Jury Rules Live Nation Guilty of Running Illegal Monopoly

A jury has ruled that Live Nation and their subsidiary Ticketmaster have operated as a monopoly, overcharging fans on tickets for entertainment events. This comes in the wake of increased scrutiny on the company's ticketing practices by both the Biden and Trump administrations in recent years.

The verdict was delivered in a New York federal court on Wednesday (April 15) after a five-week trial. The jury began deliberating on all the testimony presented this past Friday (April 10).

During the course of the case, at one point an exchange between Live Nation employees speaking through their company's Slack account describing ticket buyers as "so stupid" and joking about "robbing them blind" were collected as part of the 2024 antitrust lawsuit.

The complaint was initially brought by the Justice Department and the dozens of state attorneys general in 2024. Within the suit itself, it was alleged that Live Nation and Ticketmaster had engaged in “anticompetitive conduct,” that resulted in fans paying higher fees for tickets, the artists having fewer options with their own tours and venues being forced into a situation where they had to use Ticketmaster.

What Did the Jury Say?

The final verdict ruled that Live Nation had illegally monopolized the market for ticketing services and the use of amphitheaters.

It was revealed that the jury found that Ticketmaster hd overcharged concertgoers in the plaintiff stated by $1.72 per ticket at "major concert venues," per NBC News. Other monetary damages may still be awarded.

It was revealed by the states during the case that Ticketmaster had an 86 percent share of the ticketing market at "major concert venues," which attorney Jeffrey Kessler explained amounted to roughly 250 amphitheaters and arenas in the U.S. with capacities of 8,000 and each hosting more than 10 shows a year.

Live Nation had countered that the states had defined the market too narrowly and their market share was closer to 44 percent when stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters were all taken into account.

What Comes Next?

While the decision clears the way for change, it's a change that may not happen rapidly. Fans are not expected to immediately see ticket prices drop or the fees tacked onto their ticketing disappear.

That said, Judge Arun Subramanian will now oversee a second trial in which remedies to the current issues are discussed, including whether to grant the states’ request to break up the company or make other structural changes such as ordering the sale of businesses.

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Among the things expected to be addressed is whether Live Nation may be required to sell off Ticketmaster.

What Was Said After the Decision?

“It will be an earthquake in the industry in terms of people’s perception in feeling validated,” said Scott Grzenczyk, a lawyer with law firm Girard Sharp, to CNN. “There’s big difference between people complaining about Goliath and getting a jury verdict that Goliath was a monopolist and doing something wrong.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Kessler, an attorney for the states, told NBC News outside of the courtroom, “It’s a great day for antitrust law. It’s a great day for consumers. This case is a tribute to the 34 states and the District of Columbia who carried this case forward and it was my great honor to be working with them together on this."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also praised the verdict in a statement, noting that it was "a historic and resounding victory for artists, fans, and the venues that support them."

He continued, "In the face of dwindling antitrust enforcement by the Trump Administration, this verdict shows just how far states can go to protect our residents from big corporations that are using their power to illegally raise prices and rip-off Americans,

What About Live Nation’s Recent Settlement With Federal Government?

In early March, Ticketmaster owner Live Nation settled the antitrust lawsuit that had been brought forth by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Biden administration. The trial began on March 2 and a settlement was reached one week later.

As a result of the deal, Live Nation has set aside $280 million with expected payouts going to claims at the state level. They must also divest “13 exclusive booking agreements with amphitheaters nationwide.” Live Nation maintains that it will continue to operate “all owned and operated amphitheaters” as “open venues” with promoters able to decide how “up to 50 percent” of the tickets can be distributed, as reported by Music Business Worldwide. Ticket service fees will also be capped at 15 percent.

After the deal was reached, a senior Justice official shared that it would lower prices by expanding choices for both the artists and consumer.

“This settlement will resolve all remaining matters with the DOJ, without any admission of wrongdoing,” Live Nation had previously said in a statement.

Below, see a bunch of musicians who have tried their best to combat scummy concert ticket practices through the years.