at Reunion Show

While appearing on the Ozzy Speaks program on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, the "Price of Darkness" commented on the upcoming show. While addressing what fans can expect, the singer revealed, "I'm not planning on a doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

Osbourne last performed a full show on Dec. 31, 2018. In the time since, a 2019 accident resulted in spinal damage and a Parkinson's diagnosis also curtailed his performance attempts.

"I am trying to get back on my feet," remarked the singer. "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

Earlier this month shortly after the Back to the Beginning concert announcement, Ozzy commented on his SiriusXM radio show, "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive. I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it."

Meanwhile, his wife Sharon told The Sun, "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

About the Back to the Beginning Concert

The day-long event is set to take place at Aston Villa in Ozzy and Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham in the U.K. on July 5. In addition to Ozzy solo performance and appearance with Black Sabbath, the day is expected to include individual sets featuring Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon. Tool, Guns N' Roses and Rival Sons have since been added.

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine fame has been named the musical director for the event.

Plus confirmed guests include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde, with additional names expected to be added.

The concert will also serve as a benefit. All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.