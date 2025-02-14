Tickets for Black Sabbath's reunion show went on sale to the general public today (Feb. 14), and fans don't seem very happy with the turnout.

Sabbath announced the show, which will feature all four original members of the group, earlier this month. It'll take place at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5, to commemorate the band's hometown and the birthplace of heavy metal.

The concert will also serve as Ozzy Osbourne's final performance ever, and proceeds will go toward various charity organizations. Metallica, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Pantera, Halestorm, Mastodon and more rock and metal artists will also perform at the concert, including a supergroup of legendary rockers.

Black Sabbath Fans Had a Hard Time With the Artist Presale

An artist presale for the event took place earlier this week, and even then, fans reported having a hard time landing tickets. Many reported long queue lines, and said there weren't any tickets by the time they got through the queue. Ticket prices were apparently a concern as well.

Others, on the other hand, were successful in purchasing tickets. One fan on Reddit noted that they opened Ticketmaster 90 minutes prior to the start of the artist presale.

"I loaded up the Ticketmaster countdown page like an hour and a half before. Someone posted on reddit about queue opening 30-60 mins before sales go live to deal with the volume of traffic... At 10am, I was in a queue. Think it said something like 2,500 initially, but it quickly went down," they wrote.

General Sale for Black Sabbath Tickets

The general sale for tickets took place earlier today, and somer reports stated that they sold out in 16 minutes. Fans had similar complaints over the general sale as the artist presale, with long wait times, disappearing seats and high prices being the top reported issues.

A few people had a similar experience where they saw one ticket remaining, but were unable to purchase it because there was a two-ticket minimum.

To end on a positive note, a big congratulations to the fans who were able to land tickets.